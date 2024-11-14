This French-style 'bitten lip' makes bold shades more wearable and less daunting

Offering an effortless, approachable feel to bright hues, this blurred lipstick look is perfect for parties

Viola Davis, Léa Seydoux, and Sienna Miller pictured with diffused lipstick looks
(Image credit: Getty Images)
While red lipstick is synonymous with French beauty, there's another infinitely more wearable look that rivals the signature shade - and it seeks to replicate the appearance of just-kissed lips...

If you have always been tempted by a classic red or sultry berry whilst perusing the list of best long-lasting lipsticks, but find them too bold or daunting, you may want to consider a soft-focus lip. Dubbed 'Bitten Lips' (or blurred/blotted lipstick), this trend plays on the idea of how your lips might look, post-kiss and is a classic French makeup trick for achieving an effortless finish. It's a subtle and low-maintenance route into red and pink shades because it's supposed to appear blurred and a tad messy (you've just been kissed after all) - and makes nudes and corals appear even more natural.

If this sounds like your dream, we've quizzed Simone Otis, Makeup artist for 19/99, who has worked with the likes of Sandra Oh and Caitriona Balfe, on how to achieve the look - and what shades and formulas work best...

Affording a similar look to that of the best tinted lip balms but with a sexy, blurred edge, this diffused look is all about effortlessness. There are no precise lines here, in fact, you can retire your best lip liners for the foreseeable future as far as we're concerned.

As MUA Simone Otis explains: "The 'French girl' lip look is popular because it’s all about that effortless, chic vibe. It’s soft and natural, which feels more relatable and easy to wear, plus it fits right into the minimalist beauty trend. People love the low-maintenance yet stylish approach"

Lupita Nyong'o, Sienna Miller, Lea Seydoux, and Viola Davis pictured with blurred lipstick looks

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This look, with its softened lines and velvet finish, indeed makes shades like berry pink and a classic blue-toned red feel more versatile. The blurred effect, as Otis notes, "tones down the intensity" and can make, "bright shades feel less overwhelming and easier to wear every day."

Plus, Otis adds, that "this style of applying lipstick in a diffused way helps to blend the colour with your natural lip tone."

What's the best way to achieve a blurred lipstick look?

Charlotte Tilbury K.I.S.S.I.N.G Lipstick in shade So Red
Charlotte Tilbury K.I.S.S.I.N.G in Shade So Red

RRP: £28

For a timeless look, opt for a classic red. This one from Charlotte Tilbury features a creamy formula that is long-wearing, comfortable and packed with pigment.

L'Oréal Paris Color Riche Satin Smooth Lipstick in shade Paris
L'Oréal Paris Color Riche Satin Smooth Lipstick in Shade Paris

RRP: £8.99

Otis recommends a satin finish if you're seeking more staying power and this lipstick from L'Oreal boasts a nourishing blend of vitamin E and omega 3, and affords a flattery, rose-pink tint to the lips.

Clinique Almost Lipstick in shade Black Honey
Clinique Almost Lipstick in Shade Black Honey

RRP: £24.50

For a more subtle but 'bitten' look, opt for a tinted lip balm-style formula, like Clinique's Almost Lipstick, which is buildable and oh-so-flattering.

Now that we know what this trendy French lip look entails, how do we achieve it? Otis recommends, "applying lipstick or tinted balm with a finger for a smudged effect, often enhanced with a bit of gloss for shine. I might start the application with a brush but the finish works best by slightly blending and smudging the look with a fingertip, especially along the liner."

Formula-wise, creamy formulas are the best option as, "they provide a soft, blendable texture that makes it easy to achieve that diffused effect. Look for creamy lipsticks or tinted balms that feel hydrating and smooth. If you want a bit of staying power, you can also try a satin finish, which brings together the best of both worlds - comfort and a touch of shine."

Otis then adds to avoid 'overly' matte formulas, "as they won’t blend and diffuse to create the blurred edges you are aiming to create."

What lipstick colours work best for this look?

As for what colour to opt for, "I think any lip shade will work well using this technique for the application," says Otis, "Some of my favourite colours to apply this way are; a soft pink or rosy shade, which looks fresh and natural, a berry or plum shade, which gives you more depth but is more approachable and a bold red," which Otis notes affords more drama but in a softer way.

With this look hinging on softness, we would also recommend using a lip scrub beforehand, to prep your pout and buff away any dry skin.

