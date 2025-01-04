This lightweight makeup trend is like a breath of fresh air for your skin in 2025
Offering fresh-faced coverage and a lit-from-within glow, this minimal approach to makeup is on our January moodboard
Boasting a natural, skin-like finish, this barely-there makeup look is set to be a huge trend for 2025 - and it's the perfect post-festive season detox for your complexion...
From the best lightweight foundations to the best natural-looking mascaras, minimalist, barely-there makeup looks have been gaining popularity in recent years and they don't seem to be slowing down anytime soon. Wave goodbye to your full coverage favourites as a lightweight, fresh-faced complexion is set to be a popular look for 2025.
If your complexion is looking tired, stressed, dull and lifeless after the festive party season, January is the perfect time to give your skin a breather and this natural, skin-like finish is the best way to do so. Here's why we're jumping on board this subtle makeup trend for the year ahead - and why you should too.
The barely-there makeup trend you'll be seeing everywhere in 2025
This trend is the ultimate no-makeup makeup look, offering a sheer, radiant complexion with a skin-like finish - a look that has proved to be a popular choice on the red carpets in recent years. Simone Otis, Makeup Artist for 19/99 Beauty (and many celebrities) describes the look as: "Healthy, glowing skin, giving you a polished yet effortlessly natural appearance. It’s ideal for everyday wear and versatile enough for any occasion."
Much like other natural makeup looks, this trend can easily be achieved by swapping out your regular foundation for a skin tint, tinted moisturiser or a lightweight foundation. Speaking of, many sheer skin tints will also offer hydration-boosting formulas, which are great for mature skin as they provide a hint of coverage without drying out the skin or accentuating fine lines, Otis says: "Lightweight, skin-like products are ideal for mature skin because they enhance natural radiance without settling into fine lines or emphasising texture."
Opting for these lighter formulas will help prevent your makeup from going cakey or having that heavy feel, instead, Otis says: "These formulas help create a fresh, smooth complexion with a luminous finish, offering long-lasting wear while maintaining the skin’s natural elasticity and glow."
You can apply with a brush or your fingers for slightly more coverage, or opt for a damp beauty sponge (such as the Real Techniques Miracle Sponge) to give a lighter coverage.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Recreate the fresh-faced makeup look
For those looking to recreate the trending look, a lightweight skin tint is an absolute must. Thankfully, we've found a number of stellar options, that suit every budget, and do just the trick...
RRP: £29
With hydration at its core, Saie's Dewy Tinted Moisturiser offers sheer coverage and broad spectrum protection. Equipped with a cocktail of skin-loving ingredients, such as vitamin C, liquorice, hyaluronic acid and pansy flower extract, this formula works to lock in moisture - while also supporting sensitive complexions to maintain water retention. Hello, dewy skin!
RRP: £13.99
For a more affordable alternative, opt for Maybelline's Super Stay Foundation - a lightweight tint that boasts a skin-like coverage. Delivering 24 hour-long wear, this formula is enriched with vitamin C to help brighten and add a healthy glow to dull complexions.
RRP: £55
Composed of 75% water, CHANEL's water-fresh tint boasts an ultra-lightweight, hydrating formula with micro-droplets of pigment that effortlessly melt into the skin. This sheer coverage offers a blurring and smoothing effect that leaves a radiant, barely-there finish.
5 celebrities sporting the fresh-faced trend
We can't talk about trends without looking at who's wearing them, and the barely-there complexion has been in full swing over recent months. Plenty of well-known faces have been sporting the lightweight makeup trend, from Sienna Miller to Diane Kruger...
1. Pamela Anderson
Pioneering the no-makeup trend, Pamela Anderson has made it her mission to challenge beauty stereotypes and embrace her true self by not wearing makeup. Since then, many other celebrities have followed a similar suit by opting for an ultra-lightweight makeup look.
2. Zoe Saldana
When it comes to beauty inspiration you can almost always find us turning to Zoe Saldana. Unsurprisingly, the actress has been avoiding a full coverage complexion look lately, instead opting for a barely-there finish that gives her a fresh-faced glow.
3. Sienna Miller
If we needed a sign to adopt the natural makeup trend, Sienna Miller's lit-from-within glowy complexion is it. Miller completes the look with soft fluffy brows and faux freckles - using Sienna Miller's freckle pen.
4. Sandra Oh
Sandra Oh proves that the pared-back look doesn't have to be adopted into all aspects of your makeup, pairing her lightweight base with a mauve-toned glossy lip - the perfect combination for the winter months if you ask us.
5. Diane Kruger
Actress, Diane Kruger perfectly complements her lightweight, glow-inducing complexion with a rosy-hue blush and the subtle bitten-lip trend that proved popular last year.
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty buys and trending products from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. Previously, Sennen worked as a Junior Digital Editor at FROW Magazine, where she wrote about the latest fashion and beauty news, trends and viral must-have products to shop, and reviewing a lineup of beauty products. She has since worked with numerous brands including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols. When she’s not writing about all things beauty, Sennen spends her spare time watching the latest Netflix series, doing lots of online shopping and walking her dog.
-
-
Our beauty writer's £15 haircare secret for boosting softness and shine in dry winter locks - and it's great at detangling too
From minimising breakage to reducing frizz and flyaways, this affordable spritz has 20 haircare benefits...
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
'It's a facial in a packet' - Sienna Miller just persuaded me to try Charlotte Tilbury's Instant Magic Mask
Promising a post-facial glow in just '15 minutes,' the Instant Magic Mask is sure to become a new self-care must-have
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
My £15 haircare secret for boosting my dry winter locks' softness and shine
From minimising breakage to reducing frizz and flyaways, this affordable spritz has 20 haircare benefits...
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
'It's a facial in a packet' - Sienna Miller just persuaded me to try Charlotte Tilbury's Instant Magic Mask
Promising a post-facial glow in just '15 minutes,' the Instant Magic Mask is sure to become a new self-care must-have
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Winter weather doesn't have to ruin your hair with these nourishing buys and tips
Wave goodbye to dull, dry, frizzy locks - these hydrating picks will reveal smooth, shiny, healthy-looking strands...
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
'I literally use this one product to create the base' Victoria Beckham reveals the makeup must-have behind her glowing skin
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Why A-list celebrities can't get enough of rose water spray (and neither can we)
With soothing, hydrating and anti-inflammatory benefits, it's no surprise rose water spray is the new A-List skin staple
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
Need your nails done? The 2025 nail trends are just in, and these 9 looks top the list
Offering soft neutrals, reflective finishes and a celebration of practical lengths, there's a 2025 nail trend to suit every preference and aesthetic...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
'It's like a big drink for the skin' - Sienna Miller just convinced me to buy Charlotte Tilbury's Magic Cream (it's on sale today)
Whether your skin needs a hydration boost or you're looking for the perfect moisturiser to go underneath makeup, Charlotte Tilbury's Magic Cream is for you
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
This new dry shampoo is wildly good for my dull, greying hair – it makes it look freshly washed
These before and after pictures say it all: I got remarkable results from K18's new AirWash dry shampoo
By Kerrie Hughes Published