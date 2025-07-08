Boots’ £10 Tuesday outshines Prime Day beauty deals — hurry, just 2 hours left!
From French beauty buys like L'Oréal and RoC to cult-favourite Dr Jart+, Boots' £10 Tuesday deals are not to be missed...
While the air is buzzing with Amazon Prime Day talk, we've spotted some comparable (and very tempting deals) over in Boots' £10 Tuesday sale, and naturally, we've curated a list of the top six buys...
Many of us rightfully deem Boots as our one-stop shop for all things beauty, whether it's to restock your best face moisturisers or long-lasting perfume, the retailer has it all. It even stocks some of our favourite French skincare brands - like L'Oréal and RoC - and everyday makeup staples. What's more, every Tuesday, a number of them get their prices slashed to just a tenner. And that's across the board; even more premium options get the £10 treatment.
So while yes, the current Amazon Prime Day beauty deals are very tempting, Boots also deserves your perusal, but with just a few hours of the sale left, we've done the legwork for you. Here are the seven products we think are worth snapping up...
Our 7 must-have picks from the Boots £10 Tuesday deals
We're a sucker for a beauty bargain and Boots' £10 offers are hard to ignore. After all, you can add the iconic Dr Jart+ green colour corrector to your cart, along with L'Oréal's hyaluronic acid serum and the Bondi Sands tan drops all for £30, collectively, when L'Oréal's serum alone, normally retails at £31.99.
So, whether you're after a new hair primer or serum, these are the products we'd check out, fast...
One of the best hyaluronic acid serums available on the market, this L'Oréal buy has a huge 68% discount for today only. This serum works to intensely hydrate skin, smooth and plump fine lines - undoubtedly making it one of the best French beauty deals right now.
Save £9.50 on Dr Jart's Tiger Grass Colour Correcting Treatment, which is one of beauty team's favourite green colour correctors for minimising redness on no-makeup days.
Enjoy a £6 saving on Bumble and bumble's Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Heat/UV Protective Hair Primer, which we deemed the best heat protection sprays for those with coloured hair.
On the hunt for a nude lipstick with terracotta-undertones? You can currently bag MAC's Mini MACximal Silky Matte Lipstick for £5 less than its retail price. This smooth, matte formula boasts 12 hours of comfortable wear, without any feathering or fading.
Supercharged with five hero skincare ingredients, including niacinamide, vitamin C, collagen peptide, vitamin E and AHA, this Olay serum is a must-have. The result? Hydrated, firmer, smoother and even-looking skin tone.
Looking to unlock a sun-kissed glow for the summer? Bondi Sands' Self-Tan Drops are just £10 for today only. Tailor your bronzed glow by adjusting the number of drops into your daily moisturiser.
This Garnier Vitamin C SPF bundle arrives with both the tinted Daily UV Fluid Glow SPF50+ and lightweight UV Mist, which work together to brighten your complexion - while protecting it from harmful UV rays.
What is Boots £10 Tuesday?
Boots' £10 Tuesday is a weekly online-only sales event that takes place every Tuesday for 24 hours - or until stocks last. Customers can expect to see a number of selected beauty and wellness products marked down to just £10 - yes, you heard that right, everything in the sale is £10. In previous weeks, we've noticed savings on the likes of our beauty team's loved La Roche-Posay Cicaplast B5 Lavant Cleanser and the iconic OPI Nail Polishes in Funny Bunny and Big Apple Red.
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.
Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.