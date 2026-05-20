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Reese Witherspoon just teamed an elegant denim dress with the DeMellier bag that's been on our wishlist for years

It was the perfect outfit to attend her son's graduation

Caroline Parr's avatar
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Reese Witherspoon at her son&#039;s NYU Graduation Ceremony
(Image credit: Backgrid)
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It's one of those events that might not come around as often as a wedding or a day at the races, but it can still be tricky to work out what to wear to a graduation. Trust Reese Witherspoon to nail the brief, though!

She was photographed attending her son Deacon's graduation in New York, pairing a midi-length blue denim dress with white accessories. Not only is her dress from a Parisian label that's a new name on my radar, but her chic white handbag reminded me quite how much I love the DeMellier New York tote.

Reese Witherspoon at her son&#039;s NYU Graduation Ceremony!

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Shop Reese's style

Reese posted about her son's big day on Instagram, captioning the images with "After 4years of hard work, long days, endless papers & classes, working with the greatest teachers and making new friends.. my wonderful son graduated from @nyutisch! I'm so proud of you @deaconphillippe 💜🎓and bonus of the year : @lauradern was the honored speaker."

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Fashion Ecommerce Editor

Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.

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