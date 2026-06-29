Jump to category:

Not ballet flats, not espadrilles - Isla Fisher just proved clogs are the chicest shoes to wear with a white dress at Wimbledon

She wore top to toe ME+EM

Caroline Parr's avatar
By
published
in News
A headshot of Isla Fisher on day 1 of Wimbledon 2026
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:

There's a particular British clothing brand that everyone seems to be loving for occasionwear at the moment. So it was hardly a surprise to spot Isla Fisher decked out in the label for day one of the 2026 Wimbledon Championships.

It is, of course, ME+EM, and Isla is in great company, since the Princess of Wales, Zara Tindall, Gillian Anderson and Claudia Winkleman are all big fans, too.

She arrived at SW19 wearing the zip front Fit + Flare Maxi Dress in white, but it was her choice of shoe that really had me reaching for my credit card. Forgoing painful stilettos, ballet flats or even espadrilles, she wore a pair of tan leather wooden platform clogs.

They're also by ME+EM, but don't be put off by the platform sole, because they're made from buttery soft Italian leather, and boast "a padded inner sock and a suede-lined upper for extra comfort". They'll give any outfit a lift (literally!), and when paired with her elegant midi dress and a Marina Raphael clutch bag, Isla certainly put a fashion-forward twist on traditional Wimbledon whites.

Isla Fisher on day 1 of Wimbledon 2026

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop more clogs

A pair of heeled clogs would add boho vibes to a floaty floral maxi dress or flared denim, too, and will quickly become a key part of your summer capsule wardrobe.