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Albaray’s iconic leopard print dress is back – and after trying it on, I’m sold on its effortlessly chic design

A lightweight, organic cotton midi-dress with a statement print – what more could you ask for?

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Image of leopard print albaray dress
(Image credit: Albaray & Molly Smith)
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After trying on Albaray's Iconic leopard print dress, it instantly struck me as the perfect warm weather wardrobe addition. Lightweight and made solely from organic cotton, this dress has a breezy finish that will keep you comfortable all day, and the bold animal print makes it playful and statement-making too!

The British clothing brand Albaray has reintroduced this dress as part of a capsule celebrating the brand's fifth birthday this spring, alongside four other iconic dresses from the archive. Leopard print has been a persistent trend over the past few seasons, and trying on this dress really made me appreciate why – it's bold, eye-catching and effortlessly cool.

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Image of leopard print dress

(Image credit: Albaray & Molly Smith)

The floaty A-line design is another reason why I'm tempted by this dress. The cotton fabric skims past your body, forming a breezy, relaxed silhouette – making it a perfect choice if you're on the hunt for stylish dresses to hide a tummy. This is exactly the kind of dress you want on warmer days, too, thanks to its comfortable, lightweight design.

More of Albaray's iconic dresses

The other designs in Albaray's fifth birthday capsule are just as striking, each one embracing the brand's playful approach to prints whilst offering practical silhouettes and design features – including handy pockets!

From their reintroduction of the iconic yellow spot dress to the striped patchwork style, each of these pieces feels lively and distinctive, yet genuinely wearable for the warmer season ahead.

Molly Smith
Molly Smith
Fashion Writer

Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.

After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.

Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.

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