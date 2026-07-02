Helen Skelton's waterproof Teva sandals are the practical footwear everyone will want in the next heatwave

Did anyone else really struggle with footwear in the heatwave last week? The only thing I could bear to wear on my hot feet were flip-flops!

So when I spotted Helen Skelton's chunky black Teva sandals, I knew I needed to invest. The Morning Live presenter wore hers for watersports on a lake, and whilst I'll be wearing mine with my best summer dresses in the city, the fully waterproof design of the Hurricane Drift sandals means they're ideal for a trip to the beach.

The rubber-like Eva material won't absorb water and dries really quickly, too. It's easy to rinse any sand off afterwards, and they even float! With the ankle strap, they feel much sturdier than slip-on sandals, plus one customer said it's "like wearing a cloud!", making these a contender for some of the most comfortable sandals for women.

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Exact match Teva Women's Hurricane Drift Ankle Strap Sandal £53.85 at Amazon Perfect for walking, hiking, watersports, or just getting through the next heatwave, these sandals have got thousands of reviews, so you don't just have to take Helen's word for how good they are. One wrote: "I got these for long walks on my holiday, and honestly, they’ve been amazing! I tried them out during the UK heatwave, and they’re super breathable — it feels like I’m almost barefoot but still getting great support.' and another called them "affordable and good for your feet. I showed this to my podiatrist friend who said they looked good too!"