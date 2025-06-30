The unique fragrance Ruth Langsford keeps in her handbag, which 'smells different on everybody'

On the hunt for a perfume that is signature to you? Combining with your unique scent to create a truly personal aroma, Ruth Langsford's favourite fragrance is a stellar choice.

While some presenters grace our television screens each and every day, we rarely get an insight into their off-screen lives, including their daily beauty routines. Thus, we're always intrigued to find out which best perfumes for women have earned a celebrity seal of approval.

So, when we heard Ruth Langsford reveal her fragrance recommendation, which is also one of the best long-lasting perfumes on the market, it piqued our interest. While it smells different on everyone, this perfume boasts a clean, woody, musky scent that makes it a subtle choice - it's also an industry favourite amongst beauty editors.

The one scent that Ruth Langsford keeps in her handbag

After launching over two decades ago, Escentric Molecules' 'Molecule 01' fragrance has gone on to gain cult status in the beauty industry. Blending with the wearer’s natural pheromones, this eau de toilette boasts the ability to create a unique scent that is personal to each and every person.

Ruth's Fragrance Escentric Molecules Molecule 01 100ml View at Cult Beauty $150 at Nordstrom $150 at Bergdorf Goodman RRP: £55 for 30ml | £115 for 100ml Say hello to the ultimate minimalist fragrance. Molecule 01 is equipped with one note and one note only, the Iso Super E aroma molecule - a contemporary cedarwood scent. This note is designed for slow release, which means you may not be able to smell it on yourself, only for it to reappear a while later. However, that's not to say that others won't be asking you what perfume you're wearing whenever you waltz past.

Sitting down in an interview with Hello! Magazine, Ruth offered an insight into everything she keeps in her black leather tote bag - including a pouch of her beauty favourites.

Aside from the typical items you’d expect to find in a handbag, such as her purse, phone and sunglasses, Langsford unveiled her travel-friendly beauty bag as she revealed: “Now, I’ve got a very small makeup bag, as I actually don’t wear a lot of makeup when I’m not working.”

(Image credit: Getty Images / Mike Marsland / Contributor)

As for what is nestled inside the pouch, the presenter firstly lifted the lid on her go-to fragrance of choice: “So, I tend to just have a miniature size of the perfume I use, which is Molecule [01] by the way.” Detailing the main USP of her signature scent, Ruth continued: “You know the one that smells different on everybody."

While we can't exactly predict how the fragrance will smell on each individual person, wearers note its woody scent, which makes it a top choice for those who typically opt for musky perfumes. Many fans of this scent also hail it as a light, airy, fresh perfume, too. No wonder Ruth's a fan - who wouldn't want to smell completely unique?