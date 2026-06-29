Not ballet flats, not espadrilles - Isla Fisher just proved clogs are the chicest shoes to wear with a white dress at Wimbledon

There's a particular British clothing brand that everyone seems to be loving for occasionwear at the moment. So it was hardly a surprise to spot Isla Fisher decked out in the label for day one of the 2026 Wimbledon Championships.

It is, of course, ME+EM, and Isla is in great company, since the Princess of Wales, Zara Tindall, Gillian Anderson and Claudia Winkleman are all big fans, too.

She arrived at SW19 wearing the zip front Fit + Flare Maxi Dress in white, but it was her choice of shoe that really had me reaching for my credit card. Forgoing painful stilettos, ballet flats or even espadrilles, she wore a pair of tan leather wooden platform clogs.

They're also by ME+EM, but don't be put off by the platform sole, because they're made from buttery soft Italian leather, and boast "a padded inner sock and a suede-lined upper for extra comfort". They'll give any outfit a lift (literally!), and when paired with her elegant midi dress and a Marina Raphael clutch bag, Isla certainly put a fashion-forward twist on traditional Wimbledon whites.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

exact match ME+EM Fit + Flare Maxi Dress £350 at ME+EM The adjustable neckline on this piece makes it really versatile. Wear it up to the neck for a day at the office, switching to a V-neckline with gold necklaces for dinner. If you haven't tried ME+EM before, this is a great place to start. It's available in UK sizes 4 to 18, and it's perfect if you're planning what to wear to Wimbledon. I especially love the flattering amount of arm coverage you get with this dress, and pockets are always a plus. exact match ME+EM High Front Clog £295 at ME+EM You'll no doubt have come across ME+EM's sophisticated dresses before now, but you might not have known how good their shoes are. These are a bit of an investment, but considering a pair of Chloe wooden clogs will set you back just under £1,000, I think these are worth a splurge. They'll also look amazing with flared jeans to lean into the retro vibes.

Shop more clogs

M&S Suede Studded Wedge Open Toe Clog £66 at M&S These wedges have got some great customer reviews. One wrote: "Bought to wear for a wedding in Portugal. Really comfy, give height without being difficult to wear. Cushioned footbed is great." V.GAN V.gan Vegan Oxi Clog Sandals £69.99 at John Lewis Looking for shoes to wear with a white dress? Tan shades keep things really fresh and classic. These are made from vegan suede, and I love the slip-on design. Office Miley Cross-Over Wood Effect Heeled Sandals £59.99 at Office As well as a crisp white dress for Wimbledon, these cross-over heels would look beautiful with any of the best summer wedding guest dresses.

A pair of heeled clogs would add boho vibes to a floaty floral maxi dress or flared denim, too, and will quickly become a key part of your summer capsule wardrobe.