Just when we thought it was safe to give our favourite comfortable sandals and flowy dresses a break, the heatwave is on its way back. That means we'll be relying on breezy, comfortable pieces more than ever and shorts are many people's favourite go-tos.

However, finding flattering shorts that make you feel confident and elegant can be a challenge and that's why longer lengths are a great option. Helen Skelton recently wore a pair of denim shorts while filming BBC's Lost and Found in the Lakes and they fell to just above her knee.

The presenter shared a glimpse of this summery outfit in a behind the scenes post on Instagram and the shorts offered coverage whilst still being cool to wear in the heat. Helen picked a vintage blue wash with raw hems that gave them a relaxed feel.

(Image credit: Helen Skelton/Instagram)