Not wide-brimmed, not bucket, Clodagh McKenna swaps stylish sunhats for a fashion-forward bandana as she enjoys the warm weather

As temperatures continue to rise, figuring out what to wear in the heat without sacrificing style can feel challenging, whilst baseball caps and oversized sunglasses might seem like a natural go-to, Clodagh McKenna has just made the case for a trending accessory you might not have considered yet.

Spotted in an Instagram video, she wears a chic paisley bandana, worn as a headscarf, tied under her hair, an accessory that we're seeing much more of this season. In a bold fire engine red - one of the biggest fashion colour trends of 2026, not only does this accessory look effortless and carefree, but it's also extremely practical, offering coverage from the sun to the top of your head, although it doesn't offer any face or neck protection.

She styles her red bandana with an A-line checked blue shirt dress for a breezy warm-weather finishing touch, and flat brown leather sandals. The sleeveless dress in a blue and navy check alongside the red bandana is a great colour combination for warm, relaxed days in the sun.

A post shared by Clodagh McKenna Herbert (@clodagh_mckenna) A photo posted by on

Shop Clodagh McKenna's Look

Debenhams Printed Neckerchief £10 at Debenhams This pretty paisley and floral design offers a good likeness for Clodagh's headscarf. At 70x70cm, this scarf can be tied in your hair, around the neck, woven through jean loops as a belt or added to handbag handles for a burst of colour and print. GAP Blue Check Voile Smocked Waist Maxi Dress £80 at GAP Embrace checks with this beautiful voile smock dress. With a neat waist and a floaty pleated skirt, not only is this an elegant choice, it's also incredibly flattering thanks to its fit-and-flare design. M&S Leather Buckle Ankle Strap Sandals £50 at M&S Freshen up your current sandal rotation with these brown leather sandals. Made from soft leather and featuring a practical ankle strap, these sandals appear far more expensive than they actually are. Nobodys Child Black Gingham Shirred Leah Midi Dress £62.30 (was £89) at Nobody's Child The shirred bodice of this cotton gingham dress is a fitted design that contrasts beautifully with the floaty, voluminous skirt. In the daytime, add your best white trainers for a laidback feel, or for an evening look, team with wedge espadrilles. Fat Face Red Paisley Square Scarf - Size One £14.50 at FatFace This paisley printed scarf can be worn in numerous ways, from tied around your head on a warm day to wearing it around your neck to add colour to a white t-shirt. It features a delicate floral print and a bright red border, adding to its eye-catching appeal. Penelope Chilvers Buttercup Leather Sandal - Tan £129 at Penelope Chilvers These strappy flat sandals are made from a soft cowhide leather that will only get better with age. Perfect for any upcoming holidays in your calendar or for simply wearing every day, these sandals are an enduring investment piece.

On days when you are wondering, 'What should I wear today?' this breezy formula offers a charming, yet practical solution. Large checks styled with a paisley bandana lean into this season's love of mixing prints, and this outfit feels intentional yet carefree at the same time.

Paisley-printed bandanas are an effortlessly chic alternative to caps, and they are incredibly practical in warmer weather, too. Lightweight and breathable, they also keep your hair off your face without any heaviness. Try wearing a bandana for warm weekend outings, beach holidays, or simply spending time in your garden.

We love Clodagh's choice of vibrant red, and adding a pop of crimson to an outfit can instantly lift darker neutrals. With no real limitations on how you can style bandanas, they work as a headscarf, around your neck, or even to liven up your tote bag; they really are one of the most versatile summer accessories.