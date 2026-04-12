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Hear me out: banana in perfume really works, and will rival vanilla this summer

Banana is the unexpected perfume note we're smelling everywhere - and it's actually not as strange as it seems...

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A collage of banana perfumes featured in the trend roundup, including Kayali&#039;s Maui Sweet Banana 37, Juliette Has A Gun&#039;s Banana Rush and 27 87&#039;s Hakuna Matata perfume, all featured on a multi-coloured background with stock images of banana slices and syrup
(Image credit: Kayali/ Juliette Has A Gun/ 27 87)
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Banana is the latest niche fruit note gaining momentum this season, and while potentially polarising, it offers a surprisingly creamy and edible quality to perfumes and scented bodycare.

I'll be the first to admit that the idea of a banana perfume once had me scrunching up my nose in disgust. Personally, I'm actually not a fan of the fruit, in general, and can only tolerate it in sweet treat form, like muffins or banana bread. Thus, when I saw it touted as a 2026 fragrance trend, I was more than a little sceptical. But having smelt several of this year's new, banana-y fragrance releases, I can tell you that when blended with similarly sweet and edible notes, it can be very appealing. Especially if your tastes already skew towards very creamy and sunny-smelling long-lasting perfumes.

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Now, if you're reading this and thinking, "Why would I want to smell like a banana?" a few months ago, I was right there with you. But hopefully, having shared my overall aversion to the fruit, you'll trust me when I say that the genre might just grow on you. Like many of the best gourmand perfumes, these banana-centric blends are sweet, creamy and in the case of Juliette Has A Gun's Banana Rush, very nostalgic.

If you've been staying across the scent trends, you'll know that more unusual notes have been on the rise for some time now, especially regarding fruity perfumes. Last year, it was all about berries, with strawberry and cherry perfumes gaining a lot of search and interest. Meanwhile, gourmands have been making a comeback, with creamy milk perfumes and nutty blends among the most in-demand, with many of us seeking out niche and under-the-radar options to make our signatures. So, the fact that banana perfumes are on the up actually makes a lot of sense.

What does banana smell like in perfume

Similar to vanilla and more laconic accords, banana can afford a very smooth, sweet and creamy quality to a fragrance. It can also be quite lightweight and almost whipped - picture the light and sugary smell of foam banana sweets - depending on what notes it's layered with.

Then there are some banana perfumes that boast a very sunny, tropical sort of scent, much like notes of fig or coconut, hence why it's such a popular summer perfume option. You can also find greener fragrances featuring notes like banana leaf.

Naomi Jamieson
Naomi Jamieson
Digital Beauty Writer

Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she covers everything from makeup to skincare but specialises, particularly, in fragrance and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi shares her trend expertise and personal product recommendations. She is also a judge for woman&home's annual hair, skincare and beauty awards.

Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.

Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ.

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