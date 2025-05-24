From juicy sangria to pops of peach, these are 14 summer nail trends everyone will be wearing

After months of wearing milky, floral-inspired manicures, we find ourselves in the mood for change. Think shades that mirror the balmy heat and those that would complement a sparkling oceanic scene or the glow of an ice-cold aperitif. Thankfully, the trending summer nails for 2025 promise all that and more...

As beauty journalists who have devoted hours to reporting the latest and greatest 2025 nail trends, we know a hit when we see one. Sometimes the buzzwordy shade name alone will be enough to tip us off; other times, it's our team's collective reaction to a look that will speak volumes. With summer on the horizon, our manicure senses are once again tingling.

Following all the sheer spring nail colours, we're ready for juicy fruit shades to make a comeback, along with rich, wine-at-sunset hues. So, we put our nail-tuition to good use and enlisted the expertise of a celebrity nail artist, to outline the shades, designs and shapes that are set to be in high-demand this summer season...

The chic and vibrant summer nail trends 2025 has to offer

When it comes to choosing your summertime manicure, reflecting the weather and vibrant colours the season brings is a good avenue to go down. From ripe berry shades to sky blues, there's no shortage of inspiration.

"Summer 2025 is all about playful expression and low-maintenance luxury," says A-list Manicurist and senior Mylee ambassador, Tinu Bello, "We’re expecting to see a rise in sorbet brights, milky pastels, and sunset-inspired ombrés - think peachy corals, soft yellows, lilac haze, and pops of sky blue."

As for designs, Bello predicts that many will lean into 'fun and fluid' trends, "like abstract swirls, jelly tints, and micro nail art (like tiny florals or hearts). Chrome accents and glazed finishes are also sticking around, especially in summery pinks and peaches."

All in all, there's something for everyone, even if you prefer a neutral nail design over statement orange nails when the temperatures rise. So, without further ado, these are the 14 summer manicures you'll soon spot everywhere...

Our go-to summer nail picks

It's worth noting that our manicures, like our makeup and wardrobe, are a personal thing. Just because a colour is quote-unquote trending, doesn't mean you have to get it, and if a shade you love isn't cited on the list, you also don't have to avoid it.

That said, if you're stuck for summer nail ideas, it's always helpful to look at what is popular. So we've rounded up three chic and in-demand nail polishes that match the looks below, in case you're keen to recreate them at home.

Barry M Cosmetics Gelly Nail Paint in Shade Pistachio View at Amazon RRP: £4.49 If you're keen to sport a creamy pistachio hue on your nails this summer, Barry M has just the polish for you -after all, it's called 'Pistachio.' essie Nail Polish in Shade 27 Watermelon View at Look Fantastic RRP: £8.99 For our bold nail lovers, a juicy, high-shine pink is a must-have this summer, especially if you're jetting off somewhere to soak up some sun. Manucurist Active Glow Polish in Raspberry View at Cult Beauty RRP: £16 If you've been loving jelly and sheer nails this year, we recommend adding Manucurist's Active Glow to your kit. Not only does it impart a luxe-looking, rosy tint to your nails, but its formula also features sweet almond oil, raspberry extracts and AHAs to nourish and revitalise them.

1. Sorbet brights

Celebrity manicurist, Tinu Bello, has tipped 'sorbet brights' to be very popular summer nail colours, and we couldn't agree more. They're the perfect contrast to spring's butter yellow and matcha-green trends and will look so chic when paired alongside linen trousers and white flowing shirts.

As for what colours the term 'sorbet brights' encompasses, think of all your fruit flavours - from juicy shades of tangerine to watermelon-pink.

2. Lemon sherbet

After the popularity of butter yellow, Bello expects that this sort of soft yellow hue will continue to dominate in the months to come. We think lemon, in particular, will be a popular French tip nail colour - especially for vacations and summer weddings.

3. Lilac haze

Lavender and lilac nails have been a go-to for months now as they're such a lovely and flattering option for both spring and summer - especially for those who prefer subtle manicures but still want to sport a pop of colour.

4. Chrome accents

Bello predicts that chrome accents will also have a moment, and we couldn't agree more. If you're a neutral nail fan, a pop of silver or pearl can quickly elevate your manicure, without being too bold or eye-catching.

5. Peach

Orange nails are such a classic summer nail colour and this peach shade in particular, is a very chic choice - especially for the spring to summer transition.

6. Jelly tints

Sheer nail polishes are still set to be a big hit, but they'll likely take the form of watery, jelly-like tints this summer, as opposed to milky, slightly translucent pinks. This wash of rosy colour is perfect for a your-nails-but-better sort of look and is very chic when paired with short nails.

If you're keen to recreate the subtly tinted manicures above, Manucurist's best-selling Active Glow (in both Raspberry and Blueberry) was used.

7. Micro nail art

Bello predicts that nail art will make a comeback for summer, but it will be minimalistic, like a micro flower design on just one nail or playful and abstract swirls.

8. Pistachio

Pistachio has been tipped as a 2025 nail trend for some time now, and with warmer weather and holidays inbound, we reckon this chic green will start getting even more wear.

9. Ice-cream

The ice cream manicure trend was a big hit in spring, but seeing as summer goes hand-in-hand with a beachside ice cream, we can't see the demand for this elegant and subtle look waning anytime soon.

10. Short Square nails and Frenchies

Short nails, in general, have been the go-to this year, but lately we've noticed a shift towards short square nails and square French tip manicures specifically.

As Bello explains: "When it comes to shape and length, short square and short almond will dominate. People are opting for easy-to-maintain nails that still feel elegant and polished."

11. Fruity glazes

Bello also says that glazes and chrome finishes will continue to be popular and we can't wait to see them paired over trending fruit shades - like peach, strawberry and lemon.

12. Sangria

Warm summer evenings and events call for sangria, and with dark nail colours always a popular choice, a wine-like red feels very apt. We love when this sort of shade is paired with a short square or almond nail shape.

13. Fiery pink

With sorbet brights set to rise, we also hope to see some vibrant, fiery reds and pinks. Bello herself has cited a hot pink (specifically Mylee’s Flamingo Floatie gel shade) as one shade she can't wait to wear this summer.

14. Soap suds

With soap nails having been such a hit throughout this year, it stands to reason that the soft and ultra-fresh look will continue to garner requests well into the summer, too. After all, it's perfect for everyday and more formal occasions. Plus, if you plan to wear a lot of bright colours, outfit-wise, this might call for a more subtle manicure like soapy pink.