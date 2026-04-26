Not heels, not wedges, these fancy flats prove you can have comfortable and stylish shoes this summer

I’ve got good news for anybody who struggles with high heels and prefers things on the comfy side, as the humble flat shoe has had an upgrade for spring. The high street is overflowing with embellished, embroidered and sparkly styles that prove you don’t need sky-high stilettos to look and feel glam this summer.

When it comes to the spring/summer shoe trends for 2026, fancy flats are up there with the best and will bring a luxe touch to your outfit in the most relaxed and comfortable. Opting for a patterned pair of pumps can give even the simplest t-shirt and jeans combinations a fresh spin, and footwear adorned with sequins or gems will even work as a pretty alternative to court shoes or wedges for a summer wedding.

Whether you want something tactile and glitzy or prefer things a little softer with just crafty needlework, there are plenty of options to suit any capsule wardrobe, and a decorated pair will add a directional spin to old wardrobe favourites.

Shop the Look

If you are usually a little nervous about wearing bold patterns or bright colours, then this trend is a great way to weave in a hint of print or embellishment to your attire, and all while being very comfy to wear.

There aren't many rules to this look, but to keep your statement pumps looking high-end and put together rather than clashy, try to avoid wearing them with an already busy outfit. Use your footwear to pep up simpler staples or block colours, and you'll be all set for a stylish summer.