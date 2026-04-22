Escentric Molecules' new Cologne One bottles up that first crisp sip of a gin and tonic - just in time for summer

Combining juniper berries with crisp citrus notes, Escentric Molecules' latest scent and first-ever cologne, draws inspiration from your favourite summertime cocktail.

If you're a fragrance lover, you've likely already heard of or encountered the brand's popular Molecule 01 blend, which is widely-regarded as one of the best long-lasting perfumes on the market. It's even celebrity-approved, with Ruth Langsford previously sharing that she keeps a bottle in her handbag at all times. It's a skin scent that bears just one note, Iso E Super, and translates slightly differently on everyone, though the general consensus is that it smells cosy, woody and musky. So much so, that our team also count it among the best autumn perfumes.

For those seeking a more summery scent, though, the brand has just launched its first-ever cologne, aptly named Cologne One, which, like the rest of Escentric Molecules' unique perfumes, is minimalistic and deliciously fresh - not unlike an ice-cold gin and tonic.

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The fresh, cocktail-inspired cologne we're spritzing this summer

Like a shot of gin poured over ice and chased by fizzing tonic water, the newest addition to the Escentric Molecules' family, Cologne One, is a celebration of uncomplicated freshness.

Sparkles with freshness Escentric Molecules Escentric Molecules Cologne One View at Escentric RRP: £130 for 100ml | Notes: Juniper, lime, bergamot, mandarin, ginger, cucumber, ambroxan, Iso E Super and musk. Layering crisp citrus notes with fresh juniper, cool cucumber and a slighty spicy base of ambroxan and the brand's signature Iso E Super, this gender-neutral scent was designed to feel clean and incredibly wearable. It's the brand's first 'cologne' and features a 15% concentration for lasting freshness without being overwhelming, and was inspired by the first refreshing sip of a cold gin and tonic.

"It’s all about that burst of cold freshness you get with a gin and tonic. Nothing pretentious," says Geza Schoen, Co-founder of Escentric Molecules and the perfumer behind the new fragrance. "With a scent like Cologne One, it’s more about what you leave out than what you put in. Juniper gives it that burst of herbal freshness while the dry down is very linear, a little musk, Ambroxan, Iso E Super, just enough to carry the freshness through."

It will make a gorgeous and sophisticated summer scent, but its green, herbaceousness and musky base also lends itself well to all the other seasons too. Especially if you're someone who prefers more of a cool and clean citrus blend, to a more sweet or floral one. In fact, it was designed to be endlessly versatile - a scent that you can wear every day and never tire of.

As mentioned, the brand boasts some celebrity clientele, with Ruth Langsford sharing in an interview with Hello! Magazine that she wears Molecule 01, and even keeps a miniature size of it in her handbag. If you, like Langsford, already like and own this iconic blend or perhaps are seeking something a tad cleaner, then the new Cologne One definitely warrants a sniff.

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Our thoughts on Cologne One

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Naturally, when we caught wind of a new perfume launch that was directly inspired by a gin and tonic, we simply couldnt resist trying it for ourselves.

"I'm pleased to report that it does indeed smell just like a crisp, lime-garnished G&T, in the best and chicest way possible," quips Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson. "It opens with a burst of herbaceous juniper (which gives gin its distinctive taste) and zingy lime, before its base notes of musk and ambroxan emerge - softening the blend into this spicy, clean and beautifully lingering aroma. Unlike some citrus scents, it's fresh but not sharp or clinical-smelling, and definitely feels like the sort of scent you could wear every day."