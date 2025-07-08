Boots’ £10 Tuesday outshines Prime Day beauty deals — hurry, just 2 hours left!

While the air is buzzing with Amazon Prime Day talk, we've spotted some comparable (and very tempting deals) over in Boots' £10 Tuesday sale, and naturally, we've curated a list of the top six buys...

Many of us rightfully deem Boots as our one-stop shop for all things beauty, whether it's to restock your best face moisturisers or long-lasting perfume, the retailer has it all. It even stocks some of our favourite French skincare brands - like L'Oréal and RoC - and everyday makeup staples. What's more, every Tuesday, a number of them get their prices slashed to just a tenner. And that's across the board; even more premium options get the £10 treatment.

So while yes, the current Amazon Prime Day beauty deals are very tempting, Boots also deserves your perusal, but with just a few hours of the sale left, we've done the legwork for you. Here are the seven products we think are worth snapping up...

Our 7 must-have picks from the Boots £10 Tuesday deals

We're a sucker for a beauty bargain and Boots' £10 offers are hard to ignore. After all, you can add the iconic Dr Jart+ green colour corrector to your cart, along with L'Oréal's hyaluronic acid serum and the Bondi Sands tan drops all for £30, collectively, when L'Oréal's serum alone, normally retails at £31.99.

So, whether you're after a new hair primer or serum, these are the products we'd check out, fast...

Save £5 Save 33% MAC Mini MACximal Silky Matte Lipstick: was £15 now £10 at Boots.com On the hunt for a nude lipstick with terracotta-undertones? You can currently bag MAC's Mini MACximal Silky Matte Lipstick for £5 less than its retail price. This smooth, matte formula boasts 12 hours of comfortable wear, without any feathering or fading.

Save £13.38 Save 57% Garnier Vitamin C SPF duo: was £23.38 now £10 at Boots.com This Garnier Vitamin C SPF bundle arrives with both the tinted Daily UV Fluid Glow SPF50+ and lightweight UV Mist, which work together to brighten your complexion - while protecting it from harmful UV rays.

What is Boots £10 Tuesday?

Boots' £10 Tuesday is a weekly online-only sales event that takes place every Tuesday for 24 hours - or until stocks last. Customers can expect to see a number of selected beauty and wellness products marked down to just £10 - yes, you heard that right, everything in the sale is £10. In previous weeks, we've noticed savings on the likes of our beauty team's loved La Roche-Posay Cicaplast B5 Lavant Cleanser and the iconic OPI Nail Polishes in Funny Bunny and Big Apple Red.