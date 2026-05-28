Refreshing your wardrobe staples? Trinny Woodall’s Massimo Dutti must-haves are a great place to start

Massimo Dutti is a brand that’s been on the scene for some time, sitting on the more premium end of the high street while also remaining relatively affordable. It's a go-to if you’re after elevated basics and timeless, minimalist tailoring, focusing on high-quality fabrics like linen, silk, cashmere and leather.

So we were unsurprised to learn that, like us, fashion-mogul Trinny Woodall is a fan of the brand. Hitting the nail on the head, she revealed that she often thinks of Massimo Dutti as ‘a premium step up from Zara…her older, wiser sister with a greater selection of neutrals and editorial-esque finds.’

That ‘greater selection’ can often make picking out pieces difficult, though. So, taking to Instagram, Trinny brought us along on her shopping trip at Massimo Dutti and highlighted some of her favourite pieces that can currently be found in store and online. Not all of them are still available, but we’ve rounded up those that are so you can refresh your spring wardrobe with ease.

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Shop Trinny Woodall's Massimo Dutti Must Haves

Of all the pieces that Trinny highlighted, the standout is undoubtedly Massimo Dutti’s nappa leather bag with a metal buckle. She first picked up one of the brand’s iconic woven leather handbags, which have become highly popular alongside their braided designs, frequently compared to Bottega Veneta's luxury Intrecciato bags. They do look very similar, while also costing a fraction of the price. However, Trinny revealed that the popular accessory doesn't ‘excite’ her so much because she’s seen it everywhere. Instead, she gravitated towards the small, nappa leather bag and its smooth, rounded design.

Speaking about the stunning accessory, she said, “Do you know what I like about this bag? It will be like a tardis, it will fit a lot.” She then pointed out that the crossbody strap is removable, making the bag incredibly versatile, with its top handle style feeling elegant enough to wear with date night outfit ideas, as well as for more smart casual outfit ideas, too. In fact, she loved it so much that she said, “That’s going to the till for further investigation!” We agree, Trinny. We’ve never *added to basket* so fast.