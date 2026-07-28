With temperatures set to soar again towards the end of this week, figuring out what to wear in the heat is a priority. If you're stuck for inspiration, Holly Willoughby has just worn the most stylish and practical daytime formula.

Spotted earlier last week in Portugal ahead of her YouTube channel launch, Holly combined denim Bermuda shorts with a floaty white blouse and strappy brown sandals; and her outfit feels put-together for sunny days out, yet breathable enough to combat high temperatures.

Longline denim shorts (or jorts as they are also known) are one of the season's biggest style heroes, and their longer length makes them some of the most flattering shorts you can invest in. However, if you're stuck on how to style them, you can't go wrong with a pretty white blouse. Holly finished the look with dark-framed square sunglasses shielding her eyes from the sun.