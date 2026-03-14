If you're questioning whether animal print is for you, Lisa Snowdon's Rixo dress will change your mind immediately

Lisa Snowdon's appearance on This Morning in a Rixo dress perfectly captures why animal print continues to earn a place in so many wardrobes. Bold, playful and undeniably chic, we can't get enough of these prints, from leopard to cheetah.

Lisa's exact dress is the Evie Silk Dress from the British clothing brand Rixo – known for their vintage-inspired silhouettes and playful prints. The Evie style from Rixo is loved for its flattering silhouette and empire waistline, and it has been released in multiple prints over the years – now coming in this striking animal print.

Her dress features the new antelope black spot print, which holds a similar resemblance to leopard print. She finishes the look with open-toe strappy heels in a dark burgundy and a diamond pendant necklace, and the matching Julien neckscarf.

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I don't know about you, but this combination feels perfect for special occasions, parties, or even simply as a date night outfit if you're headed somewhere luxurious. Plus, her exact dress could also double as one of the best wedding guest dresses, too.

Shop Lisa's Look

exact match Rixo Evie Silk Dress in Brown Antelope Spot £345 at Rixo Rixo's Evie dress is a bestselling style thanks to its flattering empire waist design, bra-friendly neckline and gorgeous fluttery sleeves. Dress up with open-toe kitten heels, gold jewellery, and a chic shoulder bag. exact match Rixo Julien Scarf in Brown Antelope Spot Jacquard Black £65 at Rixo This long scarf can be styled in so many different ways, from draped around the neck to worn as a hair accessory. Plus, it comes in several prints, from a butterfly print to vintage florals. hush Grace Air Flow V-Neck Maxi Dress £110 at Hush With a bold leopard print design, this dress has plenty of statement-making potential, plus the floaty fabric and short-sleeve design make it perfect for the sunnier season ahead. Boden Irene Puff Sleeve Cotton Dress-Almond Milk, Cheetah Pop £149 at Boden Boden is another British brand that's loved by fashion insiders. This cotton printed dress is the kind of wardrobe hero that will carry you through spring and well into summer. & Other Stories Strappy Block Heel Sandals £97 at & Other Stories Get warm-weather ready with these strappy heeled sandals. The sturdy block heel is a comfortable alternative to a classic stiletto, making it a go-to choice for special occasions where you're on your feet all day. Monica Vinader Gold Vermeil April Birthstone Chain Necklace - Lab Grown Diamond £130 at Monica Vinader This gold vermeil necklace will make any outfit feel a little bit more luxurious, from daywear to evening attire. It features a lab-grown diamond and 18k solid gold.

If you love the look but you're still wondering how to style leopard print, a dress like this is surprisingly easy to style across different settings. For a more polished, smart-casual outfit, try layering with a cardigan or a relaxed blazer and suede knee-high boots. A block-coloured blazer or knitwear piece can help ground the print, and this combination is appropriate for daytime plans, work meetings, or even relaxed dinners out.

For events or evening occasions, the same dress can be elevated with a few simple swaps. Opt for some strappy heels, statement earrings and a clutch bag to give an animal print dress a dressed-up feel. We love her addition of a neck scarf to make the print really pop, try adding this p