I know I should wait for Amazon Prime Day next week, but the FitFlop sale is far too good to miss

To say we are firm FitFlop fans here at woman&home would be a bit of an understatement. The footwear brand is the best in the business at balancing comfort with style, and they make some of the best white trainers you can buy, plus the most comfortable sandals, too.

I think I was the last of the team to actually test a pair of FitFlop shoes, and when I finally did I was blown away by just how good for the feet they really are. I tried the Dash trainers and did exactly what you're not supposed to do with new trainers - I immediately walked 10,000 steps. Do you know what? It was absolutely no problem for the FitFlops!

I'm trying to save my money, ready for the Amazon Prime Day discounts next week, but I'm going to have to make an exception today, because the FitFlop sale just launched. There are reductions of up to 50% on sandals, shoes and trainers, and I was surprised to see some bestsellers in there, like the FitFlop Rally trainers and the Wonderwellies.

Remember to check out the technology in each style, because there are tonnes of clever features, including FitFlop's unique triple-density cushioning system, which helps conserve energy by minimising muscle exertion (yes please!).

FitFlop sale: Sandals