Duchess Sophie's chocolate-brown jeans are the scrumptious alternative to blue denim I’m adding into my style rotation

You can't go wrong with a pair of comfortable jeans and although spring/summer is the season of white jeans outfits, Duchess Sophie has made a strong case for brown tones instead. She braved the rain on Day 1 of the Royal Windsor Horse Show and brought three different jackets, all worn over a white shirt and wide-leg jeans.

This is a classic smart-casual outfit combination and her jeans look to be the GAP brown corduroy ones. They're sold out but they have a relaxed wide-leg silhouette and high-rise waist. Unlike a lot of corduroy trousers, these didn't have ribbed detailing which tends to add a wintery feel.

Instead, they resembled classic denim jeans, just in a darker colour and although I stand by the versatility of blue and white washes, brown is another great neutral.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Recreate Duchess Sophie's Outfit

M&S High Waisted Kickflare Cropped Jeans £38 at M&S Affordable and available in multiple lengths, these jeans are a great addition to your summer wardrobe. They're slightly cropped, with a kick flare shape and are made from cotton-rich denim. Added stretch enhances the comfort of the material and the crease detailing at the front brings smartness. Mango Danila High-Waisted Wide Leg Jeans £22.99 (was £39.99) at Mango These wide-leg jeans are high-waisted with belt loops so you can accessorise them easily. They fasten with a front zip and button and they're currently even more affordable in the sale. The deep brown tone is so beautiful and you can style them to suit so many seasons. Boden Brown High Rise Column-Leg Jeans £59.40 (was £99) at Boden If you love the look of Duchess Sophie's brown corduroy jeans then these are a lovely option to recreate her style. They're high-rise and have a column leg cut that would work well with everything from sandals to ballet flats. The fabric has a hint of stretch and there are other colours available. Autograph Cotton Blend Twill Cropped Jacket £95 at M&S This cotton-blend jacket is part of M&S's Autograph collection and is crafted in a regular fit from textured twill fabric. The collar is a smart touch and it's cropped, meaning it works especially well with high-waisted pieces. M&S Suede Harness Block Heel Ankle Boots £80 at M&S Featuring a handy side zip fastening which ensures a secure fit, these western-inspired boots are made from soft suede. The neutral colour makes them so easy to incorporate into different looks and the slanted block heel has a harness strap. H&M White Embroidered Buttoned Blouse £44.99 at H&M You can't go far wrong with a timeless white blouse and this one has a band collar, buttons running down the front and long balloon sleeves. The cuffs are buttoned and the material is an airy cotton and viscose weave, with delicate embroidery.

It goes with so much and as it's softer than black or navy, you can easily pair brown jeans with light tones. The Duchess of Edinburgh's crisp white shirt was tucked into her jeans and she tied the two contrasting tones together even more with her mottled light brown blazer.

A full tonal outfit like this is always going to feel polished, as all the shades complement each other perfectly. Brown jeans also more closely resemble trousers and this makes them a little smarter than blue denim for those occasions where you want to be comfy yet elevated.

The Royal Windsor Horse Show is one of these events for Duchess Sophie, who is there to enjoy the show rather than undertaking a royal engagement. Her blazer was the heritage woven jacket by British clothing brand ME+EM and it had multiple pockets for a utility-inspired edge.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

A structured jacket like this helps to dress up denim and if you're wearing chocolate brown jeans like Sophie, I'd advise going for outerwear that is relatively neutral and not overly cool-toned. Cream, white and tan work well and with looser jeans, a fitted, cropped jacket is great for accentuating the waist and balancing proportions.

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Streamlined jeans in turn look stunning with longline or oversized jackets. Given that she was dressing for sunshine one moment and rain the next, Sophie ditched her beloved espadrilles and wore tan suede boots to the show instead.

It's held in Home Park at Windsor Castle and block heels were a clever choice to avoid getting stuck in wet grass. As the weather got colder, Sophie added a white scarf, a padded jacket and a tan waterproof hooded coat. To give brown jeans more of a summery feel, style them with a T-shirt, Broderie Anglaise blouse or cami top and add your favourite white trainers.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

We tend not to see the Duchess dressing as casually as this when she's out in public, but who knows if she'll be wearing a similar look when the weather warms up again. Sophie certainly didn't let the May rain dampen her spirits at the horse show and was pictured beaming as she was driven in a golf cart by Simon Brooks-Ward who directs the RWHS.

Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward live at Bagshot Park which is less than half an hour's drive away from Windsor Castle, so it's not surprising that she often attends multiple days of the show and we could get plenty more outfit inspiration before it concludes.