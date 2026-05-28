Kelly Brook's striking paisley bikini is the chic high street buy that will perk up your poolside style

When Kelly Brook teamed up with Next to create a gorgeous range of swimsuits and bikinis earlier this year, we knew we’d be left wanting to add them all to our baskets – and we weren’t wrong. With a variety of trending prints, from leopard to paisley, the swimwear styles also have plenty of technical features, like tummy control panels and support-giving straps.

Of course, Kelly is the ultimate model for her collaboration line, recently spotted in one particular bikini top from her collection. Celebrating her husband’s 41st birthday in Cassis, France, she snapped a selfie while wearing the cream/blue paisley wired bandeau bikini top from Next.

Featuring a delicate, retro print, in soft browns, blues and creams, it looked right at home against the blue ocean backdrop– and, while we couldn’t see which bikini bottoms she paired it with, Next have two different options to make sure you feel confident and stylish, wherever you're headed this summer.

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EXACT MATCH Next Cream/Blue Paisley Wired Bandeau Bikini Top £30 at Next Kelly's bandeau bikini top boasts shape-enhancing, moulded cups and is underwired for a gentle lift. Detachable straps are on hand to offer extra support when you need it most. It's available in sizes 32A - 42G. Next Cream/Blue Paisley High Leg Print Bikini Bottoms £16 at Next The first option to pair with Kelly's bikini top for a matching swimwear set is this pair of classic bikini bottoms. With a regular bikini fit, they have a high-leg cut, ruched sides and sit on the hips for a timeless style. Next Cream/Blue Paisley High Waist Print Bikini Bottoms £18 at Next The other option to create a matching bikini set alongside Kelly's top is this pair of high-waisted bikini bottoms. With a waist-skimming waistband and leg-lengthening high cut, they also feature ruched sides for a flattering fit.

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Next Cream/Blue Paisley Ruched Side Tummy Shaping Control Swimsuit £40 at Next Kelly's bikini also comes in a swimsuit option, with the same paisley print giving this one piece a striking look. As well as being flattering, it also boasts a 'tummy control' front panel, while the wire-free cups are lightly padded for support. Next Brown Leopard Print Wired Bandeau Bikini Top £28 at Next This stunning leopard print bikini top is part of Kelly Brook's collaboration with Next, with the bandeau style coming in sizes 32A - 42G. Its simplicity is what makes it so flattering, with detachable straps on hand for support when you need it. Next Brown Leopard Print Roll Top Print Bikini Bottoms £16 at Next A roll top band at the waist of these bikini bottoms gives their mid-rise design a flattering finish. Offering a bit more coverage than classic swimwear bottoms, shoppers say this item runs large, so factor that in when purchasing.

When it comes to finding the best swimwear for your body shape, there will definitely be something that ticks all your boxes when perusing the Next x Kelly Brook collection. Between the best tummy control swimsuits and supportive swimwear for large busts, there’s a style for everyone.

In a selection of great prints, this gorgeous paisley design is one that won't date, and thanks to the neutral palette, it's easy to pair up with other summer capsule wardrobe heroes for a perfect poolside look.

Try adding a white linen shirt over the top as an elegant cover-up, or try a pair of wide linen trousers for an easy, breezy, holiday-ready style. You can also add a pair of tan sandals, pulling out the warm brown in the print, too.