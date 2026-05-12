Duchess Sophie gives white jeans a Kate Middleton-inspired makeover - her outfit is easy, breezy and perfect for summer

The Duchess of Edinburgh is following in the Princess of Wales's fashion - and floral - steps as it was announced she's co-designing and building a garden for the Royal Windsor Flower Show. Sophie is teaming up with Alan Williams of Landform Consultants on The Plants with Purpose Garden and they've met with Alan Titchmarsh, the RWFS's Honorary President.

In an Instagram post featuring beautiful photos by Sarah Legge, we got to see parts of this meeting and Duchess Sophie looked relaxed in a neutral striped blazer, white jeans and wedges.

As soon as I saw it I couldn't help but think of Kate's linen striped blazer from her visit to Colchester Hospital last summer. Both jackets were a summery twist on tailoring, though I think perhaps Sophie's is the more wearable look overall thanks to the denim.

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H&M Single-Breasted Striped Beige Blazer £39.99 at H&M Affordable and easy to pair with so many different colours and outfits, this blazer is single-breasted and lined. It's crafted from woven fabric with peak lapels, a single button to fasten it at the front and jetted pockets. Shoulder pads provide extra definition and there's a vent at the back. M&S Sienna Supersoft High Waisted Jeans £35 at M&S These white Sienna jeans are crafted from soft denim fabric with added stretch for comfort. They're straight-leg and high-rise, designed to sit perfectly at the waist. There's a secure button and zip fastening and multiple lengths to choose from too. Penelope Chilvers Mary Jane Dali Espadrilles £149 at Penelope Chilvers The Duchess of Edinburgh's exact wedges are sadly no longer available but Penelope Chilvers still makes similar styles, including these Mary Jane espadrilles. They're a versatile neutral shade and have a low heel, ankle strap and have the velvet ribbon detailing on the toes. Mint Velvet Linen Double-Breasted Blazer £175 at Mint Velvet The soft stone colour of this blazer is similar to Sophie's and just as versatile. Unlike hers, it doesn't feature stripes, and it also has peak lapels and contrasting buttons. It's double-breasted and main from 100% linen for a breathable finish. H&M High-Waisted White Straight-Leg Jeans £37.99 at H&M Made from a non-stretch cotton denim that softens and loosens with wear, these straight-leg jeans have regular fit from the waist to the hip and a relaxed, straight cut from the thigh to the hem. They're high waisted with a zip fly and button. Boden Cassie Gold Wedge Espadrilles £89 at Boden Espadrilles are a timeless summer shoe choice and these ones come in different colours, including this gorgeous metallic gold leather. They have the classic jute soles and lace up your ankle with ties. Pair with everything from jeans to floaty dresses.

White jeans outfits can be unforgiving and yet they're also stunning for the warmer months so when you find a pair that works for you, you've really struck gold. I'd advise taking a look at your most chic yet comfortable jeans and then seeking out a similar cut in white denim.

The Duchess of Edinburgh doesn't tend to go for baggier styles and she looked to be wearing straight-leg jeans. These are a good all-rounder - not quite as tight as skinny jeans and slightly more streamlined than wide or barrel-leg ones. Because of this, straight-leg designs strike a good balance between comfort and looking smart.

Like white trousers, you can wear jeans like Sophie's with so many different colours and she went for her oatmeal-toned blazer from Max Mara and neutral Penelope Chilvers wedges. A white shirt was just visible under her jacket, which she wore buttoned up.

(Image credit: Sarah Legge // Photo by STEFAN ROUSSEAU/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

If you want to balance proportions, it's great to choose a more fitted top or jacket with wider trousers and vice versa. Her blazer was slightly oversized and longline which was a lovely combination with the sleek, straight jeans.

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To make a similar ensemble more casual, swap the espadrilles for white trainers and wear the jacket open. This is what the Princess of Wales did when she wore a striped blazer to visit Colchester Hospital.

She also chose chocolate brown trousers instead of jeans which smartened things up again, though jeans and a blazer is something of a signature for Kate in general. For Duchess Sophie, wedges are an irreplaceable part of her summer outfits and she's owned these ones with the ankle strap for many years.

(Image credit: Photo by Yui Mok / POOL / AFP) (Photo by YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

However, we don't often see her in denim and this appears to be a new blazer, showing she's always subtly evolving her style and perhaps taking a leaf out of her niece-in-law's book. It's interesting that the Duchess of Edinburgh is creating a garden for the Royal Windsor Flower Show too, as the Princess designed one for the Chelsea Flower Show in 2019.

Sophie and Alan Williams' garden is set to highlight the importance of healthy soil and an understanding of how food is grown. As a senior royal she champions sustainable food production and opportunities for young people to have a career in the British food industry.