This lightweight makeup trend is like a breath of fresh air for your skin in 2025

Boasting a natural, skin-like finish, this barely-there makeup look is set to be a huge trend for 2025 - and it's the perfect post-festive season detox for your complexion...

From the best lightweight foundations to the best natural-looking mascaras, minimalist, barely-there makeup looks have been gaining popularity in recent years and they don't seem to be slowing down anytime soon. Wave goodbye to your full coverage favourites as a lightweight, fresh-faced complexion is set to be a popular look for 2025.

If your complexion is looking tired, stressed, dull and lifeless after the festive party season, January is the perfect time to give your skin a breather and this natural, skin-like finish is the best way to do so. Here's why we're jumping on board this subtle makeup trend for the year ahead - and why you should too.

The barely-there makeup trend you'll be seeing everywhere in 2025

This trend is the ultimate no-makeup makeup look, offering a sheer, radiant complexion with a skin-like finish - a look that has proved to be a popular choice on the red carpets in recent years. Simone Otis, Makeup Artist for 19/99 Beauty (and many celebrities) describes the look as: "Healthy, glowing skin, giving you a polished yet effortlessly natural appearance. It’s ideal for everyday wear and versatile enough for any occasion."

Much like other natural makeup looks, this trend can easily be achieved by swapping out your regular foundation for a skin tint, tinted moisturiser or a lightweight foundation. Speaking of, many sheer skin tints will also offer hydration-boosting formulas, which are great for mature skin as they provide a hint of coverage without drying out the skin or accentuating fine lines, Otis says: "Lightweight, skin-like products are ideal for mature skin because they enhance natural radiance without settling into fine lines or emphasising texture."

(Image credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter / Antoine Flament / Dave Benett)

Opting for these lighter formulas will help prevent your makeup from going cakey or having that heavy feel, instead, Otis says: "These formulas help create a fresh, smooth complexion with a luminous finish, offering long-lasting wear while maintaining the skin’s natural elasticity and glow."

You can apply with a brush or your fingers for slightly more coverage, or opt for a damp beauty sponge (such as the Real Techniques Miracle Sponge) to give a lighter coverage.

Recreate the fresh-faced makeup look

For those looking to recreate the trending look, a lightweight skin tint is an absolute must. Thankfully, we've found a number of stellar options, that suit every budget, and do just the trick...

Saie Slip Tint Dewy Tinted Moisturiser View at Cult Beauty RRP: £29 With hydration at its core, Saie's Dewy Tinted Moisturiser offers sheer coverage and broad spectrum protection. Equipped with a cocktail of skin-loving ingredients, such as vitamin C, liquorice, hyaluronic acid and pansy flower extract, this formula works to lock in moisture - while also supporting sensitive complexions to maintain water retention. Hello, dewy skin! Maybelline Super Stay Skin Tint Foundation View at Amazon RRP: £13.99 For a more affordable alternative, opt for Maybelline's Super Stay Foundation - a lightweight tint that boasts a skin-like coverage. Delivering 24 hour-long wear, this formula is enriched with vitamin C to help brighten and add a healthy glow to dull complexions. CHANEL Les Beiges Eau De Teint Water-Fresh Tint View at Sephora RRP: £55 Composed of 75% water, CHANEL's water-fresh tint boasts an ultra-lightweight, hydrating formula with micro-droplets of pigment that effortlessly melt into the skin. This sheer coverage offers a blurring and smoothing effect that leaves a radiant, barely-there finish.

5 celebrities sporting the fresh-faced trend

We can't talk about trends without looking at who's wearing them, and the barely-there complexion has been in full swing over recent months. Plenty of well-known faces have been sporting the lightweight makeup trend, from Sienna Miller to Diane Kruger...

1. Pamela Anderson

(Image credit: Getty Images / Stefanie Keenan / Contributor)

Pioneering the no-makeup trend, Pamela Anderson has made it her mission to challenge beauty stereotypes and embrace her true self by not wearing makeup. Since then, many other celebrities have followed a similar suit by opting for an ultra-lightweight makeup look.

2. Zoe Saldana

(Image credit: Getty Images / Maya Dehlin Spach / Staff)

When it comes to beauty inspiration you can almost always find us turning to Zoe Saldana. Unsurprisingly, the actress has been avoiding a full coverage complexion look lately, instead opting for a barely-there finish that gives her a fresh-faced glow.

3. Sienna Miller

(Image credit: Getty Images / Dave Benett / Contributor)

If we needed a sign to adopt the natural makeup trend, Sienna Miller's lit-from-within glowy complexion is it. Miller completes the look with soft fluffy brows and faux freckles - using Sienna Miller's freckle pen.

4. Sandra Oh

(Image credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter / Staff)

Sandra Oh proves that the pared-back look doesn't have to be adopted into all aspects of your makeup, pairing her lightweight base with a mauve-toned glossy lip - the perfect combination for the winter months if you ask us.

5. Diane Kruger

(Image credit: Getty Images / Antoine Flament / Contributor)

Actress, Diane Kruger perfectly complements her lightweight, glow-inducing complexion with a rosy-hue blush and the subtle bitten-lip trend that proved popular last year.