Forget florals and polka dots, Alison Hammond's flattering midi dress confirms leopard print is a forever favourite

Animal print is never far from the style spotlight, so investing in a hero piece covered in wild cat spots is always a good idea. Buy a piece now, and you’ll be wearing it for years to come, and if you’re in need of some shopping inspiration, just take a look at one of Alison Hammond’s latest looks.

While presenting This Morning last Friday, Alison wowed in a leopard-spotted midi dress by curve-friendly brand Live Unlimited, which featured a chic lace trim along the V-neck, as well as an empire line cut and gently ruched sleeves. The frock is an absolute classic that will work beautifully for both day and night plans, and the clever design details like a subtle elasticated back will keep you comfortable while bringing the big cat energy to your wardrobe.

Alison’s dress feels very relevant for the current spring/summer fashion trends of 2026, but will continue to feel fresh and punchy season after season. You can find the very same piece along with some similar animal print buys below.

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Alison's dress really is one of the best of the season and can be styled in different ways to suit the occasion. While leopard print is a busy one, it's often seen as a bit of a neutral and works surprisingly well with most colours and accessories.

When I first spotted it (no pun intended), I actually thought it must be something like Rixo, which goes to show it looks more expensive than its price tag.