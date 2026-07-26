Slippers becoming outdoor shoes have become a growing trend over the last few years - just look at how people are styling Birkenstock clogs and slip-on mules for all occasions. So, when I spotted Pamela Anderson arranging flowers in a pair of shearling suede clogs, which I believe to be the Paige Wynn Shearling Flats, I was immediately ready to invest.

Fur-lined footwear may not be at the top of your shopping list right now, but the beauty of shoes like this is their year-round versatility. From lounging in the garden to local coffee dates in the transitional months, there are very few casual affairs that don't call for comfortable flats with a refined edge. Boasting a suede upper and penny loafer strap detailing, Pamela's mules epitomise comfort with luxury polish.

But if you're not quite in the position to drop £300+ on a new pair of shoes, fear not. There is a wide variety of very similar styles across the high street, and I'm willing to bet that come September, you'll be seeing this type of flat everywhere as an alternative to comfortable trainers.

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