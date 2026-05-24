Maxi skirts and T-shirts are the perfect summer pairing - Emilia Fox has proved it and we're copying her
Heatwave dressing can be tricky but a flowy skirt and a relaxed, breathable top work surprising well together
Maxi skirts and T-shirts might sound like a smart-casual clash but this pairing is actually incredibly elegant as an alternative to dresses or trousers. Silent Witness star Emilia Fox showcased this perfectly last July at Henley Festival and if you're stuck on what to wear in the heat, a cotton tee and a floral skirt is a stunning choice.
She loves British clothing brands and her skirt was a pleated tulle maxi by ME+EM covered with delicate pink floral embroidery that enhanced the feminine feel. The floor-sweeping design felt elevated and yet it didn't stray into 'ballgown' territory thanks to the elasticated waistband an A-line shape.
Shop Maxi Skirt And T-Shirts
This is something I think is crucial to consider when you're weighing up how to style a longer skirt in a more relaxed way. If the design is voluminous it can look quite smart and might work better as occasionwear in place of a summer wedding guest dress or garden party outfit.
Something sleeker like an A-line, column or straight skirt is simple to style casually as well as formally. Emilia chose to wear a fitted T-shirt tucked into her maxi for the Henley Festival and it perfectly blended in with the black waistband.
The short sleeves helped to balance out the full coverage of the skirt and a crew neckline is pretty much as classic as it gets with tees. Because the skirt had floral embroidery it made sense that the Silent Witness actor chose a plain top and black and white tees are always going to be the most versatile.
However, the beauty of this underrated style duo is that you can really make it your own so if you love wearing vibrant colours and patterns you can really have fun with your maxi skirt and T-shirt combos. You also have so much freedom when it comes to footwear to pair with them too.
It's impossible to make out what Emilia was wearing last July but sandals, heels or wedges would complement an outfit like hers. If you want pure comfort you could throw on white trainers or flip flops too and if you're worried about your shoes not working with it, maxi skirts often cover a lot of your footwear so they won't be fully visible.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
When Emilia Fox attended Henley Festival as a guest of Audi she also had a black blazer which she put on when it got chilly later. Longer jackets look great with a flowy maxi skirt as they tie in with the silhouette and help give a leg-elongating effect.
Alternatively, go for something that's cropped at the same level as your skirt's waistband to accentuate the waist. A jacket that falls somewhere in between can cut off your frame at a tricky point and look a bit at odds with the skirt and top.
Emma is a Royal Editor with nine years of experience in publishing. She specialises in writing about the British Royal Family, covering everything from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her extensive royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.