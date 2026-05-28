Kelly Brook's striking paisley bikini is the chic high street buy that will perk up your poolside style

Even better? It’s available in an A-G cup

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse's avatar
By
published
in News
Kelly Brook
(Image credit: Next)
Jump to category:

When Kelly Brook teamed up with Next to create a gorgeous range of swimsuits and bikinis earlier this year, we knew we’d be left wanting to add them all to our baskets – and we weren’t wrong. With a variety of trending prints, from leopard to paisley, the swimwear styles also have plenty of technical features, like tummy control panels and support-giving straps.

Of course, Kelly is the ultimate model for her collaboration line, recently spotted in one particular bikini top from her collection. Celebrating her husband’s 41st birthday in Cassis, France, she snapped a selfie while wearing the cream/blue paisley wired bandeau bikini top from Next.

Featuring a delicate, retro print, in soft browns, blues and creams, it looked right at home against the blue ocean backdrop– and, while we couldn’t see which bikini bottoms she paired it with, Next have two different options to make sure you feel confident and stylish, wherever you're headed this summer.

Shop Kelly Brook's Bikini

Shop More Kelly-Approved Swimwear

When it comes to finding the best swimwear for your body shape, there will definitely be something that ticks all your boxes when perusing the Next x Kelly Brook collection. Between the best tummy control swimsuits and supportive swimwear for large busts, there’s a style for everyone.

In a selection of great prints, this gorgeous paisley design is one that won't date, and thanks to the neutral palette, it's easy to pair up with other summer capsule wardrobe heroes for a perfect poolside look.

Try adding a white linen shirt over the top as an elegant cover-up, or try a pair of wide linen trousers for an easy, breezy, holiday-ready style. You can also add a pair of tan sandals, pulling out the warm brown in the print, too.

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Freelance news writer

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.