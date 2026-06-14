It's going to sell-out - Lorraine Kelly's elegant Next dress looks so much more expensive than its price tag
The star dazzled in her textured midi dress on TV last week
The sun has finally made a return, so it’s time to embrace cheerful colours and joyful summer dresses again, and if you’re looking for some warm weather style inspiration, take note from Lorraine Kelly, who showed off the most beautiful, emerald green dress last week.
While presenting her morning show on Friday, the star wowed in a block coloured piece that ticked off a huge spring/summer fashion colour trend, and the all-over embroidered texture gave it a very luxe, designer vibe that would work for any special occasion over the coming months. We loved the look and expected it to come with a high-end price tag, so we were overjoyed to discover that it’s actually an affordable design by Love&Roses at Next - yes, really.
As you can imagine, a dreamy green dress like this one has been popular with shoppers, but there are still a few sizes available online, and you can find it along with some similar-toned buys below.
Shop Lorraine Kelly's Look
Exact Match
It's no surprise that Lorraine opted for this bold dress as the textured fabric, cheerful colour and puffed sleeves worked beautifully together.
On the hunt for the best wedding guest dresses? This jacquard design will really wow when worn with pearls and your best court shoes.
There is something about bright green shades that feel a little more wearable and classic than some other primary colours, such as sunny yellow or bold red, so if you have ever wondered "what colour suits me?", a rich emerald hue is a good place to start.
A block coloured dress like Lorraine's is an easy one to style with too, and will make a great base for a multitude of accessories and jackets. Try a colour-drenched effect by adding matching heels and a bag, bring the glam with shiny gold touches, or add some fun with contrasting hints of pink or purple.
However you decide to wear yours, introducing a green midi dress to your summer capsule wardrobe will be a fashion winner right now and for years to come.
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Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
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