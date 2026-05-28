Not wide-brimmed, not bucket, Clodagh McKenna swaps stylish sunhats for a fashion-forward bandana as she enjoys the warm weather
This trending accessory is worth buying for the season ahead
As temperatures continue to rise, figuring out what to wear in the heat without sacrificing style can feel challenging, whilst baseball caps and oversized sunglasses might seem like a natural go-to, Clodagh McKenna has just made the case for a trending accessory you might not have considered yet.
Spotted in an Instagram video, she wears a chic paisley bandana, worn as a headscarf, tied under her hair, an accessory that we're seeing much more of this season. In a bold fire engine red - one of the biggest fashion colour trends of 2026, not only does this accessory look effortless and carefree, but it's also extremely practical, offering coverage from the sun to the top of your head, although it doesn't offer any face or neck protection.
She styles her red bandana with an A-line checked blue shirt dress for a breezy warm-weather finishing touch, and flat brown leather sandals. The sleeveless dress in a blue and navy check alongside the red bandana is a great colour combination for warm, relaxed days in the sun.
A post shared by Clodagh McKenna Herbert (@clodagh_mckenna)
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Shop Clodagh McKenna's Look
The shirred bodice of this cotton gingham dress is a fitted design that contrasts beautifully with the floaty, voluminous skirt. In the daytime, add your best white trainers for a laidback feel, or for an evening look, team with wedge espadrilles.
This paisley printed scarf can be worn in numerous ways, from tied around your head on a warm day to wearing it around your neck to add colour to a white t-shirt. It features a delicate floral print and a bright red border, adding to its eye-catching appeal.
On days when you are wondering, 'What should I wear today?' this breezy formula offers a charming, yet practical solution. Large checks styled with a paisley bandana lean into this season's love of mixing prints, and this outfit feels intentional yet carefree at the same time.
Paisley-printed bandanas are an effortlessly chic alternative to caps, and they are incredibly practical in warmer weather, too. Lightweight and breathable, they also keep your hair off your face without any heaviness. Try wearing a bandana for warm weekend outings, beach holidays, or simply spending time in your garden.
We love Clodagh's choice of vibrant red, and adding a pop of crimson to an outfit can instantly lift darker neutrals. With no real limitations on how you can style bandanas, they work as a headscarf, around your neck, or even to liven up your tote bag; they really are one of the most versatile summer accessories.
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Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
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