Refreshing your wardrobe staples? Trinny Woodall’s Massimo Dutti must-haves are a great place to start
She picked out some of her favourite pieces from the brand that are worth adding to your summer wardrobe
Massimo Dutti is a brand that’s been on the scene for some time, sitting on the more premium end of the high street while also remaining relatively affordable. It's a go-to if you’re after elevated basics and timeless, minimalist tailoring, focusing on high-quality fabrics like linen, silk, cashmere and leather.
So we were unsurprised to learn that, like us, fashion-mogul Trinny Woodall is a fan of the brand. Hitting the nail on the head, she revealed that she often thinks of Massimo Dutti as ‘a premium step up from Zara…her older, wiser sister with a greater selection of neutrals and editorial-esque finds.’
That ‘greater selection’ can often make picking out pieces difficult, though. So, taking to Instagram, Trinny brought us along on her shopping trip at Massimo Dutti and highlighted some of her favourite pieces that can currently be found in store and online. Not all of them are still available, but we’ve rounded up those that are so you can refresh your spring wardrobe with ease.
A post shared by T R I N N Y (@trinnywoodall)
A photo posted by on
Shop Trinny Woodall's Massimo Dutti Must Haves
A crisp white button-up is a staple in any wardrobe and can transition from chic office wear to elevated everyday wear, and everything in between. Trinny says she 'loves' this one from Massimo Dutti, which is made from 100% cotton and has a trendy, slightly oversized fit.
This limited edition blazer is sure to sell out. The summer grey tone is one of the big spring/summer fashion colour trends for 2026. In the store, Trinny showed it styled with the nearly sold-out long linen Bermuda shorts with darts by Massimo Dutti, which she says creates a 'cool' look.
We might be enjoying warm weather at the moment, but we're always keeping an eye out for the best spring jackets to wear with jeans - and Trinny's Massimo Dutti find is one of the best we've seen. Made from real leather, it's a timeless piece that will go with everything.
This sleek and stylish handbag is made of cowhide leather that has a nappa finish, with both a top handle and an adjustable crossbody strap, allowing it to be carried effortlessly for everyday use, as well as working alongside more elevated outfits. Its rich, brown tone makes it super versatile.
As they're currently in the sale, these Massimo Dutti sandals are only available in sizes 5 and 6, so you want to snap them up quickly if you can. Trinny pointed out in her Instagram video that the soles are cusioned with 'squidgy' padding, which Massimo Dutti calls their 'AIRFIT insole.' It's a technical foam insole, designed to offer comfort.
Of all the pieces that Trinny highlighted, the standout is undoubtedly Massimo Dutti’s nappa leather bag with a metal buckle. She first picked up one of the brand’s iconic woven leather handbags, which have become highly popular alongside their braided designs, frequently compared to Bottega Veneta's luxury Intrecciato bags. They do look very similar, while also costing a fraction of the price. However, Trinny revealed that the popular accessory doesn't ‘excite’ her so much because she’s seen it everywhere. Instead, she gravitated towards the small, nappa leather bag and its smooth, rounded design.
Speaking about the stunning accessory, she said, “Do you know what I like about this bag? It will be like a tardis, it will fit a lot.” She then pointed out that the crossbody strap is removable, making the bag incredibly versatile, with its top handle style feeling elegant enough to wear with date night outfit ideas, as well as for more smart casual outfit ideas, too. In fact, she loved it so much that she said, “That’s going to the till for further investigation!” We agree, Trinny. We’ve never *added to basket* so fast.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.