If you're questioning whether animal print is for you, Lisa Snowdon's Rixo dress will change your mind immediately
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Lisa Snowdon's appearance on This Morning in a Rixo dress perfectly captures why animal print continues to earn a place in so many wardrobes. Bold, playful and undeniably chic, we can't get enough of these prints, from leopard to cheetah.
Lisa's exact dress is the Evie Silk Dress from the British clothing brand Rixo – known for their vintage-inspired silhouettes and playful prints. The Evie style from Rixo is loved for its flattering silhouette and empire waistline, and it has been released in multiple prints over the years – now coming in this striking animal print.
Her dress features the new antelope black spot print, which holds a similar resemblance to leopard print. She finishes the look with open-toe strappy heels in a dark burgundy and a diamond pendant necklace, and the matching Julien neckscarf.Article continues below
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I don't know about you, but this combination feels perfect for special occasions, parties, or even simply as a date night outfit if you're headed somewhere luxurious. Plus, her exact dress could also double as one of the best wedding guest dresses, too.
Shop Lisa's Look
exact match
Rixo's Evie dress is a bestselling style thanks to its flattering empire waist design, bra-friendly neckline and gorgeous fluttery sleeves. Dress up with open-toe kitten heels, gold jewellery, and a chic shoulder bag.
exact match
This long scarf can be styled in so many different ways, from draped around the neck to worn as a hair accessory. Plus, it comes in several prints, from a butterfly print to vintage florals.
If you love the look but you're still wondering how to style leopard print, a dress like this is surprisingly easy to style across different settings. For a more polished, smart-casual outfit, try layering with a cardigan or a relaxed blazer and suede knee-high boots. A block-coloured blazer or knitwear piece can help ground the print, and this combination is appropriate for daytime plans, work meetings, or even relaxed dinners out.
For events or evening occasions, the same dress can be elevated with a few simple swaps. Opt for some strappy heels, statement earrings and a clutch bag to give an animal print dress a dressed-up feel. We love her addition of a neck scarf to make the print really pop, try adding this p
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Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
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