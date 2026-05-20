Duchess Sophie ditches floral frocks for blush pink trousers at Chelsea Flower Show and her raffia Radley bag is on sale

Floral dresses are a safe bet to wear to the Chelsea Flower Show: they're flowy, on-theme and feel elevated for a special day out. However, we've seen some people doing things differently this year and that includes floral dress lover Duchess Sophie, who chose a blush pink outfit instead.

Pastel pinks are a fashion colour trend for 2026 and it's one of her most-worn shades, so she used the show as an opportunity to re-wear her Theory trousers and trench. These luxurious pieces aren't a specific set but they're similar enough to look like one.

Colour-coordination is one of the oldest tricks in the royal style book and it makes each item look thought out, therefore creating a polished feel. The Duchess of Edinburgh's trousers were wide-leg and high-waisted with a crisp pleat running down each leg.

(Image credit: Photo by Yui Mok / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

Shop Sophie's Chelsea Flower Show Outfit

Karen Millen Polished Linen Blend Blazer £219 at Karen Millen This pastel pink blazer has a structured silhouette and yet is made from a comfortable linen blend material. The buttons on the front are a contrasting dark shade and there are neat welt pockets. A cotton lining finishes off the design perfectly. Karen Millen Polished Linen Blend Trousers £129 at Karen Millen With a barrel-leg cut and high-rise waist, these linen blend trousers would look just as pretty with a simple T-shirt as with the matching blazer. They're slightly cropped and fall to just above the ankle which highlights your footwear. Exact Match Radley The Golborne Raffia Small Ziptop bag £207.20 (was £259) at Radley The code MAY20 will get you 20% off this raffia bag and it comes in different colours and materials too. This version is neutral and you can carry it by the top handle straps like Sophie did, or wear it over your shoulder via the longer strap. Via Spiga Water Resistant Cotton Blend Trench £115.12 (was £168.86) at Nordstrom Trenches are a spring staple and this one is a subtle pink tone that's similar to the Duchess's coat. It fastens with buttons at the front and comes with a removable tie belt and a notched collar. The inside is lined and it's made from a cotton blend. M&S Pure Linen Wide Leg Palazzo Trousers £46 at M&S These trousers come in three different lengths and have a comfy elasticated waistband that you can adjust with the drawstring. They've got a palazzo wide-leg silhouette and are made from breathable pure linen. Two side pockets are a practical touch. Exact Match Penelope Chilvers Mary Jane Suede Espadrilles £149 at Penelope Chilvers Duchess Sophie has owned these sand-toned espadrilles for a long time now and they go with pretty much everything and add subtle elevation. They're made in Spain and have the classic jute sole and soft suede uppers, with a secure ankle strap.

Her trench fell to her knees and she wore it open which meant we got to see how she styled her full outfit underneath. Sophie's Soler London shirt had a colourful botanical pattern on the white background and a collared neckline that mirrored her coat.

Even though her Theory trench and trousers were both pink they acted as the neutral base for her look and balanced out the shirt. It helps that blush is not too far away from beige or oatmeal tones, so it's one of the easiest pastels to style and doesn't stand out too much.

Because these two pieces matched, the Duchess's ensemble was also kept on the more minimal side and her shirt was the only big element of contrast. Determined to dress spring-like, Sophie braved the rainy spells in her favourite wedges from British brand Penelope Chilvers.

(Image credit: Photo by Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

She's owned the Mary Jane espadrilles in sand for ages now and if you love the idea of wedges but aren't sold on the designs that lace up around your ankle, pairs with straps are a secure alternative. The jute sole of her shoes tied in with the raffia texture of her Radley The Golborne bag too.

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This is a new addition to her collection and right now you can pick it up with 20% off by using the code MAY20. It's got a zip across the top and neutral handles and piping.

Duchess Sophie chose to carry hers by the top handle straps which always looks elegant and smart, though it can also be worn as a shoulder bag if you attach the longer strap. Woven handbags instantly make an outfit look summery, perhaps because the texture is reminiscent of a picnic basket.

(Image credit: Photo by Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Either way, the Duchess of Edinburgh owns quite a few and something like her Radley bag is big enough for the essentials without being bulky.

Gold drop earrings finished off her look and given the weather on the Chelsea Flower Show Press Day on 18th May I wouldn't be at all surprised if Sophie packed a mini umbrella in her bag! She attended with Prince Edward and King Charles (Patron of The Royal Horticultural Society) and Queen Camilla were also there.

We know what was on the Duchess's mind during her visit as she was spotted holding a book titled Plants & Pollinators. Sophie is co-designing a garden for the Royal Windsor Flower Show in June and it'll include plants selected specifically to encourage a range of pollinators.