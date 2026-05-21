Clodagh McKenna gives a masterclass in toning down bright colours this spring, thanks to these two staple styles

The RHS Chelsea Flower Show is giving us more than just inspiration for our gardening, as the attending celebrities are pulling out their best looks to inspire our seasonal dressing, too.

While floral print dresses are dominating the dress code, Clodagh McKenna stayed true to her vintage aesthetic when she attended the show earlier this week. Wearing bold pink pinstripes, she paired Penelope Chilvers' Loxley skirt with the matching Evenly blouse by Penelope Chilvers, creating a well-coordinated and bold style. The A-line skirt and tucked-in top created an hourglass silhouette, and Clodagh kept her look weather-appropriate and laidback by adding a longline denim jacket on top.

When it came to accessorising the spring-ready outfit, she added a breezy and effortless feel to her look by slipping into a pair of Penelope Chilvers’ Bella suede sandals, and we also spotted Boden’s raffia moon clutch in the background, which is a fun summer bag that works to add a burst of colour to any look.

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(Image credit: Dave Benett/Getty Images for Penelope Chilvers)

Get Clodagh's Effortless Summer Style

When it comes to styling pink, one of the biggest spring/summer fashion colour trends for 2026, Clodagh proves that neutrals can help ground this bright hue. While we might more often lean towards simple black or white, or complementary hues of lilac or green, when it comes to styling pink, neutrals like brown suede and blue denim offer a more laid-back look.

So while plenty of bold shades work alongside pink to create striking colour combinations to make your wardrobe pop, these subtler tones offer a warmer and softer option. Her choice of textures highlighted this, too, with the denim shirt she layered over her blouse bringing in contrasting texture to the elevated co-ord.

In soft suede, her brown sandals added yet more texture to her look and worked to give her outfit a daytime-friendly twist that felt contemporary and cool. Her styling is definitely one to take note of if you’re looking to get more wear out of midi skirts and dresses in your spring capsule wardrobe, and the simple act of layering a denim shirt and adding more casual shoes can increase their versatility.

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