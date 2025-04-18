Judi Dench's makeup artist uses this lightweight anti-redness cream instead of foundation

This pistachio-hued formula neutralises a rosy skin tone and is a favourite of our beauty team

Image of Judi Dench smiling with silver pixie cut and wearing a black with a patterned black and gold velour scarf, on a beige background
(Image credit: Getty Images / Joe Maher / Stringer)
Boasting a surprising mint green colour that adapts to your skin tone, Judi Dench's makeup artist uses this cream as a lightweight alternative to foundation - and our beauty team approves.

Despite only being a third of the way through 2025, the barely-there makeup trend has already proven to be popular this year, whether that means investing in the best lightweight foundation or a natural-looking mascara. But what if we could combine the coverage of foundation with the nourishment of a skincare cream? Well, now you can.

We've already taken notes on Judi Dench's plumping serum, which also earns a place in our guide to the best hyaluronic acid serums, but we were still in the dark on the actress's foundation of choice. That was, until now. Dench's makeup artist revealed how she swapped traditional base for a green colour correcting cream, to help minimise redness and provide sheer, even, natural-looking coverage.

Judi's colour-correcting cream alternative to foundation

While you might assume foundation is a must-have on the set of a glossy magazine cover photoshoot, Judi Dench's makeup artist ditched full coverage base and opted for lightweight colour-correcting alternative - which has since gained popularity on social media.

Dr.Jart+ Cicapair™ Tiger Grass Colour Correcting Treatment 15mlJudi's Colour Correcting Cream
Dr.Jart+
Cicapair™ Tiger Grass Colour Correcting Treatment 15ml

RRP: £19.50 for 15ml | £40 for 50ml

Don't be fooled by this cream's mint green hue; it adapts to your skin's natural colour to neutralise redness, even the tone of the complexion and provide lightweight coverage. Minimising the appearance of blemishes and tired skin, this formula is enriched with Tiger Grass, minerals, probiotic ferment and a blend of herbs to help soothe, calm and hydrate.

Gracing the cover of British Vogue back in 2020, Judi Dench stunned with her healthy natural-looking complexion and rosy sheeny pout, which was perfectly paired with a pink floral blouse. Thankfully, we don't have to ponder how the actress achieved the look as Val Garland, the make-up artist behind it all, revealed the array of beauty products she used to created the Dench's lit-from-within look.

Image of Judi Dench smiling with a white pixie cut, wearing a black cardigan and a diamond-embellished necklace

(Image credit: Getty Images / NurPhoto / Contributor)

Taking the 'less is more' approach, Garland decided against using foundation on Judi, instead opting for a green colour correcting treatment to minimise “any redness, where there was any sort of rosacea, on the chin and around the nose.” Swapping out foundation for this breathable alternative ensured her complexion had a radiant, natural-looking finish.

In fact, green colour correctors are a popular product within our own beauty team in order to cheat 'no makeup days', thanks to their subtle coverage and skin-loving formulas. As someone with sensitive, blemish-prone skin, I use Dr.Jart+'s Tiger Grass Colour Correcting Treatment to reduce the redness of any blemishes and to minimise irritation.

However, Aleesha Badkar, Digital Beauty Ecommerce Editor, uses her favourite pistachio-hued cream (Erborian's Red Correct CC Cream to be exact) to cover eye bags and encourage a brightened, awakened complexion.

What's in Judi Dench's makeup bag

If you're hoping to get a glimpse into the rest of Judi Dench's makeup arsenal for the cover shoot, you'll be pleased to know that we've uncovered the exact lineup of products used - from a mascara for sensitive eyes to a plumping face serum.

La Roche-Posay Toleriane Waterproof MascaraJudi's Mascara
La Roche-Posay
Toleriane Waterproof Mascara

RRP: £20

After admitting Judi Dench is "very allergic to mascara", Garland opted for a light coat of La Roche-Posay's Toleriane Mascara, as it boasts a formula that is kind on sensitive eyes. That said, this mascara certainly hasn't compromised its lengthening and volumising formula, while also being enriched with the brand's Lash-Revitalizing Serum for naturally stronger lashes.

L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Filler [+Hyaluronic Acid] Serum Judi's Hydrating Serum
L'Oréal Paris
Revitalift Filler 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum

RRP: £31.99

As with any makeup application, the key to this look was in the skin prep: “I really wanted to make it feel very dewy and fresh, so I followed by massaging the L’Oréal Revitalift Filler Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum, which is a skin plumper, into her skin," Garland revealed. This hyaluronic acid serum offers intense hydration while also working to smooth the skin's surface and re-plump any fine lines from within.

L'Oréal Paris Infallible 24H More Than ConcealerJudi's Concealer
L'Oréal Paris
Infallible 24h More Than Concealer

RRP: £10.99

To provide a touch of coverage in some areas, the makeup artist applied concealer on top of the Dr Jart+ cream to specific areas of the face: "What’s nice about this concealer is that you just spot it where you need it and, because it’s a long-lasting product, it just stays put,” says Garland. Its full coverage yet lightweight-feeling formula is enriched with vitamin C to effectively minimise the appearance of redness and blemishes without creasing or settling into fine lines.

Sennen Prickett
Sennen Prickett
Digital Beauty Writer

Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.

Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.

When she’s not writing about all things beauty, Sennen spends her spare time outside of work watching the latest Netflix series, doing lots of online shopping and going on countryside walks with her dog.

