Reese Witherspoon just teamed an elegant denim dress with the DeMellier bag that's been on our wishlist for years
It was the perfect outfit to attend her son's graduation
It's one of those events that might not come around as often as a wedding or a day at the races, but it can still be tricky to work out what to wear to a graduation. Trust Reese Witherspoon to nail the brief, though!
She was photographed attending her son Deacon's graduation in New York, pairing a midi-length blue denim dress with white accessories. Not only is her dress from a Parisian label that's a new name on my radar, but her chic white handbag reminded me quite how much I love the DeMellier New York tote.
Her dress is the DESTREE denim midi, and when paired with the Chloe Cleia pumps, a white blazer around her shoulders, plus a pair of oval sunglasses and gold floral earrings, Reese looked the picture of a proud parent.
Shop Reese's style
Exact match
Roomy enough for all your everyday essentials, this DeMellier bag would make any outfit look polished, from jeans and trainers to a summer wedding guest dress. The gold metal hardware and subtle logo exude Quiet Luxury, and whilst DeMellier has brought out newer styles since the New York was launched, there's a reason this beauty is such a bestseller.
Exact match
Available in sizes XS to Large, this slim-fitted denim dress features sculptural pockets and statement silver buttons. There's a zip at the back so you don't have to fasten buttons for ages as you're heading out the door, and there's a split in the skirt so it's easy to walk in.
This denim dress from British clothing brand and woman&home favourite Boden is really similar to Reese's. The dark denim wash is very sophisticated, and you can choose how many buttons are fastened at the top and bottom. The price will fall to £111.75 if you use the code 3PPA at the checkout.
A striking designer lookalike for Reese's shoes, this T-strap design has a vintage vibe and a really manageable heel. Remember that, like any big occasion, a graduation might mean a long day of walking or being on your feet!
Reese posted about her son's big day on Instagram, captioning the images with "After 4years of hard work, long days, endless papers & classes, working with the greatest teachers and making new friends.. my wonderful son graduated from @nyutisch! I'm so proud of you @deaconphillippe 💜🎓and bonus of the year : @lauradern was the honored speaker."
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Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.
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