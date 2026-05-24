Maxi skirts and T-shirts are the perfect summer pairing - Emilia Fox has proved it and we're copying her

Maxi skirts and T-shirts might sound like a smart-casual clash but this pairing is actually incredibly elegant as an alternative to dresses or trousers. Silent Witness star Emilia Fox showcased this perfectly last July at Henley Festival and if you're stuck on what to wear in the heat, a cotton tee and a floral skirt is a stunning choice.

She loves British clothing brands and her skirt was a pleated tulle maxi by ME+EM covered with delicate pink floral embroidery that enhanced the feminine feel. The floor-sweeping design felt elevated and yet it didn't stray into 'ballgown' territory thanks to the elasticated waistband an A-line shape.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Audi UK)

Shop Maxi Skirt And T-Shirts

ME+EM Floral Silk Blend Maxi Skirt £295 at ME+EM Crafted from a soft cotton and silk-blend voile, this is a lightweight, breathable skirt that would be fabulous for summer events. It's got a shirred waistband for comfort and falls to maxi-length with pretty tiers that add extra volume. H&M Khaki Viscose-Blend Maxi Skirt £32.99 at H&M Affordable and easy to dress up or down, this skirt comes in a few different colours though the khaki green version is particularly stunning. It's got an elasticated, high-rise waistband and drapes down with a flared cut. Mint Velvet Neutral Crinkle Skirt £99 at Mint Velvet The crinkled texture of this maxi skirt gives it a cool, casual feel and the neutral tone is simple to style with other colours. It also comes in three other tones and the flowy shape of the skirt means it would work especially well with a fitted top tucked in. M&S Cotton Rich Ribbed T-Shirt £9 at M&S This cotton-rich T-shirt is a versatile addition to your wardrobe. It's got a streamlined slim fit, with a crew neckline and short sleeves. The ribbed texture all over is a chic detail and it has added stretch for comfort. M&S Black Pure Cotton T-Shirt £5.50 at M&S Made from pure cotton, you can also get this T-shirt in multipack sets and several other colours too. It's got a comfy regular fit with a neat crew-neckline and short sleeves. Tuck into skirts and jeans or leave loose for an off-duty feel. ME+EM White Ultimate Raglan Tee £45 at ME+EM This ME+EM tee gives the classic style a polished update with the raglan shoulder seams. It's made from a lightweight cotton-rib jersey which is imbued with elastane. White T-shirts are a wardrobe staple and this style also comes in chocolate brown.

This is something I think is crucial to consider when you're weighing up how to style a longer skirt in a more relaxed way. If the design is voluminous it can look quite smart and might work better as occasionwear in place of a summer wedding guest dress or garden party outfit.

Something sleeker like an A-line, column or straight skirt is simple to style casually as well as formally. Emilia chose to wear a fitted T-shirt tucked into her maxi for the Henley Festival and it perfectly blended in with the black waistband.

The short sleeves helped to balance out the full coverage of the skirt and a crew neckline is pretty much as classic as it gets with tees. Because the skirt had floral embroidery it made sense that the Silent Witness actor chose a plain top and black and white tees are always going to be the most versatile.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Audi UK)

However, the beauty of this underrated style duo is that you can really make it your own so if you love wearing vibrant colours and patterns you can really have fun with your maxi skirt and T-shirt combos. You also have so much freedom when it comes to footwear to pair with them too.

It's impossible to make out what Emilia was wearing last July but sandals, heels or wedges would complement an outfit like hers. If you want pure comfort you could throw on white trainers or flip flops too and if you're worried about your shoes not working with it, maxi skirts often cover a lot of your footwear so they won't be fully visible.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Photo by Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Audi UK)

When Emilia Fox attended Henley Festival as a guest of Audi she also had a black blazer which she put on when it got chilly later. Longer jackets look great with a flowy maxi skirt as they tie in with the silhouette and help give a leg-elongating effect.

Alternatively, go for something that's cropped at the same level as your skirt's waistband to accentuate the waist. A jacket that falls somewhere in between can cut off your frame at a tricky point and look a bit at odds with the skirt and top.