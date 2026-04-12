Hear me out: banana in perfume really works, and will rival vanilla this summer

Banana is the latest niche fruit note gaining momentum this season, and while potentially polarising, it offers a surprisingly creamy and edible quality to perfumes and scented bodycare.

I'll be the first to admit that the idea of a banana perfume once had me scrunching up my nose in disgust. Personally, I'm actually not a fan of the fruit, in general, and can only tolerate it in sweet treat form, like muffins or banana bread. Thus, when I saw it touted as a 2026 fragrance trend, I was more than a little sceptical. But having smelt several of this year's new, banana-y fragrance releases, I can tell you that when blended with similarly sweet and edible notes, it can be very appealing. Especially if your tastes already skew towards very creamy and sunny-smelling long-lasting perfumes.

It's not just in the perfume space that banana is popularising, though. You can also find body washes and treatments bearing its signature, ripe smell, which, if you're already sold on the concept, is ideal for fragrance layering.

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Banana scents are trending for summer 2026 - here are our 6 picks

Now, if you're reading this and thinking, "Why would I want to smell like a banana?" a few months ago, I was right there with you. But hopefully, having shared my overall aversion to the fruit, you'll trust me when I say that the genre might just grow on you. Like many of the best gourmand perfumes, these banana-centric blends are sweet, creamy and in the case of Juliette Has A Gun's Banana Rush, very nostalgic.

Smells like foam bananas & maple syrup Juliette Has a Gun Juliette Has a Gun Banana Rush Eau de Parfum View at Look Fantastic RRP: £100 for 50ml | Notes: banana, maple syrup, coconut, frangipani flower, vanilla and sandalwood This latest launch from Juliette Has A Gun was my first foray into banana scents, and I'm so glad. On first inhale, I was instantly reminded of those pale, foam banana sweets, but the blend quickly develops, with warm notes of maple syrup, creamy coconut, vanilla and sandalwood melting together with that initial burst of banana. It's decadent and downright delicious - so not what I was expecting for a banana-inspired scent. If you love warm, velvety gourmand scents, it's definitely one to invest in, especially with summer ahead. Tropical & sweet Kayali Kayali Maui Sweet Banana 37 Eau de Parfum View at Sephora RRP: £80 for 50ml | Notes: banana, coconut cream, gardenia, jasmine. rum, sandalwood and vanilla bourbon For solar perfume lovers, this Kayali scent layers sweet banana with creamy coconut and soft florals, as well as decadent boozy notes of rum and vanilla bourbon. It's both tropical and fresh, with a sunny quality that just makes it perfect for holiday spritzing. If you're a fan of the brand's other gourmand blends, you're sure to like this. Most niche 27 87 27 87 Hakuna Matata Eau de Parfum View at 27 87 RRP: £95 for 27ml | Notes: bergamot, green banana peel accord, broom flower, ripe banana, jasmine, orange flower, honey and labdanum For a more unusual take, 27 87's Hakuna Matata features green banana peel as well as ripe banana accords, and layers them with crisp bergamot, jasmine, orange flower and sweet honey. It's fun, tropical and ambery, ideal if you're on the hunt for a unique and unusual summertime signature. Most affordable ZARA ZARA Sun Kissed Banana Eau de Toilette View at ZARA RRP: £15.99 for 90ml | Notes: banana flower, meringue and almond If you're on the hunt for an affordable fragrance, the best ZARA perfumes are always worth a sniff, but for something very new and trendy, we recommend trying Sun Kissed Banana first. It's described by the brand as a solar floral, layering banana flower with almost-edible and nutty notes of meringue and almond. Banana-scented body care Joonbyrd Joonbyrd Future Romance Body Glaze View at SpaceNK RRP: £62 | Scented with: peach, banana, cacao, tonka bean and musk As mentioned, banana isn't just proving popular in the fragrance world but also in body care. Like trendy Saltair, Joonbyrd offers a range of skin-loving and gorgeously scented body lotions, washes and so on, and has just launched two new formulas boasting a banana-y scent. This body glaze is powered by ingredients like grape flower, resveratrol, plant biopeptides, maize kernel sugar and 7-molecular-weight hyaluronic acid, to support your skin's long-term health and leave it looking glossy, radiant and smelling like fruity peach, banana and tonka bean. Banana-scented body care Joonbyrd Joonbyrd Big Time Body Wash View at SpaceNK RRP: £39 | Scented with: peach, banana, cacao and tonka bean If you're keen to embrace a banana scent throughout your beauty routine, this new Joonbyrd body wash is a lovely option. Its fragrance boasts notes of peach, banana, cacao and tonka bean. Meanwhile, its lathering formula is enriched with a nourishing biotech complex of plant-derived exosomes, organic sunflower sprouts, maize kernel sugar and 7-molecular-weight hyaluronic acid to help lock in moisture and leave your skin feeling supple and looking refreshed.

If you've been staying across the scent trends, you'll know that more unusual notes have been on the rise for some time now, especially regarding fruity perfumes. Last year, it was all about berries, with strawberry and cherry perfumes gaining a lot of search and interest. Meanwhile, gourmands have been making a comeback, with creamy milk perfumes and nutty blends among the most in-demand, with many of us seeking out niche and under-the-radar options to make our signatures. So, the fact that banana perfumes are on the up actually makes a lot of sense.

What does banana smell like in perfume

Similar to vanilla and more laconic accords, banana can afford a very smooth, sweet and creamy quality to a fragrance. It can also be quite lightweight and almost whipped - picture the light and sugary smell of foam banana sweets - depending on what notes it's layered with.

Then there are some banana perfumes that boast a very sunny, tropical sort of scent, much like notes of fig or coconut, hence why it's such a popular summer perfume option. You can also find greener fragrances featuring notes like banana leaf.