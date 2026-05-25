From surprising banana notes to modern takes on rose, spring's perfume launches were sweet and incredibly chic

As summer fast approaches, allow me to take you on a retrospective tour of all the best new perfume launches and trending notes from spring, as a self-proclaimed fragrance obsessive.

In the beauty world, new and improved formulas are announced almost daily, meaning it's quite hard to stay on top of every single one of them, no matter how much we might try to. Thus, some very exciting buys are often lost to the ether, especially, I find, when it comes to fragrance. With the market for chic long-lasting perfumes already being so populated, brand new blends are easy to miss, especially over the course of a season, when demand and fragrance trends are ever-shifting. Winter's launches alone saw at least 12 impressive blends hit the shelves (and those were just the ones I got the opportunity to smell).

Spring has been a very similar story, with brands spanning Sol de Janeiro to Diptyque releasing entirely new scents or updated concentrations of their best-sellers. As a perfume lover myself, I've taken note of as many standouts as I could, and these are my nine favourites of this season's haul...

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A tour of spring's new perfume launches

The standout notes this spring

(Image credit: Maison Margiela, Juliette Has A Gun and Diptyque)

While floral fragrances tend to be synonymous with the spring season, 2026 actually saw quite the variety of scent genres emerge and gain traction. I can think of at least three banana perfumes that launched in the last two months alone, including Juliette Has a Gun's Banana Rush, as well as several other more niche fruit blends - like peach, lychee and raspberry.

I've also noticed a rise in both very crisp and dewy citrus scents, like Escentric Molecules' new gin & tonic-inspired scent, Cologne One and Diptyque's new eau de toilette iteration of their iconic Orpheon fragrance.

More scents we've been loving & wearing

Sennen's pick Acqua di Parma Acqua di Parma Buongiorno al Bacio Eau de Parfum View at Acqua di Parma Notes: Calabrian bergamot, rosemary, petitgrain, orange flower water absolute, neroli, musk, white wood accord, cedarwood and olibanum extract "My 2018 trip to Sorrento is forever ingrained in my mind thanks to the delicious food, gorgeous architecture and the stunning blue waters. And while I’m yet to return to the Amalfi Coast, one spritz of the all-new Acqua Di Parma Buongiorno Al Bacio perfume immediately transports me back there," says Digital Beauty Writer, Sennen Prickett. "It’s a woody musky scent with zesty citrus notes of bergamot, orange flower water, neroli, musk and white woods for a touch of added springtime freshness. If you’re looking for a fragrance that will leave you smelling truly expensive, this delightful blend is for you." Naomi's pick OREBELLA Jasmine Blues Eau De Parfum £95 at Selfridges Notes: jasmine, blue lotus, bergamot, clove blossom, rose petals, crystallised moss, silky musks, cedarwood, patchouli and balsam resin Orebella's latest launch, Jasmine Blues, has become a fast favourite of mine, not just for its fresh and ethereal scent, but also for its unique formula. It's something of a cross between a fragrance and a body oil and is designed to be spritzed and rubbed onto your skin. You shake it to combine the two elements and douse away. As for the ingredients, it features a blend of essential oils as well as nourishing elements like snow mushroom and shea oil (to name just a few) and boasts notes of sheer jasmine, blue lotus, musk and cedarwood. It's uplifting and silky, and I just love how hydrating it feels on the skin - I can see this becoming quite the summer staple in my routine.