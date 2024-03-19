This elegant and unique yellow just became spring 2024's must-have manicure

While spring typically calls for pastel pinks and greens, 2024 is welcoming a new, rather elegant and unique look into the fray: creamy pastel yellow nails...

This season is not one that often surprises us in the manicure department. After all, it's typically a given that soft mint green nails and classic spring flower nail designs will make their return (which, by the way, they have) - but spring 2024 is already subverting our expectations in the form of a subtle and buttery hue. Creamy pale yellow - or 'Shell' as it's known over at Manucurist - is the unexpected but incredibly elegant shade we're already seeing sweep the internet.

So, if you're looking for a more individual take on classic pastels, or perhaps want to find the springtime equivalent to understated 'Bubble Bath' nails, here's the creamy, vanilla-like pastel yellow that deserves some consideration...

Why pale, buttery yellow is the spring nail colour we're choosing

Not to be confused with bright, primary yellow, this buttery almost-cream nail shade is the perfect alternative to more mainstreams like lilac or pale pink - which, though always welcome additions in our spring rotation, can feel a tad overdone.

It's subtle and versatile - fulfilling a similar role as soft neutral nails that don't steal too much focus from your outfit - but still offer a pop of whimsical colour. They're charming whilst still remaining an elegant and expensive-looking nail colour, especially when paired with Squoval nails.

Our pastel yellow nail essentials

OPI Nail Polish in Shade "Blinded By The Ring Light" View at Look Fantastic RRP: £14.90 Offering a gel-like shine and a soft wash of pale yellow, this colour from OPI is perfect for recreating this look. Rimmel 60 Seconds Super Shine Nail Polish in Shade "White Hot Love" View at Boots RRP: £3.99 For more of a cream, vanilla-like shade, we're loving this budget-friendly polish from Rimmel - which offers a high-shine finish. Essie Nail Art Studio Jelly Gloss 130 Buttercup Jelly View at Superdrug RRP: £8.99 For a look that will carry you through from spring to summer, this pale, lemon yellow hue is perfect.

If you're looking to incorporate this luxe, honey hue into your springtime aesthetic, these are our nail polish picks. We'd also suggest shaping your nails with a crystal nail file (like OPI's Crystal File, at Amazon) and protecting your talons with one of the best nail strengtheners. A cuticle oil and glossy top coat will also help you achieve a very polished finish.

5 ways to wear pale yellow for spring

And for those looking to sport this soft, shell-like hue in the coming weeks, here's all the ways to wear it...

1. Shell squoval nails

For an elegant manicure, pairing a pale yellow with a neat and understated squoval nail shape is the perfect choice. Especially with squoval styles being amongst the most popular nail shapes for spring.

The combination of this elevated style and chic shade is the perfect look for minimalist nail lovers, or those looking for a versatile design that is both stylish and and spring-ready.

2. Pale yellow French tips

If you're a French tip nail lover and are looking to adapt the look for the spring season - without opting for too much of a statement - this pale lemony hue is ideal.



Because it's almost cream, it's subtle but upon closer inspection you see that sunny tint, that just manages to elevate the whole look.

3. Glazed pastel yellow nails

To dress up this manicure, why not pair it with a pearly chrome finish? The glazed wash instantly adds a bit of glamour but because it's so sheer, the look is still very wearable and again, the hint of pale yellow makes it perfect for spring - and even summer.

4. Micro yellow Frenchies

For our minimalist mani lovers, short French tip nails are so popular right now and offer just a hint of colour, applied to the edge of your nails - as opposed to the more obvious, curved crescent shape of classic French tips. We'd recommend pairing this look with a square shape (as seen above) for a chic and clean finish.