Helen Skelton proves chunky Dr. Martens sandals look even better than trainers with floral summer dresses

A pretty floral print dress is always a good idea at this time of year, whether it's for a fancy event like a wedding or heading to work in a heatwave. Of course, there's nothing wrong with teaming your favourite floral dress with a pair of the best white trainers, but Helen Skelton just showed us an unexpectedly stylish alternative.

The host of BBC's Morning Live shared some happy moments spent with friends at the 2026 Soho House Festival on Instagram. Charlotte Hawkins, Laura Whitmore, Kimberley Walsh and Josie Gibson all attended the event in their best summer dresses, too.

Helen was styled by Annabel Kerman in a green printed Agua by Agua Bendita mini dress, but it was her sandals that particularly caught my attention. They're the Clarissa II style by Dr. Martens, and the chunky flatform sole offers a really refreshing contrast to the pretty florals. Not only that, they're going to be very comfortable thanks to the air-cushioned sole, soft leather and adjustable ankle strap.

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