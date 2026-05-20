Calling all pet owners – we've found everything you need to keep your furry family members cool

As a dog owner, I've suddenly panicked about keeping my pup cool during stifling temperatures once the heatwave hits. And if last year's weather is anything to go by, it's only going to get hotter from here on in, so I'm determined to be more prepared this year.

But of course, it's not just dogs, it's important to keep all domesticated animals cool because hot weather creates uncomfortable living conditions for us humans – imagine how unbearable it can be for our fur-covered friends.

From brilliant UV-blocking beds to fun toys you can freeze to keep your frustrated dog happy when it's too hot to walk during the day, there's a cooling solution to help.

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It goes without saying that finding ways to keep your home cool will also help, and for that, you can't go far wrong with one of the best cooling fans.

This is my dog, Mr Brooks, a whippet who worships the sun - so you can see why I need to be armed with all the latest cooling pet products this summer (Image credit: Tamara Kelly)

As much as we all celebrate the hot weather, it can be dangerous for our beloved pets. If, like me, you have a dog, there are plenty of helpful guidelines from the RSPCA on dogs in summer to warn owners when it's too hot to walk, so you might need to adjust your schedule accordingly.