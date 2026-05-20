Reese Witherspoon just teamed an elegant denim dress with the DeMellier bag that's been on our wishlist for years

It's one of those events that might not come around as often as a wedding or a day at the races, but it can still be tricky to work out what to wear to a graduation. Trust Reese Witherspoon to nail the brief, though!

She was photographed attending her son Deacon's graduation in New York, pairing a midi-length blue denim dress with white accessories. Not only is her dress from a Parisian label that's a new name on my radar, but her chic white handbag reminded me quite how much I love the DeMellier New York tote.

Her dress is the DESTREE denim midi, and when paired with the Chloe Cleia pumps, a white blazer around her shoulders, plus a pair of oval sunglasses and gold floral earrings, Reese looked the picture of a proud parent.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

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Reese posted about her son's big day on Instagram, captioning the images with "After 4years of hard work, long days, endless papers & classes, working with the greatest teachers and making new friends.. my wonderful son graduated from @nyutisch! I'm so proud of you @deaconphillippe 💜🎓and bonus of the year : @lauradern was the honored speaker."

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