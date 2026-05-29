Sandal season is here, and Zara's contemporary take on the Birkenstock Arizona gives the trending look a fashion-forward update

The sun is out, the temperatures are high, meaning it’s officially time to snap up the most comfortable sandals for warm weather, and the high street is truly delivering this season.

While I have been loyal to my Birkenstock Arizona's, a style that will always have a place in my shoedrobe, I couldn't help but notice that Spanish high street favourite, Zara, has given the classic two-buckle design a contemporary spin with this pair of chocolate brown, buckled flat sandals.

In a similar backless, slip-on design, the Zara pair feels thoroughly modern and polished, and the second, thicker buckle adds extra contemporary flair to these neutral-hued sandals. Coming in at just £29.99, they're an absolute bargain too, as I think you'll agree, these Birkenstock alternatives look far more expensive than their price tag.

Shop Zara's Birkenstock Alternatives

Zara Buckled Flat Sandals £29.99 at Zara These affordable and easy-going sandals from Zara offer a more refined take on the classic Birkenstock Arizona, with asymmetric crossed straps giving them a subtle but fashion-forward edge that leaves them feeling more polished for everyday wear. Birkenstock Arizona Sandals £85 at Office Birkenstock Arizona sandals are a summer staple and just because there are some high street alternatives, that doesn't mean that the original is going anywhere. Thanks to its cork footbed that moulds to your shape, once worn in these are some of the comfiest sandals around.

Shop Elevated Summer Sandals

Don’t get me wrong, the Birkenstock Arizona will always be one of the most comfortable sandals out there, and it will never go out of style. But they are a very casual shoe. In my efforts to elevate my seasonal wardrobe, these Zara sandals are an investment I'm going to be making.

What really stands out about these sandals is their asymmetric crossed straps, which add extra interest to the classic strappy sandal. It’s definitely still subtle, which is what keeps the style feeling wearable enough for everyday casual wear, but it adds an elevated touch.

Chic, minimalist, and priced at under £30, there’s nothing not to love. Crafted in faux leather and a polished chocolate brown hue, it's a warm and smart design for the summer months. Whether you’re slipping them on with your most comfortable jeans or styling them up with the most stylish dresses to hide a tummy. This versatile purchase is one I’m making before they sellout.