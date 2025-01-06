We admit it: our beauty team cheat 'no makeup days' with these colour correctors

Boasting a skin-loving formula that brightens and evens the skin tone, green colour correctors have become our beauty team's go-to product for looking effortlessly put together on no-makeup days...

Whether you've got blemishes, redness or pigmentation, many of us can feel the urge to pick up one of the best cream foundations or the best lightweight foundations in an attempt to camouflage our skin concerns. As people who suffer from pigmentation and spouts of dermatitis, our beauty team know this feeling all too well.

Does this urge leave you dreaming of a skincare-infused product that offers light coverage and cancels out any redness, without weighing down the skin or clogging your pores? Well, we're here to share some good news as our beauty team reveals their handy two-minute trick to achieving a brighter and even complexion on 'no makeup' days...

Why our beauty team swears by green colour correctors on no makeup days

Colour correctors arrive in an array of hues, from lavender and peach to yellow and green, that are designed to suit a variety of skin tones and concerns. No matter the formula you settle on, whether that be a cream or serum, they can be an extremely helpful addition to your skincare and makeup routines.

As a team that avidly relies on green colour correctors, we've rounded up some stellar buys available on the market for you to shop - including some of our very own favourites...

The woman&home's team's thoughts on green colour correctors

Reaching for her green colour-correcting cream at least five days of the week, Digital Beauty Writer, Sennen Prickett, discovered Dr.Jart+'s Cicapair Tiger Grass Treatment over a year ago now and hasn't looked back since: "As someone with fairly sensitive, blemish-prone skin, its ability to transform my skin has resulted in it becoming a staple in my skincare arsenal."

(Image credit: Future / Sennen Prickett)

Babbling about its stellar formula to anyone who will listen, Sennen raves about the light layer of coverage that it delivers, working to even her skin tone and cover any blemishes, redness, irritation or pigmentation: "Its healthy glow finish looks so natural that it's almost as if I've just rolled out of bed with an even complexion, which really helps boost my confidence on no-makeup days."

"I also experience dermatitis flare-ups around my nose and chin from time to time, and this pistachio-hued cream has been a saviour when it comes to hiding my redness - without drying out my skin even more," Sennen adds.

Using green colour corrector to brighten her complexion for an awakened appearance, Aleesha Badkar, Digital Beauty Editor, opts for Erborian's Red Correct CC Cream: "It's such a perfect way to make myself look finished and ready without faffing around with applying makeup."

(Image credit: Future / Aleesha Badkar)

After trialling a few colour correctors available on the market, Aleesha dubbed this Erborian option as her favourite, thanks to its hydrating formula: "This super creamy and easy to blend formula isn't drying on the skin, which I have sometimes found with colour correctors."

As for how she applies the product, Aleesha places it under the eyes, around the nose, corners of the lips and a dot on the chin: "I love how lightening those areas not only makes my face look brighter and fresher but also makes my face look more contoured - enhancing the shadows under my cheekbones and on the sides of my nose."

Delivering a noticeably brighter look to her under-eye region, she adds: "I feel like I need my under-eye bags covered, but on no-makeup days concealer is too much and often leads me to then having to apply other makeup to counteract it - but this is the perfect solution."

What does green colour corrector do?

When it comes to green colour correctors, the clue is in its name. With green on the opposite side of the colour wheel to red, this cream works to neutralise and correct any redness in your skin tone, delivering you with an even complexion. From rosacea and blemishes to dark spots and scarring pigmentation, this cream boasts camouflaging magic that makes it a staple in anyone's arsenal.