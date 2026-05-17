Zara Tindall proves white denim and straight-leg styles are a summery combination well worth copying

Zara Tindall spent her 45th birthday with her husband Mike at the 2026 ISPS Handa Mike Tindall Celebrity Golf Classic tournament and her outfit couldn't have been more different from what she wore just days earlier for a royal Garden Party. Instead of a summer dress and heels, Zara went casual in a peppermint green tournament polo, white jeans and Skechers trainers.

We saw a glimpse of her look in a special photo Mike shared and in the caption he dubbed his wife a "legend" for "letting" him play golf on her birthday. Her jeans had a straight-leg cut and were slightly cropped which gave them a summery edge.

A post shared by Mike Tindall (@mike_tindall12) A photo posted by on

Recreate Zara's Look

M&S Sienna Supersoft High Waisted Jeans £35 at M&S The white Sienna jeans are crafted from soft denim with added stretch which helps make them extra comfy. They're straight-leg and high-rise, designed to sit perfectly at the waist. There's a button and zip fastening and you can choose from multiple lengths. Reiss White Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans £130 at Reiss The Reiss Selin white jeans are a timeless straight-leg style and are cut from soft, stretch-infused denim. They're mid-rise and fall to a slightly cropped length which showcases your footwear perfectly. H&M High-Waisted White Straight-Leg Jeans £37.99 at H&M If you're not a fan of super stretchy jeans, these could be for you as they're crafted from a non-stretch cotton denim that naturally softens and loosens with wear. Like Zara's jeans, they're straight-leg and high-waisted and you can easily tuck in tops to create a smooth finish. Match Skechers Arcade Arch Fit-Arcata Sneaker £70 at Amazon These navy trainers look to be the ones Zara wore on her birthday and they're designed with arch support. The insole is removeable and it adapts to your foot to help reduce shock and improve weight distribution. The uppers are canvas and the sole is made from flexible rubber. adidas Handball Spezial Navy Trainers £90 at adidas The adidas Spezial style has been trending for years and this navy blue pair are a great option if you've been inspired by Zara to branch out with your colour choices. The premium suede upper is accented with contrast stitching and there's subtle branding. Superga Unisex Navy Cotu Classic Trainers £40 (was £50) at Amazon The Princess of Wales owns and loves the white version of the Cotu Classics and these navy ones are a pretty alternative. They're made from cotton canvas with a vulcanised rubber sole and the streamlined design makes them feel very sleek and elegant.

Everyone has their own preferences when it comes to finding comfortable jeans, though I find straight-leg styles a great all-rounder shape. They're not fitted over the calves so you don't feel overly restricted and yet they're not as flowy and relaxed as wide-leg or barrel-leg jeans.

That means it's simpler to dress them up with heels or wedges and they also work with low-key pieces. Zara Tindall's white jeans outfit showed the versatility of this silhouette perfectly, as her top and trainers were casual and her jeans actually felt more formal.

The colour helps with this and white denim is not only a great way to give your daily looks a summery feel, but it can also make your jeans look more like tailored trousers than a mottled blue wash does. White jeans also go with any other shades, no matter how bright, dark or pale, which is also a bonus.

A post shared by Tindall Golf (@tindallgolf) A photo posted by on

The King's niece was wearing a vibrant green polo so the plain jeans balanced things. Her trainers look to be navy blue and white Sketchers Damen Arch Fit Arcade Arcatas. They're made from canvas with a rubber sole and a removable insole which adapts to your feet, making them a very practical choice.

Navy is a softer alternative to black if you want to wear a darker neutral tone that doesn't mark as easily as white trainers can - especially if you're going to be out and about walking on grass. The design of Zara's Skechers also incorporated enough white that they didn't look stark against her jeans and if you're tempted to invest in colourful trainers this can make styling them easier.

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Having an element of white or black in there means you'll likely always be able to find an accessory or item of clothing to tie in with them and make your outfit feel coordinated. Zara Tindall matched her cap to her navy shoes and tied her blonde hair back underneath it.

A post shared by Mike Tindall (@mike_tindall12) A photo posted by on

She spent her last birthday at the tournament too and Mike has also posted a selection of throwback snaps of them attending multiple different times in recent years. The event brings together sporting legends and supporters to raise money for two fantastic charities, Cure Parkinson's and The Matt Hampton Foundation.

The Matt Hampson Foundation provides crucial support to young people who have sustained life-altering injuries through sport, and Cure Parkinson's funds and supports research that could help slow, stop or reverse the progression of Parkinson's.

It's a one-day tournament and since Zara Tindall is such a proud supporter of the event and of Mike, I wouldn't be surprised if she was honoured to spend her birthday there again this year.