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Drew Barrymore's breezy wide-leg trousers and chunky sandals are the chicest alternative to a summer dress

She elevated her look with a pair of Prada platform fisherman sandals

Caroline Parr's avatar
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Drew Barrymore headshot
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Drew Barrymore rubbed shoulders with Zoe Kravitz, Carey Mulligan and Jodie Comer when she attended jeweller Jessica McCormack's Summer Solstice soirée in London earlier this week. As temperatures soared, lightweight dresses were a popular choice for the event, but it was Drew's laidback tailoring which really caught my attention.

She teamed a loose Ralph Lauren shirt with an on-trend tie, adding wide-leg trousers and a pair of Prada Platform Suede Fisherman Sandals in a biscuity beige colour. Not only did her flatforms add a bit of height, but they're also an elevated take on sandals, without putting your tired, hot feet through the pain of heels.

If you're looking for dress alternatives, this effortlessly stylish combination is one to add to your summer capsule wardrobe, and it's really easy to recreate on the high street.

Drew Barrymore attends Summer Solstice Party hosted by Jessica McCormack

(Image credit: Getty Images)

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