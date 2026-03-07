From milky pastels to playful designs, these are the 12 spring nails to consider for the season ahead

It's that time of the year again, when we retire our favourite wintery nail polishes in favour of softer shades, like pastel greens and butter yellow that mirror the sudden freshness in the air and blooms in the garden. These are the popular spring nails already emerging on stylish hands...

With the 2026 nail trends ushering in a wave of barely-there, hypernatural manicures, you'd be forgiven for thinking that spring's offerings might indeed be 50 shades of sheer pink and cream. Well, there is a bit of that, but we're also pleased to report that both modern and classic spring nail colours are creeping back in, too. In fact, our social media feeds are a wash with tulip-like brights, mint and leaf-green French tips, and even a few 'digital' blues. Techy, futuristic colours (like steely blues) were also among this year's predicted trends, and from the looks of it, spring is the season they'll really begin to garner requests.

Essentially, there's a spring manicure for every taste, whether you prefer timeless, ice cream-y pastels, minimalistic designs, or more niche, vibrant nails. And we've found 12 options that feel especially chic and fresh for the months ahead.

12 stylish spring nail ideas to request this season

From pink French tips to butter yellow nails, spring to us is an opportunity to be playful and adventurous with our manicures. You can wear shades you may never have tried before, but because they tend to be of the pastel variety, your nails can remain fairly understated and feel more approachable than perhaps a very vibrant summer look.

Each year brings a modern twist on the more classic spring colour palette. 2025, for instance, saw 'Lavender Milk' and fruity tints soar in popularity and demand, as well as soft cherry blossom nails and bright marine nails. This year looks set to follow suit, with the addition of chic, misty, cool-toned blues, as well as creamy yellows, blurred finishes and some bright, tulip-inspired looks.

That said, very natural and milky nail polishes also feel very apt for the season (and are just as trendy), so really, anything goes. But in case you need some inspiration, we've rounded up 12 looks we've already spotted out and about - or think soon will be.

Our spring nail essentials

If you're doing your spring nails at home, we've also shared three chic, must-have shades to get you started - one of which was also one of our beauty team's chosen March nail shades.

essie Gel Couture Gossamer Garment View at Amazon RRP: £10.99 Essie's Gossamer Garment has been a go-to of Digital Beauty Ecom Editor, Aleesha Badkar's for a fresh and elegant sheer pink manicure. It offers a buildable rosy wash to your nails, along with a gel-like shine. Manucurist Manucurist Green™ Mist Grey Nail Polish View at Amazon RRP: £14 As mentioned, soft and cool-toned blues are looking set to be very popular this season and this Manucurist nail polish is a lovely example of one. It's misty and muted, ideal for an early spring manicure. Barry M Air Breathable Nail Paint in Lilac Quartz View at Amazon RRP: £4.49 A popular shade last year, Barry M's milky lavender shade 'Lilac Quartz' offers such a chic finish, and we think it'll be a go-to for many again this year, thanks to its sheer, buildable tint and quick-drying formula.

1. Soft, mist blue nails

Cool, misty and steely blues are set to be very popular this season, and we just love how this style of icy pastel looks with neat, short nails. It feels modern and fresh compared to the classic sky-like shade we tend to see emerge at this time of year. This colour in particular feels like the ideal progression if you have been wearing white, cream and sheer pink nail polishes so far this year.

2. Milky lavender nails

Milky lavender nails were a spring favourite last year, and we think spring 2026 will be a very similar story, what with tinted builder gels and custom blends also set to trend. This sort of sheer purple feels so wearable and subtle but still very spring-ready.

3. Leafy French tips

A French tip is one of the easiest ways to add a pop of spring-ready colour to your nails, without having to fully commit to a very bright pastel colour, or just a shade you might not usually wear. We love how this leafy green pops against the sheer, milky-pink base colour.

4. Springtime polka dots

Polka dot nails are such a popular design this year, and were made to be combined with spring's bright and pastel-y colour palette. You can mix and match to your heart's desire - a yellow polka dot pattern with a pink base or a brown base with blue dots are all lovely choices, as is just a pink with classic white dots.

5. Butter yellow nails

Butter yellow nails are always such a lovely choice for spring. They're fun and playful, but because they're so close to a cream manicure, they still feel versatile and easy to wear.

6. Sky blue nails

Sky blue is one of those classic and very chic shades that always feels apt for spring. Because why wouldn't want to pay homage to long-awaited blue-sky days with your new season manicure?

7. Cappuccino nails

If pastels aren't really your thing, soft cappuccino nails have also been in high-demand over the last few weeks and for good reason. The colour is soft and muted, ideal for a transitional winter-to-spring nail look or just if you want a luxe and no-fuss everyday neutral.

8. Shell nails

Like butter and lemon yellow, a shell-like cream is also a great pick for spring. It's soft and subtle, but still feels ever-so-slightly different from more timeless milky pinks and whites.

9. Tulip red nails

One thing we love about spring is the arrival of tulips. A bright red manicure, like the look above, feels like the perfect way to mark the beginning of the season and welcome its first blooms.

10. Blurred nails

Ultra-natural nails are set to be a key theme this year, and while Manucurist's Active Glow was the go-to last year to achieve such a look, the brand has just launched Active Blur in time for spring. The polish boasts a velvet-y, matte finish that is so chic and clean.

11. Sheer pink nails

When in doubt, stick to a delicate and ever-versatile sheer pink manicure. It goes with everything and is very on-theme with spring's blossoming trees and so on.

12. Classic pastel French tips

Be it a butter yellow or a cherry blossom pink, pastel French tip nails are always a classic and failsafe springtime look. They can be as subtle or as bold as you want, and the design can be adapted to suit any nail length and shape.