Philippa Dunne just showed off her wild side with an animal print dress by one of Kate Middleton's favourite British brands

At this time of year, it can feel like there are an endless number of red carpet events happening, and there have been many looks that I have loved along the way. But for me, one of the very best was an outfit worn by Amandaland actress Philippa Dunne, while at the BAFTA Nominee party at the end of last month

The star stood out from the crowd while at the event in London, wearing a beautiful animal print maxi dress by British clothing brand RIXO, and it's a piece that I haven't stopped thinking about since I first saw it. The long sleeves and empire line have a lovely vintage feel, but the bold, antelope spots bring a modern spin that really wows, so it's a piece that will work for a wide range of events without any risk of it dating.

RIXO is a brand loved by many big names, including Kate Middleton, Holly Willoughby and Cat Deeley, and this particular dress is up there with the best from the A-lister-approved label. You can find it along with some similar leopard-covered buys below.

Shop the Look

Exact Match RIXO Emory Silk Gown £545 at RIXO This elegant design is made from 100% silk so it'll feel like a treat to wear while keeping you cool during the warmer months. The empire line and looser skirt makes it one of the most stylish dresses to hide a tummy, and it will need minimal styling for any event. Take note from Philippa and keep your heels and jewels simple to let this frock have its moment.

Animal prints have remained a strong trending theme year on year, and while Philippa's RIXO design could be mistaken for classic leopard print, it's actually antelope, giving it a slightly different feel that's just as wearable.

This design has been a huge hit for the fashion brand, and it's easy to see why. A timeless print that still feels very modern, paired with a flattering silhouette, and fabric that's easy to dress up or down, it truly is an investment piece that you can max out on cost-per-wear.

From what to wear to the races, to a contemporary outfit idea for the Chelsea Flower Show, if you're looking for a summer hero dress that you'll take out year after year, follow Philippa's style advice and snap this one up.