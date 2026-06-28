Want a Wimbledon-worthy outfit? Zara Tindall's delicate floral maxi dress, woven bag and wedges are perfect for copying

Whether you're not sure what to wear to Wimbledon or want some style inspiration for elegant summer outfits in general, Zara Tindall's outfit from the 2024 championships is one that's worth reminding yourself about. She styled the ME+EM Shadow Berry maxi dress with a woven clutch and wedges to create a sophisticated ensemble that didn't feel too formal for the daytime.

The frock was covered with the most delicate botanical print, featuring green watercolour-esque leaves and tiny pink and yellow blooms that brightened up the white base fabric. If you're going to wear a patterned design, I'd advise going for something mostly neutral like this as it balances everything out and makes accessorising a lot simpler.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

Recreate Zara's Wimbledon Outfit

ME+EM Linen Blend Bias Cut Maxi Dress £275 at ME+EM This ME+EM maxi dress is crafted from a soft linen and viscose-blend fabric and not only is it breathable, but it has a crease-resistant finish which is always a bonus. The bodice is framed by short voluminous sleeves, and the zip neckline means you can adjust it easily. Yumi Ivory Floral Print Ruched Waist Midi Dress £55.25 (was £65) at Debenhams Affordable and breezy, this dress has a midi-length skirt and flowy short sleeves. The intricate pattern of flowers, leaves and birds is beautiful and there's ruching on the waist and on the wrap-over neckline. Pair with wedges or sandals for the perfect Zara-esque outfit. Hobbs Green Floral Florentina Tea Dress £139 at Hobbs The Hobbs Florentina dress has a flattering fit-and-flare shape that accentuates the waist and there are practical pockets too. The subtle lace trims and puffed sleeves add a feminine flair and the blush pink flowers and green leaves in the print add a pop of colour without being too bold. Woodland Leathers Crossbody Woven Bag £12.99 at Amazon You can get this ultra affordable bag in various different colours and this muted green is gorgeous if you want to recreate a look like Zara's. It comes with a detachable longer strap so you can wear it as a clutch or crossbody. Made from woven straw it'll add a summery touch to any outfit. Match Soek Zahra Nude Framed Sunglasses £49 at Aspiga The Zahra sunglasses by SOEK have a delicate vintage frame and are designed with an oversized 70s inspired silhouette. The classic champagne tone makes them simple to style and they're a brighter alternative to the always-popular black and brown shades. Dream Pairs Espadrille Platform Sandals £43.99 at Amazon Is there any shoe more summery than an espadrille? This pair comes in a variety of different shades and has a crossover strap on the toe that will frame your pedicure perfectly. The buckled strap around the ankle keeps them secure and they have a comfy platform too.

The subtle colour contrast in Zara's dress meant it had an understated feel and the silhouette was incredibly timeless. The fitted bodice accentuated the waist, the skirt fell to just above her ankles and puffed sleeves brought a feminine flourish.

Maxi dresses can sometimes look a little too much for daytime events but Zara Tindall knows the design details to look out for to avoid this. Her dress had an A-line skirt shape which meant it was more streamlined and didn't risk going into gown territory.

The material also helped increase the versatility of this ME+EM summer dress. It wasn't super heavy or lightweight and didn't have a sheen in the same way as silk and satin or the volume of tulle, which can easily make a dress look far more evening-appropriate.