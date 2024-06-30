The vibrant but chic nail colour everyone's set to be wearing for summer
Offering a pop of colour that will elevate any look, this bold fuchsia hue makes for the perfect summer-ready mani...
While pinks have forever been a classic manicure choice, this season is making way for a lively update on the rosy hue and it’s perfectly sprightly yet chic for the upcoming sunny months…
We’re only halfway through the year and 2024 nail trends have been nothing short of plentiful. But one thing’s for certain, there’s been a recurring colourful theme running throughout, from “Blueberry” nails to lemon French tip nails, and it doesn’t look like the trend’s coming to an end anytime soon. After loving soft pastels in recent months, this summer is officially all about bold nails - think fruity watermelon nails and zesty coral nails.
But now, there’s another vibrant trend on the manicure scene, arriving in the form of hot pink nails, and they’re planning on sticking around all summer - here’s how to recreate them…
Why we're adding hot pink nails to our summer manicure rotation
As the name suggests, its feminine and energetic nature makes it a go-to option for a summer-ready look, whether you have an upcoming occasion, heading off on holiday or you’re simply looking to inject some colour into your talons.
Despite its standout nature, the design can be tailored to suit your particular manicure style - whether that be a minimalist and trendy colourful French tip to statement block colour square nails.
How to recreate hot pink nails
To elevate this bold look, you will need a glossy top coat to recreate the salon-worthy shine and keep your mani protected from any chipping. We'd also recommend adding a quality cuticle oil to your nail kit - like this OPI ProSpa Nail and Cuticle Oil - in order to hydrate your nails and aid repair and growth.
RRP: £10.99
For those wanting a true hot pink shade, Essie's nail polish in shade 'Pinky Ring' is the go-to option. Offering up to 15 days of wear time, this nail polish boasts a chip-resistant formula with a gel-like finish - without the need of a UV lamp.
RRP: £16
Give your nails some TLC with this treatment polish that will leave your mani with a healthy shine and a subtle rosy glow tint. This radiance booster is infused with raspberry extracts, sweet almond oil and AHAs, each working to nourish, regenerate and revitalise nails.
RRP: £3.99
For those wanting to take a more sophisticated approach, this fuchsia shade with a berry-esque undertone is a perfect option. This budget-friendly choice offers a quick-drying formula, that lasts up to 10 days and leaves a high-shine finish.
5 ways to wear hot pink nails
If you're in need of some visual inspiration for how to adopt the trend into your next manicure (or to show your nail tech at your upcoming mani appointment), we've put together five ways to wear hot pink nails this summer...
1. Short hot pink nails
For those who wanting a pared-back and minimalist approach to the trend, short nails go hand-in-hand with bold summery colours, such as this one.
2. Hot pink French tip nails
The colourful French tips trend certainly isn't going anywhere anytime soon and for how vibrant this shade is, it is a great way to subtly dip your toe into the trend. For those recreating this look at home, we'd recommend investing in a French tip stamp - such as Nail HQ's French Manicure Nail Stamper.
3. Bubblegum hot pink nails
If colourful manicures are your summer go-to, this joyfully bright bubblegum shade might be up your street.
4. Raspberry hot pink nails
With slight red undertones, this chic raspberry-hue is a more subtle and sophisticated approach to the classic hot pink shades that we're all well acquainted with.
5. Ombré hot pink nails
If you're a nail art lover, this simple yet effective ombré aura design works effortlessly with a hot pink shade. In order to complete this mani, a nail art sponge tool is essential - we'd recommend this Mylee Dual Ended Sponge Applicator Pen.
