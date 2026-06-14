It's going to sell-out - Lorraine Kelly's elegant Next dress looks so much more expensive than its price tag

The sun has finally made a return, so it’s time to embrace cheerful colours and joyful summer dresses again, and if you’re looking for some warm weather style inspiration, take note from Lorraine Kelly, who showed off the most beautiful, emerald green dress last week.

While presenting her morning show on Friday, the star wowed in a block coloured piece that ticked off a huge spring/summer fashion colour trend, and the all-over embroidered texture gave it a very luxe, designer vibe that would work for any special occasion over the coming months. We loved the look and expected it to come with a high-end price tag, so we were overjoyed to discover that it’s actually an affordable design by Love&Roses at Next - yes, really.

As you can imagine, a dreamy green dress like this one has been popular with shoppers, but there are still a few sizes available online, and you can find it along with some similar-toned buys below.

(Image credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Shop Lorraine Kelly's Look

There is something about bright green shades that feel a little more wearable and classic than some other primary colours, such as sunny yellow or bold red, so if you have ever wondered "what colour suits me?", a rich emerald hue is a good place to start.

A block coloured dress like Lorraine's is an easy one to style with too, and will make a great base for a multitude of accessories and jackets. Try a colour-drenched effect by adding matching heels and a bag, bring the glam with shiny gold touches, or add some fun with contrasting hints of pink or purple.

However you decide to wear yours, introducing a green midi dress to your summer capsule wardrobe will be a fashion winner right now and for years to come.