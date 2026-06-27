Emilia Fox declares it's time for summer dresses - and her cobalt blue maxi and strappy sandals are on my wish-list

The hotter it gets, the easier we want getting dressed to be and if you want a fuss-free outfit combination a maxi dress and sandals can be worn on repeat. You can adjust this dynamic duo to suit your signature style and Emilia Fox just put her own spin on it.

The Silent Witness and Signora Vulpe star shared a snap on Instagram declaring it's "time to get the summer dresses out". She was wearing a floor-length cobalt blue frock with three quarter length sleeves and a rounded neckline.

As a lover of British clothing brands, Emilia often wears Pink City Prints pieces and this looks to be their Abigail dress. The pink floral detailing really pops on the blue background and the elasticated, shirred elements help make it extra comfy.

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Recreate Emilia's Summer Outfit

Boden Deep Blue Ava Cotton Midi Dress £83.40 (was £139) at Boden This is the type of dress you could wear in summer with wedges or sandals and then still get a lot of use out of in autumn, styling it with knee high boots instead. It's made from a breathable cotton blend in a deep blue tone with delicate pink flowers. Crew Clothing Jersey Floral Ruched Midi Dress £65 at M&S Dress this comfortable jersey dress up with heeled sandals or wear day-to-day with flats and a raffia bag. It's got ruching on the bodice for added shaping and a white floral pattern. Short sleeves and a midi-length skirt add extra elegance. Pink City Prints Azure Patchwork Alicia Dress £255 at Pink City Prints Emilia Fox has worn Pink City Prints pieces before and this blue dress is a gorgeous option for summer 2026. The Alicia dress combines intricate appliqué embroidery with hand block prints and it's got an open neckline and fitted waist. The sleeves are long and the frock has navy piping. Dune Manifesting Gold Platform Sandals £99 at Dune If you're someone who loves a high block heel like Emilia does, then these sandals could be just what you've been looking for. They come in a range of other colours too and are made from leather, with a platform and an open toe. The straps over the foot and buckle strap help to keep your feet secure. Wyse London Metallic Gold Sofia Sandals £82.50 (was £165) at Wyse London Emilia Fox's exact sandals are far higher and sadly almost out of stock at Wyse London, but the brand also make these gold shoes that are a pretty alternative. They're 50% off right now and have a low 2 inch heel and chic straps. Ajvani Block Heel Peep Toe Strappy Sandals £32.99 at Amazon Affordable and classic, these sandals have a low block heel that makes them comfy to wear during the day as well as for evenings out. There's a single strap over the front of the foot and a buckled ankle strap. Pair with a floral maxi dress for an Emilia Fox-esque outfit.

Shirring is particularly great for summer as it means your dress fits perfectly but isn't rigid or tight. Emilia Fox's frock was made from breathable cotton and whilst you might think a long dress isn't the most practical for hot weather this kind of silhouette with a flared skirt is so flowy.

Maxis give you a bit more coverage in the sun too and instantly add an elegant edge to an ensemble no matter how simple the rest of the design is. To get maximum wear out of a longer dress I'd recommend going for a more casual fabric like cotton, linen or stretchy jersey.