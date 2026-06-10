We're sold. Giovanna Fletcher's pastel pink jacket is the ideal summer swap for classic blue denim designs
The star gave the classic style a fresh new spin with a pastel shade
Giovanna Fletcher knows that, like many of us, when it comes to summer jacket options, the denim jacket will always reign supreme. But while traditionally the jacket comes in a range of blue hues, as with dopamine denim jeans, the lightweight outerwear has gained a bit of a revamp this season.
Sitting on the Lorraine sofa last week, Giovanna wore a pretty floral maxi dress, finished with a sugary pink denim jacket, and it's the perfect way to add trending sorbet shades to your wardrobe this season.
Opting for a classic jacket in a brighter hue or pastel shade will add a modern spin to your looks while still being very wearable. Wearing a pink denim jacket from Whistles, while the silhouette is casual, the pink added a soft and feminine spin. Her exact jacket has sold out, but I've tracked down some perfectly pink buys that will work over everything from dresses to teaming with classic true blue jeans below.
Shop the Look
The latest drop from FatFace has been a firm favourite with the whole woman&home fashion team recently, and this pretty jacket is one of the best from the range.
The beauty of a classic denim jacket is how versatile it is, and there is no reason why a pink iteration of the summer staple can't be just as easy to wear.
A soft pastel hue will buddy up beautifully with everything from florals and stripes to block colours and other sugary hues, and will bring a slightly softer and pretty spin to your outfit, than a deep navy or acid wash cover-up.
If pink isn't for you though, try a warm shade of yellow as it is one of the biggest spring/summer fashion colour trends of 2026 and will bring the sunshine even when the Great British weather lets your down.
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Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
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