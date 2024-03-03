I'm a beauty writer and this is the one nail colour I'm seeing everywhere

While spring usually conjures thoughts of pastel manicures and soft milky nudes, these bold and sultry burgundy nails are still everywhere - my fingertips included...

If you were under the impression that dark red is reserved only for the festive period, 2024's nail trends are seeking to rid you of that misconception, as a certain merlot hue is still very much in high demand - whether it's gracing the tips of chic French tip nails, or adorning minimalist "Squoval" nails.

The domination of burgundy nails is far from over, even I - a beauty writer - have been manicure-repeating when it comes to this expensive-looking nail colour and I don't plan on stopping anytime soon. And nor does the rest of the world, it seems...

Why burgundy nails are the non-traditional Spring mani we're loving

First of all, there are no rules to what nail colour to wear when - it's very much down to personal preference. That being said though, there is usually a shift towards lighter hues when the short-named months start to approach.

Neutral nail designs and soft pinks are usually the spring signature but in 2024 it seems, we're all clinging to shade previously linked to the autumn/winter seasons.

A post shared by Courtney (@courtneymarienailartist) A photo posted by on

Right now, rich shades of burgundy can be seen both on the streets and on our social media feeds - and it never fails to offer a sophisticated and truly timeless manicure.

Our burgundy nail go-tos

If you're planning to recreate a burgundy manicure at home, we'd recommend adding one of the best nail strengtheners to your routine, as well as a cuticle oil and a nourishing hand cream - to keep your fingers in tip-top condition.

Shape is also important for a neat and polished manicure. Burgundy is one of those colours that suits all nail shapes but be sure to invest in a crystal nail file (like one from OPI, at Look Fantastic) for the best results.

Our 5 favourite ways to wear burgundy

Whether you're a lover of classic square nails or subtle designs like short French tip nail designs, we've rounded up five chic ways to wear burgundy...

1. Burgundy "Squoval" nails

A post shared by M e g (@gel.bymegan) A photo posted by on

This manicure is literally the epitome of 'Quite Luxury.' It looks so expensive but thanks to the short and sleek shape, it remains understated. This has been my preferred look for months now and I've received enough completes on this shade to never want to stray again.

2. Burgundy French Tips

A post shared by Corrinna Bianca | Pro Manicurist + Biab Expert (@corrinnabianca) A photo posted by on

For our subtle nail lovers, replacing the classic milky white nail tip with a pop of burgundy is a very chic way to go.

3. Burgundy half moon nails

A post shared by Mateja Novakovic (@matejanova) A photo posted by on

If you're looking for a modern variation, we love this negative space (or half-moon) manicure. It's still fairly minimal but the bare half-moons offer a bit of visual interest.

4. Square burgundy nails

A post shared by Bryony Howell (@gelsbybry) A photo posted by on

Square nails look so classic and we especially love them with this rich merlot hue. The effect is mature and sophisticated, so it's definitely a manicure to consider if you're looking to impress.

5. Almond burgundy nails

A post shared by dazelmani nails (@dazelmani_nails) A photo posted by on

If you prefer longer and more rounded manicures, burgundy, of course, looks right at home on a set of almond nails.