Helen Skelton proves chunky Dr. Martens sandals look even better than trainers with floral summer dresses
It's the ultimate pairing
A pretty floral print dress is always a good idea at this time of year, whether it's for a fancy event like a wedding or heading to work in a heatwave. Of course, there's nothing wrong with teaming your favourite floral dress with a pair of the best white trainers, but Helen Skelton just showed us an unexpectedly stylish alternative.
The host of BBC's Morning Live shared some happy moments spent with friends at the 2026 Soho House Festival on Instagram. Charlotte Hawkins, Laura Whitmore, Kimberley Walsh and Josie Gibson all attended the event in their best summer dresses, too.
Helen was styled by Annabel Kerman in a green printed Agua by Agua Bendita mini dress, but it was her sandals that particularly caught my attention. They're the Clarissa II style by Dr. Martens, and the chunky flatform sole offers a really refreshing contrast to the pretty florals. Not only that, they're going to be very comfortable thanks to the air-cushioned sole, soft leather and adjustable ankle strap.
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Exact match
I love the distinctive yellow stitching and heel tab on these sandals. You'll no doubt know and love Dr. Martens boots, but did you know the brand makes some of the most comfortable sandals, too? One reviewer wrote: "How could you not like them…I have them in 3 colours now, black, leopard print and now white. Elevates your outfit and so comfortable... When you see them you think they look heavy but they are easy to wear and feel light."
Exact match
There's one size left of Helen's dress, but before you fall in love, be warned it's a pricey piece. The fitted bodice and flared skirt is beautiful, and the square neckline is incredibly flattering.