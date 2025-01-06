We admit it: our beauty team cheat 'no makeup days' with these colour correctors
Delivering subtle coverage, this green-hued cream is a staple we can't go without
Boasting a skin-loving formula that brightens and evens the skin tone, green colour correctors have become our beauty team's go-to product for looking effortlessly put together on no-makeup days...
Whether you've got blemishes, redness or pigmentation, many of us can feel the urge to pick up one of the best cream foundations or the best lightweight foundations in an attempt to camouflage our skin concerns. As people who suffer from pigmentation and spouts of dermatitis, our beauty team know this feeling all too well.
Does this urge leave you dreaming of a skincare-infused product that offers light coverage and cancels out any redness, without weighing down the skin or clogging your pores? Well, we're here to share some good news as our beauty team reveals their handy two-minute trick to achieving a brighter and even complexion on 'no makeup' days...
Why our beauty team swears by green colour correctors on no makeup days
Colour correctors arrive in an array of hues, from lavender and peach to yellow and green, that are designed to suit a variety of skin tones and concerns. No matter the formula you settle on, whether that be a cream or serum, they can be an extremely helpful addition to your skincare and makeup routines.
As a team that avidly relies on green colour correctors, we've rounded up some stellar buys available on the market for you to shop - including some of our very own favourites...
Editor's pick
RRP: £41
Designed to minimise redness and discolouration, Erborian's CC Red Correct Cream is Digital Beauty Editor, Aleesha Badkar's go-to pick. Equipped with glycerin, Tiger Grass extract and vitamin E, this clever formula adjusts to suit your skin tone, working to moisturise and plump the skin in order to create a balanced, luminous complexion.
Writer's pick
RRP: £40 for 50ml
As for Digital Beauty Writer, Sennen Prickett, she relies on Dr.Jart+'s cult classic Cicapair Tiger Grass Color Correcting Treatment for no-makeup days. This colour-changing cream gained traction on social media for the right reasons, with the green hue adapting to your skin tone to neutralise any redness - whether that be from blemishes, rosacea or irritation. Formulated with skin-loving ingredients to help reinforce the skin barrier, the result will leave your complexion brighter, evened and calm.
Great for mature skin
RRP: £49
Infused with bakuchiol and niacinamide, this colour-correcting cream from Medik8 is a stellar option for those looking to neutralise any redness and also target signs of ageing. Its green mineral pigments seamlessly melt into the skin, calming and reducing the appearance of visible inflammation and irritation, while its skin-loving formula works to smooth, firm and enhance youthfulness.
Includes SPF 50
RRP: £29.99
Formulated with ingredients that are known to reduce redness, plus an innovative technology that works to instantly provide a concealing effect, Rosalique's 3-in-1 colour corrector helps to smooth and even the complexion. Working to hydrate, nourish, soothe and promote skin healing, this cream also arrives with SPF 50 for protection against harmful UV rays - what more could you ask for?
Creamy coverage
RRP: £12
For those looking for full coverage, look no further than Beauty Pie's Superluminous™ Redness Corrector. Infused with linoleic acid and vitamin C, this creamy formula not only neutralises redness but also moisturises and brightens the complexion. It's also incredibly lightweight, meaning it doesn't weigh the skin down, which is especially important on no-makeup days.
Budget-friendly
RRP: £11.99
For a more affordable option, L'Oréal Paris' Magic CC Cream is a great choice. Enriched with vitamins E and B5, this lightweight cream offers up to 24 hours of hydration, while boasting a natural coverage that works to minimise the appearance of redness, for smooth and glowy skin.
The woman&home's team's thoughts on green colour correctors
Reaching for her green colour-correcting cream at least five days of the week, Digital Beauty Writer, Sennen Prickett, discovered Dr.Jart+'s Cicapair Tiger Grass Treatment over a year ago now and hasn't looked back since: "As someone with fairly sensitive, blemish-prone skin, its ability to transform my skin has resulted in it becoming a staple in my skincare arsenal."
Babbling about its stellar formula to anyone who will listen, Sennen raves about the light layer of coverage that it delivers, working to even her skin tone and cover any blemishes, redness, irritation or pigmentation: "Its healthy glow finish looks so natural that it's almost as if I've just rolled out of bed with an even complexion, which really helps boost my confidence on no-makeup days."
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
"I also experience dermatitis flare-ups around my nose and chin from time to time, and this pistachio-hued cream has been a saviour when it comes to hiding my redness - without drying out my skin even more," Sennen adds.
Using green colour corrector to brighten her complexion for an awakened appearance, Aleesha Badkar, Digital Beauty Editor, opts for Erborian's Red Correct CC Cream: "It's such a perfect way to make myself look finished and ready without faffing around with applying makeup."
After trialling a few colour correctors available on the market, Aleesha dubbed this Erborian option as her favourite, thanks to its hydrating formula: "This super creamy and easy to blend formula isn't drying on the skin, which I have sometimes found with colour correctors."
As for how she applies the product, Aleesha places it under the eyes, around the nose, corners of the lips and a dot on the chin: "I love how lightening those areas not only makes my face look brighter and fresher but also makes my face look more contoured - enhancing the shadows under my cheekbones and on the sides of my nose."
Delivering a noticeably brighter look to her under-eye region, she adds: "I feel like I need my under-eye bags covered, but on no-makeup days concealer is too much and often leads me to then having to apply other makeup to counteract it - but this is the perfect solution."
What does green colour corrector do?
When it comes to green colour correctors, the clue is in its name. With green on the opposite side of the colour wheel to red, this cream works to neutralise and correct any redness in your skin tone, delivering you with an even complexion. From rosacea and blemishes to dark spots and scarring pigmentation, this cream boasts camouflaging magic that makes it a staple in anyone's arsenal.
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.
Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.
When she’s not writing about all things beauty, Sennen spends her spare time outside of work watching the latest Netflix series, doing lots of online shopping and going on countryside walks with her dog.
-
-
I tried skipping every day for 2 weeks - these are the surprising benefits I found
Skipping is a classic home workout but it is really beneficial in 2025? Susan Griffin takes on the exercise to find out
By Susan Griffin Published
-
Salma Hayek in red wine sequins and sparkling emeralds was the Golden Globes glamour we needed to see
Salma looked incredible in dazzling maroon sparkles and 300 carats of Colombian emeralds
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Victoria Beckham reveals the secret to making her skin feel 'tight and lifted' in just 3 simple steps
Her 'daily skincare essentials' make a quick job of getting a radiant and healthy glow
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
I've tried so many moisturisers, but this is the one that can cure my tired, post-Christmas skin
Our beauty writer relies on this nourishing moisturiser to combat dullness and dryness...
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
This cult 90s bob is making a comeback for 2025 - and it still looks so fresh
Looking to switch up your look for the new year? This nostalgic bob and fringe combination is making a reappearance...
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
This lightweight makeup trend is like a breath of fresh air for your skin in 2025
Offering fresh-faced coverage and a lit-from-within glow, this minimal approach to makeup is on our January moodboard
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
My £15 haircare secret for boosting my dry winter locks' softness and shine
From minimising breakage to reducing frizz and flyaways, this affordable spritz has 20 haircare benefits...
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
'It's a facial in a packet' - Sienna Miller just persuaded me to try Charlotte Tilbury's Instant Magic Mask
Promising a post-facial glow in just '15 minutes,' the Instant Magic Mask is sure to become a new self-care must-have
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Winter weather doesn't have to ruin your hair with these nourishing buys and tips
Wave goodbye to dull, dry, frizzy locks - these hydrating picks will reveal smooth, shiny, healthy-looking strands...
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
'I literally use this one product to create the base' Victoria Beckham reveals the makeup must-have behind her glowing skin
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published