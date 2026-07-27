Helen Skelton's mid-length shorts are an elevated denim staple with the perfect amount of coverage for the returning heatwave
She's been filming for Lost and Found in the Lakes and proved shorts don't have to be daunting if you find the right length
Just when we thought it was safe to give our favourite comfortable sandals and flowy dresses a break, the heatwave is on its way back. That means we'll be relying on breezy, comfortable pieces more than ever and shorts are many people's favourite go-tos.
However, finding flattering shorts that make you feel confident and elegant can be a challenge and that's why longer lengths are a great option. Helen Skelton recently wore a pair of denim shorts while filming BBC's Lost and Found in the Lakes and they fell to just above her knee.
The presenter shared a glimpse of this summery outfit in a behind the scenes post on Instagram and the shorts offered coverage whilst still being cool to wear in the heat. Helen picked a vintage blue wash with raw hems that gave them a relaxed feel.