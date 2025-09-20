We weren't sure about the polka dot nails trend until we saw these 5 chic and wearable designs

If you've been eyeing up manicure inspiration over the past few months, you'll know that the polka dot nails trend has been pretty inescapable.

The list of 2025 nail trends has been nothing short of plentiful, making home to the likes of marine nails and cherry blossom nails. However, there's a new design on the block: polka dot nails. Not only is the retro pattern proving to be one of fashion's biggest trends this season, but the dotty design has even made its way onto our talons.

While a bold polka dot look is proving to be a 'marmite' manicure, there are many minimalist ways to incorporate the nail art onto your talons. With all that said, let us introduce five stylish yet wearable ways to wear the polka dot nails trend this season.

Why we've been converted to this season's polka dot nails trend

While we’ve seen the resurgence in popularity for polka dots over the summer months, especially in terms of fashion, the trend is continuing into the latter months of the year and has even crept its way into our manicures, too.

Although commonly known for its monochrome hues, the nostalgic dotty pattern has been given a contemporary twist on our talons, with many different colourful iterations and French tip designs.

A post shared by Millie Flemming (@millieflemming_) A photo posted by on

Speaking of which, this season alone we’ve seen polka dot nails arrive in everything from classic black and white hues to autumnal shades - and plenty in between. While the look can encroach on the bolder side of the manicure spectrum, it can be adapted to suit your personal preferences so that even those who steer clear of nail art might be convinced to give it a try. Plus, it remains versatile enough to pair with any nail shape or length.

Recreate the polka dot nails trend at home

For those wanting to recreate the look at home, there are a few staple buys required for your nail care kit to make the process a breeze.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Equip yourself with a handy dotting tool to freestyle your design or opt for semi-cured gel nail wraps that will dress your talons with the spotty trend in no time at all.

Nail HQ Dual-Ended Nail Art Dotting Tool View at Amazon RRP: £4.99 If you want to recreate this look, a nail art dotting tool will be an essential in your kit. This dual-ended tool boasts both a large and small ball tip to allow you to effortlessly create a precise, consistent, and accurate design. Mylee Resin Nail Art Palette for Gel Nail Polish View at Amazon RRP: £5 Forget having fiddle around with multiple nail polish bottles, it's wise to invest in a resin palette before completing any nail art. Deposit your chosen nail polish onto the slate to make it even easier to dip your dotting tool into. MOYOU LONDON Semi Cured Gel Nail Wraps View at Amazon RRP: £12.99 For those not wanting to undertake intricate nail art, look no further than these handy gold polka dot nail wraps. Perfect for any upcoming event in your diary, these wraps are made with real semi-cured gel for a smooth, chip-resistant finish that lasts up to two weeks. Simply peel, place, press, and cure (either under a UV/LED lamp or in direct sunlight) - it's as simple as that.

5 wearable polka dot nail designs we're loving for Autumn

If you're anything like us, you might require some visual inspiration to take to your upcoming manicure appointment or to help you recreate the look at home. Thankfully, we've found five elegant and subtle ways to wear the trend that will carry you through the season.

1. Almond polka dot nails

A post shared by Olivia Lyman | manicures & content (@livvy_lyman_nails) A photo posted by on

The almond nails and polka dot combination is stellar option for those seeking an elegant manicure, especially this white micro-dot design which makes for a sophisticated and classy look that will pair effortlessly with any outfit.

2. Polka dot French tip nails

A post shared by Charlotte May (@charlottemaynails) A photo posted by on

French tip nails are a popular choice for many, and having been introduced to new iterations of the nail art design, such as the colourful French tip manicure, it comes as no surprise that the polka dot trend has made its way onto the tips of our talons. This manicure truly has minimalism at its core.

3. Short square polka dot nails

A post shared by Andréa Barbet (@m.o.n.a.j) A photo posted by on

If short square nails are more to your liking, you'll be pleased to know the trend can be tailored to suit a variety of different nail shapes and lengths. Like this black polka dot look, make sure to complete the manicure with an ultra-glossy top coat for a high-shine finish.

4. Minimalist polka dot nails

A post shared by Megan Rose (@gel.bymegan) A photo posted by on

We can appreciate that this nail art might not be up everyone's street, but these pared-back talons shows how you can adapt the design to suit your personal preferences. Why not opt for a single polka dot towards your cuticle for the ultimate dainty manicure.

5. Chrome polka dot nails

A post shared by Fiola (@fiola_naturalnails) A photo posted by on

Glazed chrome nails aren't going away anytime soon, so why not elevate them by adding the finishing touch of polka dots?