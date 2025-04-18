Judi Dench's makeup artist uses this lightweight anti-redness cream instead of foundation

Boasting a surprising mint green colour that adapts to your skin tone, Judi Dench's makeup artist uses this cream as a lightweight alternative to foundation - and our beauty team approves.

Despite only being a third of the way through 2025, the barely-there makeup trend has already proven to be popular this year, whether that means investing in the best lightweight foundation or a natural-looking mascara. But what if we could combine the coverage of foundation with the nourishment of a skincare cream? Well, now you can.

We've already taken notes on Judi Dench's plumping serum, which also earns a place in our guide to the best hyaluronic acid serums, but we were still in the dark on the actress's foundation of choice. That was, until now. Dench's makeup artist revealed how she swapped traditional base for a green colour correcting cream, to help minimise redness and provide sheer, even, natural-looking coverage.

Judi's colour-correcting cream alternative to foundation

While you might assume foundation is a must-have on the set of a glossy magazine cover photoshoot, Judi Dench's makeup artist ditched full coverage base and opted for lightweight colour-correcting alternative - which has since gained popularity on social media.

Judi's Colour Correcting Cream Dr.Jart+ Cicapair™ Tiger Grass Colour Correcting Treatment 15ml View at Boots $25 at Sephora $54 at Amazon RRP: £19.50 for 15ml | £40 for 50ml Don't be fooled by this cream's mint green hue; it adapts to your skin's natural colour to neutralise redness, even the tone of the complexion and provide lightweight coverage. Minimising the appearance of blemishes and tired skin, this formula is enriched with Tiger Grass, minerals, probiotic ferment and a blend of herbs to help soothe, calm and hydrate.

Gracing the cover of British Vogue back in 2020, Judi Dench stunned with her healthy natural-looking complexion and rosy sheeny pout, which was perfectly paired with a pink floral blouse. Thankfully, we don't have to ponder how the actress achieved the look as Val Garland, the make-up artist behind it all, revealed the array of beauty products she used to created the Dench's lit-from-within look.

Taking the 'less is more' approach, Garland decided against using foundation on Judi, instead opting for a green colour correcting treatment to minimise “any redness, where there was any sort of rosacea, on the chin and around the nose.” Swapping out foundation for this breathable alternative ensured her complexion had a radiant, natural-looking finish.

In fact, green colour correctors are a popular product within our own beauty team in order to cheat 'no makeup days', thanks to their subtle coverage and skin-loving formulas. As someone with sensitive, blemish-prone skin, I use Dr.Jart+'s Tiger Grass Colour Correcting Treatment to reduce the redness of any blemishes and to minimise irritation.

However, Aleesha Badkar, Digital Beauty Ecommerce Editor, uses her favourite pistachio-hued cream (Erborian's Red Correct CC Cream to be exact) to cover eye bags and encourage a brightened, awakened complexion.

What's in Judi Dench's makeup bag

If you're hoping to get a glimpse into the rest of Judi Dench's makeup arsenal for the cover shoot, you'll be pleased to know that we've uncovered the exact lineup of products used - from a mascara for sensitive eyes to a plumping face serum.