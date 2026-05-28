Kelly Brook's striking paisley bikini is the chic high street buy that will perk up your poolside style
Even better? It’s available in an A-G cup
When Kelly Brook teamed up with Next to create a gorgeous range of swimsuits and bikinis earlier this year, we knew we’d be left wanting to add them all to our baskets – and we weren’t wrong. With a variety of trending prints, from leopard to paisley, the swimwear styles also have plenty of technical features, like tummy control panels and support-giving straps.
Of course, Kelly is the ultimate model for her collaboration line, recently spotted in one particular bikini top from her collection. Celebrating her husband’s 41st birthday in Cassis, France, she snapped a selfie while wearing the cream/blue paisley wired bandeau bikini top from Next.
Featuring a delicate, retro print, in soft browns, blues and creams, it looked right at home against the blue ocean backdrop– and, while we couldn’t see which bikini bottoms she paired it with, Next have two different options to make sure you feel confident and stylish, wherever you're headed this summer.
A post shared by Kelly Brook (@iamkb)
A photo posted by on
Shop Kelly Brook's Bikini
EXACT MATCH
Kelly's bandeau bikini top boasts shape-enhancing, moulded cups and is underwired for a gentle lift. Detachable straps are on hand to offer extra support when you need it most. It's available in sizes 32A - 42G.
Shop More Kelly-Approved Swimwear
Kelly's bikini also comes in a swimsuit option, with the same paisley print giving this one piece a striking look. As well as being flattering, it also boasts a 'tummy control' front panel, while the wire-free cups are lightly padded for support.
When it comes to finding the best swimwear for your body shape, there will definitely be something that ticks all your boxes when perusing the Next x Kelly Brook collection. Between the best tummy control swimsuits and supportive swimwear for large busts, there’s a style for everyone.
In a selection of great prints, this gorgeous paisley design is one that won't date, and thanks to the neutral palette, it's easy to pair up with other summer capsule wardrobe heroes for a perfect poolside look.
Try adding a white linen shirt over the top as an elegant cover-up, or try a pair of wide linen trousers for an easy, breezy, holiday-ready style. You can also add a pair of tan sandals, pulling out the warm brown in the print, too.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.