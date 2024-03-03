I'm a beauty writer and this is the one nail colour I'm seeing everywhere
Despite Spring nearing, I'm still seeing this one, seriously chic and luxe-looking shade constantly...
While spring usually conjures thoughts of pastel manicures and soft milky nudes, these bold and sultry burgundy nails are still everywhere - my fingertips included...
If you were under the impression that dark red is reserved only for the festive period, 2024's nail trends are seeking to rid you of that misconception, as a certain merlot hue is still very much in high demand - whether it's gracing the tips of chic French tip nails, or adorning minimalist "Squoval" nails.
The domination of burgundy nails is far from over, even I - a beauty writer - have been manicure-repeating when it comes to this expensive-looking nail colour and I don't plan on stopping anytime soon. And nor does the rest of the world, it seems...
Why burgundy nails are the non-traditional Spring mani we're loving
First of all, there are no rules to what nail colour to wear when - it's very much down to personal preference. That being said though, there is usually a shift towards lighter hues when the short-named months start to approach.
Neutral nail designs and soft pinks are usually the spring signature but in 2024 it seems, we're all clinging to shade previously linked to the autumn/winter seasons.
A post shared by Courtney (@courtneymarienailartist)
A photo posted by on
Right now, rich shades of burgundy can be seen both on the streets and on our social media feeds - and it never fails to offer a sophisticated and truly timeless manicure.
Our burgundy nail go-tos
Shade "Bordeaux"
RRP: £8.99
This is my go-to dark red nail polish as I think it overs a very similar to finish to iconic shades like Chanel's Rouge Noir but for a fraction of the price. Just two to three coats of this polish and I'm left with a streak-free, shiny finish.
Shade "Got the Blues for Red"
RRP: £14.90
For a slightly darker finish, this high-shine polish from OPI is the perfect wine-like shade. We'd recommend elevating it even further with a glossy clear top coat, which will also help to protect from chipping.
Shade "Noirberry"
RRP: £16.50
This vegan and cruelty-free nail polish offers a high-shine and long-lasting finish, while its patented oxygenated formula works to strengthen your nails by allowing air and water molecules through to your natural nails beneath.
If you're planning to recreate a burgundy manicure at home, we'd recommend adding one of the best nail strengtheners to your routine, as well as a cuticle oil and a nourishing hand cream - to keep your fingers in tip-top condition.
Shape is also important for a neat and polished manicure. Burgundy is one of those colours that suits all nail shapes but be sure to invest in a crystal nail file (like one from OPI, at Look Fantastic) for the best results.
Our 5 favourite ways to wear burgundy
Whether you're a lover of classic square nails or subtle designs like short French tip nail designs, we've rounded up five chic ways to wear burgundy...
1. Burgundy "Squoval" nails
A post shared by M e g (@gel.bymegan)
A photo posted by on
This manicure is literally the epitome of 'Quite Luxury.' It looks so expensive but thanks to the short and sleek shape, it remains understated. This has been my preferred look for months now and I've received enough completes on this shade to never want to stray again.
2. Burgundy French Tips
A post shared by Corrinna Bianca | Pro Manicurist + Biab Expert (@corrinnabianca)
A photo posted by on
For our subtle nail lovers, replacing the classic milky white nail tip with a pop of burgundy is a very chic way to go.
3. Burgundy half moon nails
A post shared by Mateja Novakovic (@matejanova)
A photo posted by on
If you're looking for a modern variation, we love this negative space (or half-moon) manicure. It's still fairly minimal but the bare half-moons offer a bit of visual interest.
4. Square burgundy nails
A post shared by Bryony Howell (@gelsbybry)
A photo posted by on
Square nails look so classic and we especially love them with this rich merlot hue. The effect is mature and sophisticated, so it's definitely a manicure to consider if you're looking to impress.
5. Almond burgundy nails
A post shared by dazelmani nails (@dazelmani_nails)
A photo posted by on
If you prefer longer and more rounded manicures, burgundy, of course, looks right at home on a set of almond nails.
Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer from woman&home, where she covers everything from skincare to fragrance but specialises, particularly, in makeup and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi gets to share her trend expertise and share her own shopping recommendations and product reviews. Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, after always having a passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee, drawing and probably online shopping...
