This juicy nail colour offers a refreshing twist on classic red – set to be a summer go-to

While a classic red is always a timeless pick, "watermelon nails" are this season's juicier update, taking inspiration from the refreshing fruit for a vibrant but ultra-chic manicure.

Though the summer typically ushers in a wave of bright and sparkling hues, with some making an appearance every time the weather shifts, the 2024 nail trends have instead brought in a plethora of varied and unexpected looks – from subtle neutral nails to playful coral nails. That said, we have spied one theme among them: citrus and fruit-inspired tones. In May alone, we saw strawberry nails and lemon French tip nails trend – and now it seems there's another juicy hue to add to the roster.

Aptly named watermelon nails, this look seeks to replicate the vibrant, pink-red tint of the fruit, offering a refreshing but versatile twist on classic red. Here's how to recreate it...

What are watermelon nails?

Now, this is up for some interpretation as we've seen full-on nail art recreating the likeness of the fruit – right down to the seeds – as well as ombré nails looks, blending the iconic green of a watermelon's skin with its red flesh. To us, though, it's all about the latter; the radiant pink-red hue of a freshly cut cube of watermelon.

A post shared by M e g A photo posted by gel.bymegan on

There's really no other way to describe this look than juicy and, unlike some summertime manicures, it won't look out of place once the sunny days have passed. This is because it offers a similar finish to a classic red – indisputably a timeless colour with just a hint of pinky summertime vibrancy.

How to recreate watermelon colour nails?

For this look you will, of course, need a bright pink-red nail colour, as well as a high-shine top coat, to capture that characteristic watermelon gleam. Like with any manicure, nailcare is key to achieving a really polished finish, so we suggest adding one of the best nail strengtheners to your kit, plus a cuticle oil and clear top coat.

Essie Nail Polish in 27 Watermelon View at Boots RRP: £8.99 For the perfect pop of watermelon-esque pink, this Essie nail shade is our go-to – just look at its shade name. Wondercolour™ Nail Polish in Picante View at Beauty Pie RRP: £7 (£12 for non-members) For more of a red tone, this Beauty Pie shade also captures that watermelon-y essence. Manucurist Green Active Glow View at Look Fantastic RRP: £16 If you're a lover of glass nails and more sheer "lip gloss" finishes, this nail strengthener from Manucurist offers the perfect glossy pink-red tint that reminds us exactly of watermelon juice.

5 watermelon-red nail looks we're loving

Regardless of whether you favour almond nails or squoval nail shapes, this juicy red tone works on any nail shape or length to suit your preferences...

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

1. Semi sheer watermelon nails

A post shared by Betina R. Goldstein A photo posted by betina_goldstein on

If you're a lover of sheer polishes and glossy finishes, a jelly-like nail polish is perfect for recreating that juicy, watermelon look.

2. Squoval watermelon nails

A post shared by Julia Diogo A photo posted by paintedbyjools on

If you're ever worried that a nail colour is too bold, we recommend pairing it with a short and squoval nail shape. This affords a very chic and minimal look that will offset the vibrant hue.

3. Watermelon red micro French tips

A post shared by Mateja Novakovic A photo posted by matejanova on

Short French tip nails are very on trend this season, so why not pair the popular design with a bold watermelon hue?

4. Watermelon accent nails

A post shared by Manucurist A photo posted by manucurist on

If you really want to acknowledge the sunny season, adding a watermelon accent nail or nail art design is definitely a good way to go.

5. Pink watermelon nails

A post shared by 𝙼𝚘𝚗𝚒𝚔𝚊 𝙼𝚊𝚢𝚎𝚛 A photo posted by monmayernails on

For a very summery twist, opt for a rich magenta pink, the sort of colour you might see in a watermelon-scented candle or lip balm.