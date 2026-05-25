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From surprising banana notes to modern takes on rose, spring's perfume launches were sweet and incredibly chic

This season smelled like sweet peach, banana, creamy coconut and a handful of freshly cut roses...

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A collage of spring&#039;s new perfume launches from Maison Margiela, Issey Miyake, Juliette Has A Gun, Diptyque and Sol de Janeiro, all arranged over stock images of a rose, banana, orange slice and brown sugar cubes - on a light yellow background with text that reads: &quot;spring in notes&quot;
(Image credit: Maison Margiela/ Issey Miyake/ Juliette Has A Gun/ Diptyque and Sol de Janeiro)
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As summer fast approaches, allow me to take you on a retrospective tour of all the best new perfume launches and trending notes from spring, as a self-proclaimed fragrance obsessive.

In the beauty world, new and improved formulas are announced almost daily, meaning it's quite hard to stay on top of every single one of them, no matter how much we might try to. Thus, some very exciting buys are often lost to the ether, especially, I find, when it comes to fragrance. With the market for chic long-lasting perfumes already being so populated, brand new blends are easy to miss, especially over the course of a season, when demand and fragrance trends are ever-shifting. Winter's launches alone saw at least 12 impressive blends hit the shelves (and those were just the ones I got the opportunity to smell).

Spring has been a very similar story, with brands spanning Sol de Janeiro to Diptyque releasing entirely new scents or updated concentrations of their best-sellers. As a perfume lover myself, I've taken note of as many standouts as I could, and these are my nine favourites of this season's haul...

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A tour of spring's new perfume launches

The standout notes this spring

A collage featuring three of spring&#039;s new perfume launches from Maison Margiela, Juliette Has A Gun and Diptyque, all arranged over stock images of a rose, banana, orange slice and brown sugar cubes and on a light yellow background

(Image credit: Maison Margiela, Juliette Has A Gun and Diptyque)

While floral fragrances tend to be synonymous with the spring season, 2026 actually saw quite the variety of scent genres emerge and gain traction. I can think of at least three banana perfumes that launched in the last two months alone, including Juliette Has a Gun's Banana Rush, as well as several other more niche fruit blends - like peach, lychee and raspberry.

I've also noticed a rise in both very crisp and dewy citrus scents, like Escentric Molecules' new gin & tonic-inspired scent, Cologne One and Diptyque's new eau de toilette iteration of their iconic Orpheon fragrance.

More scents we've been loving & wearing

Naomi Jamieson
Naomi Jamieson
Digital Beauty Writer

Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she covers everything from makeup to skincare but specialises, particularly, in fragrance and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi shares her trend expertise and personal product recommendations. She is also a judge for woman&home's annual hair, skincare and beauty awards.

Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.

Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ.

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