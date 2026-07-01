Lorraine Kelly's Hush leopard print midi dress is an absolute steal in the summer sales

What’s even better than finding out that a piece worn by a stylish celebrity is from one of your favourite British clothing brands? Finding out that it's currently on sale. So, when we found out that the leopard print midi dress Lorraine Kelly just wore is Hush’s Lark Barrel Sleeve Denim Dress and is 40% off in its summer sale, it was a win all round.

Cut to an easy-going, A-line silhouette, it’s the gently puffed sleeves and neat collar of Lorraine’s shirt dress that make it a real standout. A timeless shape, the leopard print is actually on a washed denim fabric, which adds a casual feel to the otherwise polished frock.

When it came to styling her midi, Lorraine turned to another iconic British brand and slipped into a pair of M&S ankle-strap wedge sandals to tie her sophisticated look together. A stunning pair of summer shoes in their own right, her heels are also a great lookalike for the Hermès Elda espadrille with a similar cut and style, emulating the classic H-shaped design of many of Hermès’s most iconic sandals – but they cost just £46 in comparison to the designer style’s £810 price tag.