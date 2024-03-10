These are the 5 trending nail shapes you're going to see everywhere this spring
From subtle and low-maintenance short nails to timeless almond shapes - these are the manicure styles to consider for spring...
When it comes to selecting your new season manicure, the length and style are just as important as the colour - and these nail shapes for spring prove that minimalism is in...
If you're a lover of long-lasting treatments like BIAB nails, for instance, or are looking for a shape that's easy to maintain at home, the 2024 nail trends are a treasure trove of inspiration. And while it's easy to get carried away with the popular shades - like milky white and burgundy nails - choosing the perfect shape and length is a top priority. After all, there's nothing worse than paying for a fresh set of gels or acrylics only to find that the length is uncomfortable - or that suddenly everyone around you is sporting an altogether different shape.
So, to help guide you towards your next signature mani, these are the nail shapes we're already seeing everywhere for spring...
The 5 trendiest nail shapes for spring 2024
Now, it goes without saying that nail lengths and shapes are subjective. You may prefer to keep your fingertips completely unhindered by your nails or favour long and statement talons - it all comes down to personal preference. That said though, some styles are proving more popular than others with the masses this spring, which is what brings us here today...
Our nail care and shaping toolkit
RRP: £16
To shape your nails, we'd recommend investing in a crystal nail file. Make sure you only file your nail edges in one direction, to create a precise and smooth finish.
RRP: £21.90
This nail strengthener features biotin, calcium and vitamins A, C and E to fortify and strengthen your nails.
Before we dive into the trendiest and most coveted nail lengths for spring 2024 though, we've rounded up a few essentials to maintain the shape and health of your nails.
1. Subtle almond nails
A photo posted by paintedbyjools on
Almond is a timeless nail shape but while mid to long lengths were the go-to with this style in 2023, we're seeing more of an understated and subtle iteration this season.
The effect is very elegant and polished, especially when paired with a creamy white or sheer, glossy pink.
2. Natural Fingertip-Length
A post shared by Megan Margot Evans
A photo posted by meganmargotevans on
If you're someone who finds long nails cumbersome, a fingertip-grazing style is perfect and proving to be very popular this year - with classic designs like French tip nails even being adapted to suit. We'd suggest either opting for an oval or "Squoval" shape with this length, to achieve that trendy minimalist look.
3. Squoval nails
A post shared by Saskia Fenwick
A photo posted by saskiafenwick on
Squoval nails are arguably the most popular shape right now and it's not hard to see why. This style can be adapted to any nail length but is a staple look for those with shorter nails.
As the name suggests, the shape sits somewhere between square and oval, offering a very clean and universally flattering finish. We especially love this shape when paired with dark, expensive-looking nail colours, like burgundy
4. Short & squared
A photo posted by gelsbyfliss on
It's safe to say that very long nail lengths appear to be being fazed out this spring, which is good news if you struggle with weak and brittle nails that break (we relate to you there). And though almond and oval shapes have been dominating the trends for what feels like years now, we have started to notice the re-emergence of squared nails.
They're mature, neat and sophisticated - the perfect combination for work, events and everything in between.
5. No-fuss, short nails
A post shared by Mateja Novakovic
A photo posted by matejanova on
For our minimalist nail lovers out there, short nails that don't even peak over the fingertip, are also having a moment right now and will look so cute when paired with spring-ready pastels and soft natural nudes.
Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer from woman&home, where she covers everything from skincare to fragrance but specialises, particularly, in makeup and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi gets to share her trend expertise and share her own shopping recommendations and product reviews. Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, after always having a passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee, drawing and probably online shopping...
