Drew Barrymore's breezy wide-leg trousers and chunky sandals are the chicest alternative to a summer dress

Drew Barrymore rubbed shoulders with Zoe Kravitz, Carey Mulligan and Jodie Comer when she attended jeweller Jessica McCormack's Summer Solstice soirée in London earlier this week. As temperatures soared, lightweight dresses were a popular choice for the event, but it was Drew's laidback tailoring which really caught my attention.

She teamed a loose Ralph Lauren shirt with an on-trend tie, adding wide-leg trousers and a pair of Prada Platform Suede Fisherman Sandals in a biscuity beige colour. Not only did her flatforms add a bit of height, but they're also an elevated take on sandals, without putting your tired, hot feet through the pain of heels.

If you're looking for dress alternatives, this effortlessly stylish combination is one to add to your summer capsule wardrobe, and it's really easy to recreate on the high street.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop chunky sandals

UGG Goldenstar Gleam Sandals £85 (was £120) at Office UGG might not be a word you thought you'd hear much in the heatwave, but did you know they make some incredibly comfortable sandals in addition to their beloved boots and slippers? We tried a version of the UGG Goldenstar last year, and our tester called them the "sandals you didn't know you needed, but won't be able to live without". FitFlop Leather Fisherman Wedge Sandals £67.28 at Amazon FitFlop is a brand we love here at woman&home, because they truly do prioritise comfort, without sacrificing on style. These platform espadrilles will lengthen your legs in any summer outfit, plus the contoured footbed diffuses pressure and offers natural arch support. The strappy fisherman style is really reminiscent of Drew's Prada sandals, too. M&S Suede Ankle Strap Flatform Sandals £66 at M&S M&S have really stepped up their sandals game this summer, and I'm so impressed with these suede beauties. The Velcro strap makes them really easy to put on and take off, and the chunky sole is a little lower than the other styles we found if you're nervous about adding too much height in this heat.