Duchess Sophie ditches floral frocks for blush pink trousers at Chelsea Flower Show and her raffia Radley bag is on sale
This outfit would be perfect as a dress alternative for weddings or garden parties and her accessories scream summer
Floral dresses are a safe bet to wear to the Chelsea Flower Show: they're flowy, on-theme and feel elevated for a special day out. However, we've seen some people doing things differently this year and that includes floral dress lover Duchess Sophie, who chose a blush pink outfit instead.
Pastel pinks are a fashion colour trend for 2026 and it's one of her most-worn shades, so she used the show as an opportunity to re-wear her Theory trousers and trench. These luxurious pieces aren't a specific set but they're similar enough to look like one.
Colour-coordination is one of the oldest tricks in the royal style book and it makes each item look thought out, therefore creating a polished feel. The Duchess of Edinburgh's trousers were wide-leg and high-waisted with a crisp pleat running down each leg.
Shop Sophie's Chelsea Flower Show Outfit
Exact Match
The code MAY20 will get you 20% off this raffia bag and it comes in different colours and materials too. This version is neutral and you can carry it by the top handle straps like Sophie did, or wear it over your shoulder via the longer strap.
Exact Match
Duchess Sophie has owned these sand-toned espadrilles for a long time now and they go with pretty much everything and add subtle elevation. They're made in Spain and have the classic jute sole and soft suede uppers, with a secure ankle strap.
Her trench fell to her knees and she wore it open which meant we got to see how she styled her full outfit underneath. Sophie's Soler London shirt had a colourful botanical pattern on the white background and a collared neckline that mirrored her coat.
Even though her Theory trench and trousers were both pink they acted as the neutral base for her look and balanced out the shirt. It helps that blush is not too far away from beige or oatmeal tones, so it's one of the easiest pastels to style and doesn't stand out too much.
Because these two pieces matched, the Duchess's ensemble was also kept on the more minimal side and her shirt was the only big element of contrast. Determined to dress spring-like, Sophie braved the rainy spells in her favourite wedges from British brand Penelope Chilvers.
She's owned the Mary Jane espadrilles in sand for ages now and if you love the idea of wedges but aren't sold on the designs that lace up around your ankle, pairs with straps are a secure alternative. The jute sole of her shoes tied in with the raffia texture of her Radley The Golborne bag too.
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This is a new addition to her collection and right now you can pick it up with 20% off by using the code MAY20. It's got a zip across the top and neutral handles and piping.
Duchess Sophie chose to carry hers by the top handle straps which always looks elegant and smart, though it can also be worn as a shoulder bag if you attach the longer strap. Woven handbags instantly make an outfit look summery, perhaps because the texture is reminiscent of a picnic basket.
Either way, the Duchess of Edinburgh owns quite a few and something like her Radley bag is big enough for the essentials without being bulky.
Gold drop earrings finished off her look and given the weather on the Chelsea Flower Show Press Day on 18th May I wouldn't be at all surprised if Sophie packed a mini umbrella in her bag! She attended with Prince Edward and King Charles (Patron of The Royal Horticultural Society) and Queen Camilla were also there.
We know what was on the Duchess's mind during her visit as she was spotted holding a book titled Plants & Pollinators. Sophie is co-designing a garden for the Royal Windsor Flower Show in June and it'll include plants selected specifically to encourage a range of pollinators.
Emma is a Royal Editor with nine years of experience in publishing. She specialises in writing about the British Royal Family, covering everything from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her extensive royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
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