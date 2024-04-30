This berry-inspired manicure is set to be a staple for summer 2024

Looking for a manicure that is both timeless and timely? These pink strawberry nails offer a flattering pastel pop to your nails, whilst remaining infinitely wearable...

It's that time of year again when light and creamy shades top the list of 2024 nail trends and while we've already seen the likes of 'Shell' nails and the understated 'Bubble Bath' manicure take hold for spring, there's a new, slightly pinkier hue vying for our attention. Inspired by the iconic milky-pink shade of strawberry ice cream and, of course, milkshakes, the Pink Strawberry nail trend is set to be a staple look this spring-to-summer season - offering both subtlety and an elegant, rosy gleam to your talons.

So, if you're looking for the perfect transitional nail style to see you through to the end of spring and start of summer or just for a chic look to trial, here's how to recreate this berry-inspired mani...

What is the pink strawberry nail trend?

Also coined 'Strawberry Milk Nails', this trend is effectively a pastel pink nail look with a cute name. It takes inspiration from the pale-pink innards of the red berry, or the classic pastel hue of strawberry milkshakes and the like.

Just imagine a tub of strawberry ice-cream but with a glossy shine and you've pretty much got the gist.

It's subtle, a welcome alternative to other pink nail designs for minimalist nail lovers and suits all nail shapes and lengths.

Not only that, but the nail look can also be on the sheer side, offering more of a strawberry tint than a bright pastel pop. It can also be applied to a French tip nail look and is already celebrity-approved - with the likes of Victoria Beckham debuting a pale pink mani for her 50th birthday bash.

Our pink strawberry nail staples

If you're tempted by this berry mani, we've rounded up a few essentials to create the perfect pink nail look, at home...

OPI Nail Lacquer in Shade "Sweet Heart" View at John Lewis RRP: £14.90 Perfect for both a a subtle summer nail look an d as the base of a French mani, this creamy pink is a true staple in your collection. Chanel Le Vernis Nail Colour in Shade "111 Ballerina" View at John Lewis RRP: £29 If you're a lover of elegant or minimalistic nail looks, a soft, creamy pink like this one from Chanel is a must-have. Wear it on it's own, or mix it with a clear coat, for a sheer your-nails-but-better finish. essie Original Nail Polish in Shade "Fiji" View at Amazon RRP: £8.99 For a budget-friendly option, Essie offers the perfect strawberry milk shade. It's cool-toned, creamy and perfectly versatile.

4 pink strawberry nail styles we're loving for spring/summer

If you're on the hunt for an expensive-looking nail style that compliments both spring and summer styling, here are four strawberry-esque looks to try...

1. Milky pink strawberry nails

A creamy pink is a truly timeless mani option. It's polished and clean and looks good on all nail shapes, but especially squoval nails - as we can see here.

2. Glazed pink strawberry nails

Adding a pearlescent sheen never fails to elevate a nail look and when paired with a pale pink, you have the perfect elegant manicure for both everyday and more formal settings.

3. Sheer pink strawberry nails

If you're looking to accentuate your natural nails, why not consider a sheer strawberry-inspired finish? Simply opt for a pink-tinted polish or make your own, by mixing your go-to pink or a tiny dash of red with a clear polish.

4. pink strawberry French tips

Of course, we couldn't not include a pink French tip. This is the perfect way to incorporate this pink strawberry nail trend into your look and will look so pretty for both every day and any events you have booked this summer season...