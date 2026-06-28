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Want a Wimbledon-worthy outfit? Zara Tindall's delicate floral maxi dress, woven bag and wedges are perfect for copying

She's worn some gorgeous outfits in her time but this summer style remains one of my favourites

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Zara Tindall attends day ten of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2024
(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)
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Whether you're not sure what to wear to Wimbledon or want some style inspiration for elegant summer outfits in general, Zara Tindall's outfit from the 2024 championships is one that's worth reminding yourself about. She styled the ME+EM Shadow Berry maxi dress with a woven clutch and wedges to create a sophisticated ensemble that didn't feel too formal for the daytime.

The frock was covered with the most delicate botanical print, featuring green watercolour-esque leaves and tiny pink and yellow blooms that brightened up the white base fabric. If you're going to wear a patterned design, I'd advise going for something mostly neutral like this as it balances everything out and makes accessorising a lot simpler.

Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall attend day ten of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2024

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

Recreate Zara's Wimbledon Outfit

The subtle colour contrast in Zara's dress meant it had an understated feel and the silhouette was incredibly timeless. The fitted bodice accentuated the waist, the skirt fell to just above her ankles and puffed sleeves brought a feminine flourish.

Maxi dresses can sometimes look a little too much for daytime events but Zara Tindall knows the design details to look out for to avoid this. Her dress had an A-line skirt shape which meant it was more streamlined and didn't risk going into gown territory.

The material also helped increase the versatility of this ME+EM summer dress. It wasn't super heavy or lightweight and didn't have a sheen in the same way as silk and satin or the volume of tulle, which can easily make a dress look far more evening-appropriate.