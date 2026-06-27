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Emilia Fox declares it's time for summer dresses - and her cobalt blue maxi and strappy sandals are on my wish-list

The Silent Witness star has proved that this is an unbeatable outfit combination for this warm weather

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Emilia Fox attends the Henley Festival 2023 as guests of Audi on July 8, 2023 in Henley-on-Thames
(Image credit: Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Audi UK)
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The hotter it gets, the easier we want getting dressed to be and if you want a fuss-free outfit combination a maxi dress and sandals can be worn on repeat. You can adjust this dynamic duo to suit your signature style and Emilia Fox just put her own spin on it.

The Silent Witness and Signora Vulpe star shared a snap on Instagram declaring it's "time to get the summer dresses out". She was wearing a floor-length cobalt blue frock with three quarter length sleeves and a rounded neckline.

As a lover of British clothing brands, Emilia often wears Pink City Prints pieces and this looks to be their Abigail dress. The pink floral detailing really pops on the blue background and the elasticated, shirred elements help make it extra comfy.

Recreate Emilia's Summer Outfit

Shirring is particularly great for summer as it means your dress fits perfectly but isn't rigid or tight. Emilia Fox's frock was made from breathable cotton and whilst you might think a long dress isn't the most practical for hot weather this kind of silhouette with a flared skirt is so flowy.

Maxis give you a bit more coverage in the sun too and instantly add an elegant edge to an ensemble no matter how simple the rest of the design is. To get maximum wear out of a longer dress I'd recommend going for a more casual fabric like cotton, linen or stretchy jersey.