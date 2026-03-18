Albaray’s iconic leopard print dress is back – and after trying it on, I’m sold on its effortlessly chic design
A lightweight, organic cotton midi-dress with a statement print – what more could you ask for?
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After trying on Albaray's Iconic leopard print dress, it instantly struck me as the perfect warm weather wardrobe addition. Lightweight and made solely from organic cotton, this dress has a breezy finish that will keep you comfortable all day, and the bold animal print makes it playful and statement-making too!
The British clothing brand Albaray has reintroduced this dress as part of a capsule celebrating the brand's fifth birthday this spring, alongside four other iconic dresses from the archive. Leopard print has been a persistent trend over the past few seasons, and trying on this dress really made me appreciate why – it's bold, eye-catching and effortlessly cool.
The best part about this dress is that you don't have to spend ages figuring out how to style leopard print, because the dress is an outfit in itself. Its relaxed, floaty design makes it a versatile choice as it can be worn for a variety of occasions, from sunny beach days paired with sandals to the office styled with leather ballet flats and a blazer.Article continues below
This bestselling design has been reissued to celebrate Albaray's upcoming fifth birthday. It features an enduringly cool animal print and is made from crisp and lightweight organic cotton. The silhouette has an empire line waist and features voluminous elbow-length sleeves for added dimension. It's finished off with practical pockets that make it an everyday hero. For a more fitted finish, we'd recommend you size down; however, it is relatively true to size around the shoulders and arms. This style comes in UK sizes 8-18.
The floaty A-line design is another reason why I'm tempted by this dress. The cotton fabric skims past your body, forming a breezy, relaxed silhouette – making it a perfect choice if you're on the hunt for stylish dresses to hide a tummy. This is exactly the kind of dress you want on warmer days, too, thanks to its comfortable, lightweight design.
More of Albaray's iconic dresses
If you're looking to make a statement, this yellow spot dress will certainly help you do so. The playful polkadot design is emphasised by its bright sunshine yellow hue, a shade that's a key player in the spring/summer fashion colour trends 2026.
The other designs in Albaray's fifth birthday capsule are just as striking, each one embracing the brand's playful approach to prints whilst offering practical silhouettes and design features – including handy pockets!
From their reintroduction of the iconic yellow spot dress to the striped patchwork style, each of these pieces feels lively and distinctive, yet genuinely wearable for the warmer season ahead.
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Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
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