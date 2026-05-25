From surprising banana notes to modern takes on rose, spring's perfume launches were sweet and incredibly chic
This season smelled like sweet peach, banana, creamy coconut and a handful of freshly cut roses...
As summer fast approaches, allow me to take you on a retrospective tour of all the best new perfume launches and trending notes from spring, as a self-proclaimed fragrance obsessive.
In the beauty world, new and improved formulas are announced almost daily, meaning it's quite hard to stay on top of every single one of them, no matter how much we might try to. Thus, some very exciting buys are often lost to the ether, especially, I find, when it comes to fragrance. With the market for chic long-lasting perfumes already being so populated, brand new blends are easy to miss, especially over the course of a season, when demand and fragrance trends are ever-shifting. Winter's launches alone saw at least 12 impressive blends hit the shelves (and those were just the ones I got the opportunity to smell).
Spring has been a very similar story, with brands spanning Sol de Janeiro to Diptyque releasing entirely new scents or updated concentrations of their best-sellers. As a perfume lover myself, I've taken note of as many standouts as I could, and these are my nine favourites of this season's haul...
A tour of spring's new perfume launches
Light & citrusy
Notes: green mandarin, juniper berries and cedar
If I had to wear just one scent for the rest of my life, Diptyque's Orphéon (the original eau de parfum) would be it, so you can imagine just how excited I was to learn that spring would bring a new eau de toilette version. They are very different, though, so don't invest expecting just a lighter Orphéon. I would describe the parfum as night and the toilette as a day; where the original opens with a crisp coolness, it is, at its core, a very smoky and wood blend, while the toilette leans very into a citrusy freshness. It still has those signature hints of juniper and cedar, but that green mandarin note really brightens the blend, making it feel very green and airy. It's ideal if you want a more dewy, juicy scent for the daytime, and it's definitely a lovely option for the spring and summer months.
Soft, musky rose
Notes: pink pepper, soil accord, elemi oil, rose heart absolute, Powdery orris, Ambrette absolute Guatemala, musks, moss and casherman
Designed to smell like an English rose garden at dawn, blanketed in mist, this new Maison Margiela perfume most certainly delivers and is the epitome of a spring scent. Upon first sniff, you get hints of delicate rose and damp soil, a combination that might at first seem strange, but really works. It's musky, earthy and powdery all at once, with every whiff transporting you to that morning-lit, stone-walled rose garden. It's a lovely little concoction that actually reminds me a little of fragrances like Glossier You. Personally, I don't tend to gravitate towards rose perfumes, but this is such a fresh and interesting take, I can't help but be hooked
Deliciously decadent
Notes: banana, maple syrup, coconut, frangipani flower, vanilla and sandalwood
Yes, this perfume has a banana note, and no, it's not as weird as it sounds. In fact, it's actually a very pleasing and creamy take on a gourmand perfume. It reminds me a bit of those nostalgic foam banana sweets, but its coconut and maple syrup notes are actually the ones that stand out most to me. It's sugary, but not in a sickly way, and it actually possesses a lovely sunny quality to it - like the smell of suncream on salty skin, as you dig into a vanilla ice-cream. If you love almost edible scents, like patisserie perfumes and honey blends, this is definitely one to try - don't let the mention of banana put you off.
Like a crisp G&T
Notes: Juniper, lime, bergamot, mandarin, ginger, cucumber, ambroxan, Iso E Super and musk.
Layering crisp citrus notes with fresh juniper and cool hints of cucumber, Escentric Molecule's first-ever 'cologne' smells just like an ice-cold gin and tonic, such was the brand's intention. Those juniper, lime, and mandarin notes really sparkle to the surface, but there's a lovely edge of spice to it, thanks to its base of ambroxan and musk that make the blend feel very versatile and chic. It's a unisex fragrance and one I think lends itself to any occasion, though the spring/summer months feel especially apt for such freshness.
Chic and sunny
Notes: Orange blossom, pistachio and green mandarin
Boasting 90% naturally-derived ingredients and with a chic-looking bottle inspired by the fashion house's popular angular handbag, Issey Miyake's latest scent, Lumière d’Issey, is truly radiant. To me, it smells exactly like sun-warmed skin, making it a lovely buy as we head into the summer. Those fragrant notes of orange blossom, layered with creamy pistachio and fresh green mandarin, create this breeziness and delicate warmth that is just so inviting. And like the rest of Issey Miyake's perfumes, there's a lovely sheerness to it; there's no headiness or overpowering quality, just an intimate chicness that surrounds you and those lucky enough to be close to you.
Limited edition
Notes: Brazilian lemonade accord, bergamot zest, pineapple, coconut milk, solar florals, milky musk, brown sugar, vanilla, light amber and blonde woods
If you're already a fan of the best Sol de Janeiro scents, Limonada Gelada, as well as the brand's other two limited edition scents, Cheeky Biquini and Refresco Paraiso, need to be next on your list. The former blends juicy lemon with creamy coconut milk and brown sugar, creating a scent that is so nostalgic - like classic sweets and the smell of ice-cream parlours. Despite its sweetness, though, it's not heavy or sickly.
Beauty Editor-loved
Notes: rose absolute, almond and sandalwood oil
A new favourite of Digital Beauty Editor, Fiona McKim's, Contre-Jour is a beautifully spicy and aromatic scent. Fiona decribes is as smelling 'like herbs growing in the summer heat,' and I couldn't agree more. It's woody and resinous, but with heady hints of rose and warm almond. It's unusual but incredibly sophisticated, and offers the perfect restbite from all these other sweet and floral spring releases. Its staying power is also very impressive, so if you love rich, rosy scents and are looking to invest in a new long-lasting blend, this gets our vote.
Fresh & herbaceous
Notes: peppermint, clary sage, black pepper, violet leaf and palo santo
If you're a fan of the best Penhaligon's perfumes, good news, there's a new addition to the family this spring, aptly named the 'Bold Blend.' It's green, woody and herbaceous, with notes of peppermint, clary sage, black pepper and palo santo vying for your attention. It's definitely deserving of the name 'bold', as it's not one for subtle perfume lovers, but if you're searching for something niche and intriguing, this is definetely is.
Milky modern floral
Notes: fig milk, vanilla orchid, magnolia, cotton, coconut cream, and macadamia milk
For our milk perfume fans out there, spring calls for a floral take and Commodity's new Milk Orchid delivers just that. It's creamy and radiant, with warm and airy notes of magnolia and cotton melting over velvety macadamia and fig milk. It's sweet but also sheer and soft, ideal for those who prefer their fragrances to whisper rather than shout. Like the brand's original Milk scent, its lactonic notes add a smoothness, while the white florals add a cosy closeness.
The standout notes this spring
While floral fragrances tend to be synonymous with the spring season, 2026 actually saw quite the variety of scent genres emerge and gain traction. I can think of at least three banana perfumes that launched in the last two months alone, including Juliette Has a Gun's Banana Rush, as well as several other more niche fruit blends - like peach, lychee and raspberry.
I've also noticed a rise in both very crisp and dewy citrus scents, like Escentric Molecules' new gin & tonic-inspired scent, Cologne One and Diptyque's new eau de toilette iteration of their iconic Orpheon fragrance.
More scents we've been loving & wearing
Sennen's pick
Notes: Calabrian bergamot, rosemary, petitgrain, orange flower water absolute, neroli, musk, white wood accord, cedarwood and olibanum extract
"My 2018 trip to Sorrento is forever ingrained in my mind thanks to the delicious food, gorgeous architecture and the stunning blue waters. And while I’m yet to return to the Amalfi Coast, one spritz of the all-new Acqua Di Parma Buongiorno Al Bacio perfume immediately transports me back there," says Digital Beauty Writer, Sennen Prickett. "It’s a woody musky scent with zesty citrus notes of bergamot, orange flower water, neroli, musk and white woods for a touch of added springtime freshness. If you’re looking for a fragrance that will leave you smelling truly expensive, this delightful blend is for you."
Naomi's pick
Notes: jasmine, blue lotus, bergamot, clove blossom, rose petals, crystallised moss, silky musks, cedarwood, patchouli and balsam resin
Orebella's latest launch, Jasmine Blues, has become a fast favourite of mine, not just for its fresh and ethereal scent, but also for its unique formula. It's something of a cross between a fragrance and a body oil and is designed to be spritzed and rubbed onto your skin. You shake it to combine the two elements and douse away. As for the ingredients, it features a blend of essential oils as well as nourishing elements like snow mushroom and shea oil (to name just a few) and boasts notes of sheer jasmine, blue lotus, musk and cedarwood. It's uplifting and silky, and I just love how hydrating it feels on the skin - I can see this becoming quite the summer staple in my routine.
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Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she covers everything from makeup to skincare but specialises, particularly, in fragrance and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi shares her trend expertise and personal product recommendations. She is also a judge for woman&home's annual hair, skincare and beauty awards.
Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ.
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