Jump to category:

Philippa Dunne just showed off her wild side with an animal print dress by one of Kate Middleton's favourite British brands

The actress looked incredible in a spotted maxi dress while on the BAFTA red carpet.

Matilda Stanley's avatar
By
published
in News
A HEADSHOT OF PHILIPPA DUNNE
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:

At this time of year, it can feel like there are an endless number of red carpet events happening, and there have been many looks that I have loved along the way. But for me, one of the very best was an outfit worn by Amandaland actress Philippa Dunne, while at the BAFTA Nominee party at the end of last month

The star stood out from the crowd while at the event in London, wearing a beautiful animal print maxi dress by British clothing brand RIXO, and it's a piece that I haven't stopped thinking about since I first saw it. The long sleeves and empire line have a lovely vintage feel, but the bold, antelope spots bring a modern spin that really wows, so it's a piece that will work for a wide range of events without any risk of it dating.

Shop the Look

Animal prints have remained a strong trending theme year on year, and while Philippa's RIXO design could be mistaken for classic leopard print, it's actually antelope, giving it a slightly different feel that's just as wearable.

This design has been a huge hit for the fashion brand, and it's easy to see why. A timeless print that still feels very modern, paired with a flattering silhouette, and fabric that's easy to dress up or down, it truly is an investment piece that you can max out on cost-per-wear.

From what to wear to the races, to a contemporary outfit idea for the Chelsea Flower Show, if you're looking for a summer hero dress that you'll take out year after year, follow Philippa's style advice and snap this one up.

Matilda Stanley
Matilda Stanley

Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.