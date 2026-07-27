There's something about summer that always makes us want to dress a little more playfully. Whether that's integrating more colour into our wardrobe or trying out a new trend – and this season, coastal-inspired designs offer the ultimate way to do so. From shell earrings to colourful beads evoking stoney shores, these playful designs are perfect for elevating your beach outfit ideas, and your everyday attire too.

If you've been following the jewellery trends 2026, you'll have noticed there's been a turn away from minimalism in favour of statement-making pieces, and this season's love of everything coastal is a continuation of this. The seaside-inspired aesthetic, or coastal core as it has become known, is dominating the collections of our favourite high-street brands.

So, what exactly counts as coastal core? Shell earrings, beautiful beads in turquoise and coral hues, sculptural designs reminiscent of nautical treasures, corals or waves, all count. What I love most about this trend is that it can be subtle or as statement-making as you like. Below are nine standout pieces worth snapping up before they are sold out.