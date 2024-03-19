This elegant and unique yellow just became spring 2024's must-have manicure
Creamy, pastel yellow nails are the unexpected and seriously luxe look currently subverting this season's mani trends...
While spring typically calls for pastel pinks and greens, 2024 is welcoming a new, rather elegant and unique look into the fray: creamy pastel yellow nails...
This season is not one that often surprises us in the manicure department. After all, it's typically a given that soft mint green nails and classic spring flower nail designs will make their return (which, by the way, they have) - but spring 2024 is already subverting our expectations in the form of a subtle and buttery hue. Creamy pale yellow - or 'Shell' as it's known over at Manucurist - is the unexpected but incredibly elegant shade we're already seeing sweep the internet.
So, if you're looking for a more individual take on classic pastels, or perhaps want to find the springtime equivalent to understated 'Bubble Bath' nails, here's the creamy, vanilla-like pastel yellow that deserves some consideration...
Why pale, buttery yellow is the spring nail colour we're choosing
A post shared by Mateja Novakovic
A photo posted by matejanova on
Not to be confused with bright, primary yellow, this buttery almost-cream nail shade is the perfect alternative to more mainstreams like lilac or pale pink - which, though always welcome additions in our spring rotation, can feel a tad overdone.
It's subtle and versatile - fulfilling a similar role as soft neutral nails that don't steal too much focus from your outfit - but still offer a pop of whimsical colour. They're charming whilst still remaining an elegant and expensive-looking nail colour, especially when paired with Squoval nails.
Our pastel yellow nail essentials
RRP: £14.90
Offering a gel-like shine and a soft wash of pale yellow, this colour from OPI is perfect for recreating this look.
RRP: £3.99
For more of a cream, vanilla-like shade, we're loving this budget-friendly polish from Rimmel - which offers a high-shine finish.
If you're looking to incorporate this luxe, honey hue into your springtime aesthetic, these are our nail polish picks. We'd also suggest shaping your nails with a crystal nail file (like OPI's Crystal File, at Amazon) and protecting your talons with one of the best nail strengtheners. A cuticle oil and glossy top coat will also help you achieve a very polished finish.
5 ways to wear pale yellow for spring
And for those looking to sport this soft, shell-like hue in the coming weeks, here's all the ways to wear it...
1. Shell squoval nails
A post shared by Mateja Novakovic
A photo posted by matejanova on
For an elegant manicure, pairing a pale yellow with a neat and understated squoval nail shape is the perfect choice. Especially with squoval styles being amongst the most popular nail shapes for spring.
The combination of this elevated style and chic shade is the perfect look for minimalist nail lovers, or those looking for a versatile design that is both stylish and and spring-ready.
2. Pale yellow French tips
A photo posted by heluviee on
If you're a French tip nail lover and are looking to adapt the look for the spring season - without opting for too much of a statement - this pale lemony hue is ideal.
Because it's almost cream, it's subtle but upon closer inspection you see that sunny tint, that just manages to elevate the whole look.
3. Glazed pastel yellow nails
A photo posted by heluviee on
To dress up this manicure, why not pair it with a pearly chrome finish? The glazed wash instantly adds a bit of glamour but because it's so sheer, the look is still very wearable and again, the hint of pale yellow makes it perfect for spring - and even summer.
4. Micro yellow Frenchies
A photo posted by gelsbyfliss on
For our minimalist mani lovers, short French tip nails are so popular right now and offer just a hint of colour, applied to the edge of your nails - as opposed to the more obvious, curved crescent shape of classic French tips. We'd recommend pairing this look with a square shape (as seen above) for a chic and clean finish.
Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer from woman&home, where she covers everything from skincare to fragrance but specialises, particularly, in makeup and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi gets to share her trend expertise and share her own shopping recommendations and product reviews. Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, after always having a passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee, drawing and probably online shopping...
