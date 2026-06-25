Birkenstock deals don’t happen every day – but my favourite heatwave shoes are up to 30% off right now

Anyone who knows me knows that I absolutely love Birkenstocks. They are the undisputed queens of summer footwear, in my view, but during this brutal June heatwave, they’ve transitioned from a style choice to a literal survival tool. While everyone else is nursing blisters from suffocating trainers or cheap flip flops, I have survived the soaring temperatures entirely thanks to my trusty classics, the one-strap Birkenstock Madrids. They are light, breezy, and keep my feet cool when the pavement is quite literally melting beneath my feet.

If you’re looking to expand your Birkenstock collection or thinking of investing in your very first pair – and yes, Birkenstocks are definitely worth it – then right now is actually the best time to buy.

High-street favourite Schuh has just slashed prices by up to 30% off selected Birkenstock lines in the massive Schuh summer sale. If you sign up for the free Schuh Club loyalty scheme, you’ll get free standard delivery on your order, earn points for every purchase towards money-off rewards, and get early access, exclusive promos, and prize draws. What's more, key workers and students can stack a further 10% off on top of those discounts.

From poolside to summer party-ready, these are the top Birkenstock deals to shop at Schuh before they sell out.

Birkenstock Madrid Big Buckle Eva: was £60 now £42.99 at Schuh When it is truly scorching, the waterproof version of the Birkenstock Madrid is a total lifesaver. Made from a single piece of ultra-lightweight, shock-absorbing material, these won't get ruined by sweat, sunscreen, or a sudden downpour (please God, make it soon). I love mine for paddling in the sea without worrying about ruined leather or wet socks.

Birkenstock Boston Clog: was £140 now £109.99 at Schuh The Boston Clog is comfortably holding its place as one of the most sought-after shoes of the year. To nail that relaxed, slouchy aesthetic without scorching your toes, this soft, pale pink suede version is your best bet. It features the contoured cork footbed for arch support, but in a style that pairs perfectly with linen trousers or denim shorts.

Birkenstock Arizona: was £140 now £114.99 at Schuh The iconic two-strap Arizona has been given a glossy, high-shine 'oyster' patent glow up – gorgeous! The oversized metal pin buckles add a contemporary, premium twist to the timeless classic. If you need a pair of Birks to take you from sightseeing to sundowners before dinner, these are the ones.

Was £125 now £94.99 at Schuh The thong-style Gizeh sandal has never really been my style until now – but I love the addition of these intricate appliqué flowers on the classic leather upper, making them pretty enough to pair with a floaty midi dress for a summer wedding, but still with the shock-absorbing, cork footbed that my feet have come to know and love.

Birkenstock Naples : was £150 now £109.99 at Schuh The one Birkenstock style I have yet to buy, but with a summer packed full of plans to celebrate a big birthday, these are going into my basket as a travel essential. The loafer-inspired moccasin clog in velvety suede strikes me as the perfect choice if you want the comfort of a classic but need a sophisticated, closed-toe style that looks put-together, whether paired with tailored trousers or your favourite jeans.

Shopping tip for Schuh

Don’t forget to check the Schuh Ex-Display section, where the retailer sells ex-display pairs – often with nothing more than a tiny, unnoticeable scuff on the suede or leather – for up to 70% off. It’s the ultimate hidden gem on the internet for scoring authentic Birkenstocks on a serious shoestring.

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